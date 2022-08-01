Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $150,000 sold in Taylor

fox56.com
Mega Millions Ticket Worth $3 Million sold in Monroe County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WOLF) — A winning Mega Millions with Megaplier ticket worth $3 million for the Tuesday, August 2 drawing was sold in Monroe County. The ticket was purchased at the Tobacco Outlet on Main St. in Stroudsburg. The retailer earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Volunteer shortage at Schuylkill County Fair
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — The Schuylkill County Fair is back again this summer. This year, though, there's been a shortage of workers and volunteers to help out. This year's fair is currently down 25% in workfore in comparison to previous years. It usually takes about 750 people to...
Train crashes into tractor-trailer in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — A train hit a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning in Wilkes-Barre. It happened around 8:40 AM in the area of Conyngham St and Wilkes Barre Blvd. A tractor-trailer crossed the tracks as the train was traveling; hitting the passenger side. There were no railroad crossing gates...
LCTA's Cashless Option
KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO. — A local transit authority aims to make it easier for riders to pay for fares by installing a “Smart Pay” system. The Luzerne County Transportation Authority or LCTA will be offering a cashless option for riders starting in mid-September. The new system will...
Accused Northumberland County "Pill Mill" doctor sentenced to 15 years
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WOLF) — A Northumberland County doctor, who had offices in Mount Carmel and Shamokin, was sentenced to 15 years in prison by the federal court for operating a massive "Pill Mill." The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that 65-year-old Dr. Raymond...
Free our Veterans rally demanding end to COVID restrictions at V.A. hospital
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — Back to a story we’ve been telling you about since March, veterans and their family members are outraged over the COVID guidelines that are still in place at the V.A. Hospital in Wilkes-Barre. Tonight, dozens took part in a Free our Veterans rally,...
Lawmakers, families demand answers from Commonwealth Health for closure of First Hospital
KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Commonwealth Health has announced their plans to close First Hospital and their affiliated outpatient facilities. They say their primary reasons for the closure are a lack of employees and the inability to accept new patients following a riot that broke out in June. Today...
ATV riders causing mayhem in area of Luzerne County
DUYREA, Pa, (WOLF) — Duryea police have received multiple reports of ATV riders along with a dirtbike rider performing acts of vandalism to drivers in the area of Coxton Road in Duryea. On July 29 around 8 PM, Police were dispatched to Coxton Road. A woman reported while she...
NY man arrested on drug charges in Wayne County
HONESDALE, Pa. (WOLF) — A New York man was arrested and charged with felony and misdemeanor charges of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances after being found with drugs on his person at a music festival in Wayne County. Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell announced the arrest...
Helicopter crash in Carbon County
MAHONING TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — A helicopter crashed in a backyard field in Lehighton Wednesday afternoon. It was reported a red 4-passenger helicopter crashed in a field, landing on its side behind a home in the 700 block of Orioles Dr. just before 1 PM. The helicopter had 3...
West Nile Virus detected in Lackawanna & Luzerne Counties
The presence of the West Nile Virus has been detected in mosquito samples in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties. Lackawanna County was notified of test results Tuesday being the second positive test this Summer. The positive sample was collected in the Tripp Park section of the City of Scranton. The Luzerne...
Police: Woman abducted from distribution center parking lot by ex-boyfriend
PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Police say a woman was abducted by her ex-boyfriend at her place of work on Wednesday. According to court papers, a manager contacted Pittston Police after her employee did not return from her 15-minute break around 1:30 PM while working at the Home Depot Distribution Center in Pittston.
Tractor-trailer rollover closes southbound lane of I-81 in Schuylkill County
NEW CASTLE TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — A section of Interstate 81 south is closed due to an overturned tractor-trailer this morning. PennDOT announced I-81 southbound between Exit 124A: PA 61 SOUTH - ST CLAIR and Exit 119: HIGHRIDGE PARK ROAD has all lanes closed. Expect back-up in the area.
New Addiction Resource for PA Residents
DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE CO. — “This is just one other tool in the toolbox if you will, to be able to get folks to access to the services that are available.”. The Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) hosted an event this morning at Pyramid Healthcare in Dallas Township to explain the use of the free and confidential ATLAS system.
Police looking for runaway teen in Mount Carmel
MOUNT CARMEL. Pa. (WOLF) — The Mount Carmel Borough Police Department is asking for help in locating a runaway teenage girl. Police are attempting to locate 13-year-old Avaree Roeder. She is described as 5'4", 160 pounds with blue eyes, blonde & black hair and a black loop nose piercing.
Salute to First Responders: Kingston/Forty Fort Firefighters Battle the Heat on Hot Days
For this month’s Salute to First Responders, we had the chance to catch up with firefighters at the Kingston/Forty-Fort fire department this afternoon and learn more about their jobs, especially on hot days like today. On average, the Kingston/Forty Fort station will receive around 6,000 calls per year. Most...
Federal, state and local agencies pull together to fight Oregon fires
SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — With fire season now in full swing, federal and state agencies in the Northwest are working together to contain large fires and keep smaller lightning-sparked fires from becoming infernos. We had a bunch of lightning, it's hot it's dry, and we are expecting winds to...
Inmate stabs another inmate at SCI Dallas
DALLAS, Pa.(WOLF) — An inmate stabbed another inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Dallas in Jackson Township Monday. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre said 51-year-old John Byrd, who is serving a life sentence for homicide in Philadelphia in December 1989, used a make-shift shank to stab 60-year-old Ford Howard multiple times.
Monroe County child burned; Man charged with aggravated assault
HAMILTON TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — A Monroe County man has been charged with aggravated assault of a child. On January 20, an investigation was requested by Children and Youth Services after a two-year-old child was noticed with severe burns on both of his hands. Pennsylvania State Police investigated to...
Scranton hospitals to join together under one license
SCRANTON, Pa. (WOLF) — Commonwealth Health announced Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital of Scranton sent a request to consolidate operations of the two hospitals under one license to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Michael Curran, chief executive officer of Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital of Scranton believes...
