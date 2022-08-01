'Hostile crowd' surrounds officers responding to DUII crash in North Portland, police say

katu.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: ODHS looking for newborn infant reported missing from Portland and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Emergency sewer repair slows NE Portland traffic starting tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontationEmily Scarvie
5 great pizza places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Monday in Portland: Multnomah County reporting 2 more heat-related deaths and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KATU.com
Woman stabbed to death in Old Town identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police on Thursday released the name of the woman who was stabbed to death in Old Town. Stephanie Hack, 38, died at the hospital Tuesday. It happened just after 9 that morning near Northwest 5th Avenue and Davis Street. The suspect, 31-year-old Judyann Edmond, was arrested...
KATU.com
Woman in stolen car tries to elude police at high speeds, crashes into semi on MLK
PORTLAND, Ore. — Just after 6 p.m., August 3, Portland Police say an officer on patrol Wednesday evening located a 2021 Toyota Corolla that had been reported stolen, and the driver drove away trying to elude the officer. Police say several other officers responded to help, and despite no...
Idaho police arrest man accused of hitting Portland cop, elderly woman with stolen truck
A man accused of ramming a stolen pickup into a police officer and an elderly woman in Southeast Portland was arrested Tuesday in Lewiston, Idaho. Jacob Matthew Ray Anderson, 33, of Portland is expected to be sent back to Oregon to face charges, Portland police said in a statement. Police did not say if he is being sent back to Portland and when that would happen.
KATU.com
Missing baby boy found safe with help of PGE employee
PORTLAND, Ore. — A missing baby boy that the Oregon Department of Human Services was looking for has been found safe, the agency said Thursday. DHS put out an alert Tuesday saying it was looking for Kanon Zee, who was born a few weeks ago. The agency said it believed the boy was at risk.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Dangerous’ suspect accused of running over officer arrested in Idaho
A man suspected of injuring an elderly woman and running over a Portland police officer has been arrested in Idaho, the Portland Police Bureau announced Wednesday.
Body found not far from missing Vancouver man’s abandoned truck
A man was found dead northeast of Lacamas Lake Tuesday, not far from where the truck of a missing man was located in mid-July, police said.
nwlaborpress.org
Driver targets paramedics in intentional crash
A driver has been criminally cited for assault for crashing into an American Medical Response ambulance in Portland—intentionally. It’s the latest evidence for what union-represented paramedics have described as growing public hostility toward ambulance workers. The collision happened July 15 at Southeast 151st Ave. and Powell Blvd., as...
1 killed, 1 arrested after broad daylight stabbing in Portland
A stabbing in broad daylight led to the death of one person and the arrest of another in Portland on Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Criminal death investigation underway after human remains found: CCSO
A criminal death investigation was launched after officials found human remains in Kelso, Washington.
31-year-old woman faces murder charge for Old Town stabbing
A woman accused of stabbing a person in broad daylight in Old Town on Tuesday is now facing a murder charge.
KATU.com
Hiker on Oneonta Trail injured, rescue operations underway
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — A hiker has fallen and hit his head while hiking on the Oneonta Trail in the Columbia River Gorge this morning. Cascade Locks Fire and EMS are responding to the scene, along with other emergency personnel. Officials aren't sure if they will be able to...
Portland couple claims they caught neighbor on camera stealing multiple items
A local couple claims they know who stole their car tent and custom rack from their North Portland two weeks ago – and they live just minutes away.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KATU.com
Police identify woman charged with homicide in Tuesday's Old Town / China Town stabbing
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police have identified the woman who stabbed a victim to death on Tuesday, August 2, in the Old Town / China Down neighborhood. 31-year-old Judyann L. Edmond was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of murder in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon.
KATU.com
LOPD asks public to help find missing Lake Oswego man
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — Police are asking for public assistance to find a missing Lake Oswego man. Maximilien Rafia, 42, was last seen on Tuesday in Oregon City. If you know anyone with information about his whereabouts authorities ask you to call Lake Oswego Police Department at (503) 635-0238.
KXL
Police Arrest Shooter After Chasing Victims In Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man was shot and a child was injured likely by shrapnel on Monday afternoon by a shooter who chased them from the scene. The victims were shot on East 35th and T Street around 2:15pm. Around 1:30am on Tuesday, they crashed their vehicle and rolled...
WPMI
Renters say someone is repeatedly dropping explosives from Oregon high-rise apartment
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Residents in Portland, Oregon, say someone is dropping explosives from a high-rise apartment complex, endangering people below. These neighbors now want the person to be immediately evicted. Neighbors at Ardea Apartments on the South Waterfront tell KATU it first happened on the Fourth of July...
More than a dozen accused of stealing, selling catalytic converters in Washington County
More than a dozen local people are accused of stealing and selling catalytic converters in Washington County. One after another, members of a suspected theft ring appeared before a judge Thursday, accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of the car parts filled with precious metals.
Missing 13-year-old girl from Portland believed to be in danger
A Portland teen who was reported missing on Monday is believed to be in danger, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services.
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH IN LINN COUNTY, OREGON ON INTERSTATE 5
LINN COUNTY, OR (August 3, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday. August 2, 2022, at about 1:15 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 5 north of Albany. The preliminary investigation revealed that a white box truck operated by,...
Hillsboro Police Log: Groom leaving wedding arrested for DUII
The Hillsboro Police Department reports on calls for service from July 18-24, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, July 18 A person left their keys in their car with the doors unlocked in the 500 block of Northeast 80th Avenue. The vehicle was stolen. A few hours later, the vehicle was located at an apartment complex and returned to the owner. A vehicle entering the highway near...
Comments / 0