Buhler USD 313 in person enrollment is Tuesday

Fall sports meeting for USD 308 is Aug. 11
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — High school fall activities are not far off as the school year is almost here. Parents and guardians of student athletes are invited to a special meeting on Thursday, Aug 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the performing arts center at Hutchinson High School. Parents or guardians...
Parks increases lead in Reno County Dist. 1 race
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As of the opening of mail ballots on Wednesday, Randy Parks gained two votes in the Republican primary for Reno County Commission District One. Cris Corey did not gain any votes, so the lead for Parks is now eight votes, with mail in ballots still eligible to come in until Friday and 50 provisional ballots outstanding. The canvass where provisional ballots will be decided upon is August 11 at 9 a.m.
Haven USD 312 enrollment begins Thursday
HAVEN, Kan. — Open enrollment is set for Thursday and Friday for Haven USD 312. Enrollment is Thursday, from noon until 7 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. Enrollment will be at the school the student will attend. Free and reduced lunch applications and transportation forms are available online at havenschools.com or at the school during in person enrollment.
Hutch Fire school supply drive is this weekend
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department's school supply drive is going on starting Friday. This is the fifth year for the event. "Recently, with the wildfires and everything that we've had going on, the community has stepped up and helped us," said Fire Marshal Mike Cain. "We wanted to do something to give back. Speaking with the teachers and with the school districts, there's such a need within all of the schools."
Plans for Hutch 150th celebration photo announced
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of Hutchinson officially celebrates 150 years as an incorporated city Aug. 18. Hutchinson and Reno County residents are invited to a free Community Spirit Block Party on this special 150th celebration that will include a mile’s worth of block parties on Main Street from Avenue C through 9th Avenue. Festivities will take place from 6-9 p.m. More than 60 businesses, organizations, civic and community groups, and nonprofits will be providing free activities and entertainment throughout the celebration.
Skunk problem being worked on at Newton High track
NEWTON, Kan. —The Newton High school track and football field have reopened, as the skunk situation is slowly improving. According to the district, since they have set traps, they have caught 5 of the 11 identified skunks. The district also believes they know where the skunks are living and...
Tractor pull Saturday in Nickerson to benefit the Jones family
NICKERSON, Kan. — An antique tractor pull and raffle will be held Saturday to help raise funds for the family of Trey Jones. The event starts at 12:30 p.m. with registration. The pull begins at 2 p.m. east of the water tower on Nickerson Street. There will also be...
Hutchinson man hospitalized after truck rolls into ditch
RENO COUNTY—A Hutchinson man was injured in an accident just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Peterbilt 379 driven by 66-year-old Steven Bradley Hazen of Hutchinson was southbound on Kansas 61 at Parallel when the vehicle left the roadway to the right. The driver overcorrected and rolled into the ditch.
Open houses ongoing for Carrefour Crisis Center; public event is Friday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Open Houses have begun for the Carrefour Crisis Center, the new eight-bed crisis care facility for adults with mental health issues that will begin its use later this month for day services until state approval comes through for overnight stays through Horizons Mental Health Center.
UPDATED: Receiving of mailed in ballots continues, provisionals will be part of Aug. 11 canvass
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Deputy Elections Clerk Jenna Fager told Hutch Post there are still quite a few ballots outstanding from Tuesday's primary election, certainly enough to make the Republican District 1 County Commission primary too close to call. The county can still accept mailed ballots through Friday and they will be working on that.
Patrol IDs Kansas man who drowned on river trip in Missouri
SHANNON COUNTY —Authorities recovered the body of a Kansas man who drowned Tuesday in Shannon County, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 48-year-old Dee A. Hodges of Wichita went missing while floating on the Current River at Cave Spring. Authorities located his body just before noon. The Shannon...
Federal lawsuit filed against Hutchinson and Salina restaurant owner
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A federal lawsuit has been filed against a Salina and Hutchinson restaurant owner for not paying some of their employees the minimum wage, among other violations. Documents were filed last week by the U.S. Department of Labor against the owners of Mr. Cao in Hutchinson and...
Plea entered in McPherson murder case
MCPHERSON, Kan. — A McPherson woman has entered a no-contest plea to charges of second-degree reckless murder and battery on a law enforcement officer in connection with the death of a McPherson man in 2020. Thirty-five-year-old Tina Nicole Brown, entered the plea Wednesday in McPherson County District Court before...
Stakeholders would like to see new City Manager have ongoing training
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council is getting ready to work in earnest on the permanent City Manager search. Consultant Art Davis with Baker Tilly Virchow Krause LLP met with several stakeholder groups and with the council on Monday and the groups want to see some ongoing training.
Missions win at home over Wichita Tuesday
San Antonio, TX- The Wind Surge fell short to the San Antonio Missions 4-3 on Tuesday night as San Antonio’s three-run first inning ignited a series opening victory. The Missions struck first as Thomas Milone hit a two-run RBI triple and Juan Fernandez followed with an RBI double to score Milone to give San Antonio an early 3-0 lead in the first inning.
Hutch City Council approves Yoder water deal
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council approved selling water to Yoder Water District 101 Tuesday. Reno County Public Works Director Don Brittain said it's what they have to do. "The county appreciates you considering this," Brittain said. "We've had this nitrate problem with the Yoder residents for about...
Two more nighttime fires for HFD
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two other fires Tuesday night added to the stress for Hutchinson firefighters. At 8:41 p.m. firefighters were called to 628 West 22nd. That grease fire was quickly contained. Then at 1:35 this morning, fire crews were called to a garage fire attached to a home. Three...
Newton City Council approves new housing district
NEWTON, Kan. — The Newton City Commission passed an ordinance to create a Rural Housing Incentive District during Tuesday’s regular meeting. The council also adopted the development plan for a proposed multi-family housing project at SE 14th Street near South Pine Street. The project, called The Enclave at...
Kan. felon transporting drugs caught after 130mph chase
SALINE COUNTY —A pursuit that began in Salina early Wednesday ended with stop spikes in Ellsworth County. Just after 2a.m., an Audi 7 driven by Kaleb Beaugh, 29, of rural Saline County, was northbound on N. College Avenue when he failed to signal a turn west onto W. Ash Street, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester.
2022 Primary election returns
2022 Primary Election Returns (unofficial final, final results will come at canvass) (Reno County races are Reno County only, statewide or multi-county races are information from Kansas Secretary of State's office and only competitive races are included, if a race has only one candidate, it is not posted. Only the Secretary of State's office provides percentages.)
