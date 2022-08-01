Red Sox reportedly unlikely to be ‘pure sellers’ at MLB trade deadline

The Red Sox are reportedly "seeking major leaguers in return for rentals," according to a recent report.

Chaim Bloom prior to a Red Sox game at Fenway Park on July 26. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

On Sunday, the sports world — and so many beyond it — mourned the death of Celtics legend Bill Russell. The 11-time NBA champion “passed away peacefully today at the age of 88, with his wife, Jeannine, by his side,” read a family statement.

Russell’s legacy towers over basketball and the NBA. And given his lifetime record as an activist, his impact on the wider world is one that will live on.

Elsewhere, the Red Sox defeated the Brewers 7-2 on Sunday.

The Red Sox at the trade deadline: The Major League Baseball trade deadline is set for 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday (Aug. 2). The Red Sox are currently 51-52, and sit in last place in the American League Eastern Division.

What exactly will Boston’s plan be at the deadline?

Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom noted in late July that he “hates” categorizing a team as either a “buyer” or “seller,” explaining that Boston could do a little bit of both.

And according to baseball insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, that’s how the Red Sox are approaching the looming deadline.

“Neither the Giants nor Red Sox are likely to be pure sellers,” Rosenthal explained. “Both teams will be reluctant to concede when their playoff odds are hovering around 20 percent, and both will want to bounce back quickly in 2023.

“Thus, the Red Sox are seeking major leaguers in return for rentals such as designated hitter J.D. Martinez and catcher Christian Vázquez,” Rosenthal wrote.

Exactly how many suitors the Red Sox will have for such a deal remains to be seen, though part of it could come down to outside factors. Rosenthal pointed to the possibility of the Cubs trading catcher Willson Contreras as a potentially important domino to fall.

“If the Padres land Contreras, it might compel the Mets to move on a JD Martinez-Christian Vázquez package from the Red Sox,” said Rosenthal. “The Mets, though, are exploring numerous other possibilities, sources said.”

Trivia: What relief pitcher did the Red Sox send to the Mariners at the trade deadline in 1997 in exchange for Jason Varitek and Derek Lowe?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was a 1995 National League All-Star with the Phillies.

More from Boston.com:

Mass. lawmakers reached a deal on sports betting. Here’s what we know about the details.

Deshaun Watson will reportedly be suspended for six games:

Jake Bailey is reportedly now one of the NFL’s highest-paid punters:

England players celebrate: After winning Euro 2022 over Germany 2-1 in extra time on Sunday, English players joyously interrupted manager Sarina Wiegman’s press conference with a famous rendition of “It’s Coming Home.”

On this day: In 1962, Red Sox pitcher Bill Monbouquette threw a no-hitter in a 1-0 win over the White Sox. The Medford native surrendered only a second-inning walk, retiring every other batter in order.

Daily highlight: On the biggest stage of her life, Ella Toone calmly chipped the goalkeeper to give England a 1-0 lead in what would eventually be a 2-1 win in the final on Sunday.

Trivia answer: Heathcliff Slocumb