What states are new PA residents coming from?

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Recent data suggests that more people move from New York state to Pennsylvania than anywhere else.

Pennsylvania has gained approximately 46,618 new residents from the Empire State, according to a social media post made by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania .

Following closely behind New York is New Jersey, which lost 43,295 residents to Pennsylvania.

Rounding out the top five are Florida, California, and Virginia, with 19,629, 13,048, and 12,193 new PA residents respectively.

However, these three states trail so far behind that more people leave New York for Pennsylvania than Florida, California, and Virginia combined.

Pennsylvania has compiled information they feel would be useful to new residents on their website .

