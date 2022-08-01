MSP: Man arrested for reckless driving after reaching speeds of 130 mph on I-696

nbc25news.com
Northern Michigan police recover guns, ammo, ATVs stolen over several months
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, MI -- The Montmorency County Sheriff’s Office recovered guns, ammunition, hunting equipment, dirt-bikes, side-by-sides, 4-wheelers, and other personal property as part of an investigation into a string of ongoing thefts in the area. A press release from the MCSO says several suspects were identified -- most of...
nbc25news.com
Police investigating shooting by BP gas station in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday morning at a BP gas station in Flint. The station is located on Clio Rd. near Myrtle Ave. Flint Police tell Mid-Michigan NOW they are investigating a shooting in that area, but have no additional details at this time.
recordpatriot.com
Northern Michigan man arrested for assaulting, choking girlfriend
A Gaylord man is facing charges after he allegedly choked his girlfriend, Michigan State Police reported. Troopers for the MSP Gaylord Post were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday to take a report of a domestic assault that happened earlier in the day in Bagley Township, according to MSP in a press release issued Wednesday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Meth found in purse of Michigan mother suspected of driving drunk with her 2 kids in car, police say
ROSCOMMON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials said they found methamphetamine in the purse of a Michigan mother who is suspected of driving drunk with her two children in the car. A Michigan State Police trooper stopped a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) for an equipment violation on M-55 near Stone School Road in Roscommon Township, according to authorities.
fox2detroit.com
Human smuggling attempt stopped on St. Clair River after 3 approach Michigan on boat
ALGONAC, Mich.( FOX 2) - Three people were arrested early Tuesday after Border Patrol agents stopped a human smuggling attempt near Algonac. According to authorities, agents watching a camera system saw a vessel that had just crossed the international in an area known for smuggling around 3 a.m. Agents contacted...
nbc25news.com
Woman arrested for using dead mother's identity to apply for credit cards
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A South Boardman woman has been arrested for identity theft and other charges, according to the Michigan State Police. Sarah-Lea Marie Helsel, 34, was arraigned on Wednesday for one count identity theft, one count false statement of identity for financial transaction device, one count stealing/retain financial transactions device without consent and one count false pretenses over $999 but less than $20,000.
nbc25news.com
Police investigating late-night "shootout" in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting in Flint. It happened Tuesday night around 11:30 on West Mott Ave. and Susan Street. Details are extremely limited, but troopers tell Mid-Michigan NOW it was a shootout between at least two people. State Police do not believe anyone was...
WILX-TV
Michigan man wanted in Green Bay homicide arrested in Alabama
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An Iron County man wanted in connection with a Green Bay homicide was taken into custody Wednesday in Alabama. According to authorities, Caleb Anderson was arrested in Helena, south of Birmingham. Anderson is a suspect in a murder investigation in Green Bay, where a felony warrant was issued for his arrest.
nbc25news.com
E-bike concerns heat up on Mackinac Island after police say battery exploded
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Law enforcement on Mackinac Island is cracking down once again on e-bikes after police say a battery recently exploded. There's already a ban against the use of e-bikes on the island, without a special permit. Now several agencies are also banning e-bikes from being stored...
WILX-TV
Michigan trooper uses patrol car, quick thinking to stop runaway vehicle on highway
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Patrolling across the entire state means that, even with a budget in the hundreds of millions of dollars, the Michigan State Police (MSP) don’t always have the perfect tool for a given situation. Sometimes have to rely on their training and creative use of standard equipment, using what they can to do what they must.
Detroit News
Two cyclists killed on W. Michigan charity ride identified, driver charged
A woman was charged Monday with causing the deaths of two bicyclists who were struck by her vehicle while riding in a weekend charity event in west Michigan. Mandy Benn, 43, was charged Monday in 64-A District Court in Ionia with operating while intoxicated causing death and other crimes. It wasn’t immediately known if she has a lawyer yet.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in 3-vehicle, head-on crash in Northern Michigan
LONG LAKE TOWNSHIP, MI – A vehicle rear-ended another vehicle and then struck an oncoming vehicle in a deadly crash in Northern Michigan over the weekend, police said. A 44-year-old man from Ironwood died at the scene while a 23-year-old Lake Ann man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Two people in the third vehicle reported minor injuries.
Evidence Still Remains of Michigan’s Wooden Highways
Michigan has some major highways in 131, I-94, and I-75, but there was once a time when Michigan was known for its wooden highways. In fact, US-131 used to be a plank road when it was first constructed. Many may be aware of the Old Plank Road Restaurant in Plainwell, MI. Well, if you've ever wondered what the inspiration behind that name was, it's pretty easy to see. In 1851, the Kalamazoo Gazzette actually posted an ad looking for people to help construct the plank turnpike:
9&10 News
Suspect in 1997 Mackinac County Cold Case Extradited Back To Michigan, Arraigned for Homicide-Open Murder
The mother of “Baby Garnet” has been extradited back to Michigan and arraigned on one count of homicide – open murder- felony, according to the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office. The mother, Nancy Gerwatowski, 58, was brought back to Michigan July 30 by the Michigan State Police...
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State Police
Gregg Hardy wears his message to law enforcement on his shirt.Photo courtesy of Lisa Bressi. When citizens rallied around the Old Courthouse in Adrian, Michigan to get the case of Dee Ann Warner moved from Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office to the Michigan State Police, their voices were heard.
nbc25news.com
Flint Police announce Back to the Bricks curfew
FLINT, Mich - The Flint Police Department announces a curfew for the Back to the Bricks event which is scheduled from Tuesday August 16 to Saturday August 20. The curfew hours for the Back to the Bricks event will be six o’clock p.m. until six o’clock a.m. each day. The event area for this ordinance is specified as 5th Avenue south to I-69 and S. bound Chavez to Church Street in the city of Flint.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man’s body pulled from water after empty boat, 2 dogs discovered on Macomb County lake
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man’s body was pulled from a Macomb County lake after a boater reported finding two dogs swimming in the water near an empty boat with music coming from it, officials said. Macomb County deputies said they received a call around 7:50 p.m. Aug....
How A Leaky Michigan Milk Truck Inspired a Revolutionary Invention
Detroit, 1911. With over 465,000 residents, it's already the 9th-largest city in America, and thanks to the burgeoning auto industry, its population is about to explode. At this time, cars are obviously a very new thing. There's no such thing yet as "rules of the road". Car crashes happen frequently, most often deadly, for a couple chief reasons: 1) all drivers are inexperienced, and 2), everybody pretty much travels down the middle of the road.
abc12.com
One State House incumbent from Mid-Michigan loses, all others advance
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The November ballot will include a number of familiar names seeking re-election to State House and Senate races around Mid-Michigan. Incumbents around the region won their races in the August primary on Tuesday and will advance to the general election on Nov. 8. 67TH DISTRICT. Republican...
