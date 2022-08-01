ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Michael Bisping Vouches For Amanda Nunes Vs. Valentina Schevchenko ‘Female BMF Title’ Bout At 130 Pounds

By John Tan
MiddleEasy
MiddleEasy
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
middleeasy.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

What upset? Why Julianna Peña was always built to defeat Amanda Nunes

JULIANNA PEÑA IS one of the youngest members of a long line of Peña family members who are unbothered by judgment or criticism. Her father, Ernie, left a small agricultural village in Venezuela when he was 12 in search of better opportunities. He eventually emigrated to the U.S. through a scholarship program and attended Seattle Pacific University. Coming from so little and changing his life so much, Ernie never had the luxury of caring what people think.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings, Aug. 2: Amanda Nunes reclaims No. 1

The women’s bantamweight division has a new name at the top, although it’s a familiar one. In the main event of UFC 277, Amanda Nunes dominated Julianna Pena over the course of 25 minutes. Whether she knocked Pena off her feet multiple times from strikes or dominated top position on the mat with hard ground and pound, Nunes turned in one of the most complete performances of her career to reclaim the bantamweight title and the No. 1 spot in the rankings.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Masvidal
Person
Nate Diaz
Person
Amanda Nunes
Person
Michael Bisping
MMA Fighting

Conor McGregor joins ‘Road House’ cast in leading role

Conor McGregor has booked a leading role in the Amazon Studios remake of “Road House,” the production company announced on Monday. McGregor joins Jake Gyllenhaal in the reimagining of the 80s cult classic, which begins filming this month in the Dominican Republic. The ex-champ’s role has not been announced, but Deadline reported he will play an original character.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Fight#Ufc Middleweight Champion#Combat#Bmf
bjpenndotcom

Yair Rodriguez discloses what he said to UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski during chance hotel encounter

Yair Rodriguez has revealed what he said to Alexander Volkanovski when they ran into each other last week. Ever since his valiant display against Max Holloway and controversial win over Brian Ortega, Yair Rodriguez has been discussed as a potential next opponent for UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. While ‘The Great’ may be out with a hand injury right now, Rodriguez is hungry to welcome him back to the division when he’s fit and ready to do so.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
mmanews.com

Bisping: “Coward” Paul At Fault For Rahman Jr. Cancellation

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has decided which side he blames for the Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. fight cancelation. Paul’s sixth professional outing is certainly not coming to the ring easily. After his fifth was threatened by a late withdrawal last December, the same man behind that late panic, UK professional boxer Tommy Fury, pulled out again last month.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Henry Cejudo picks Valentina Shevchenko in an Amanda Nunes trilogy fight: ‘She’s gotten a lot better’

Having reclaimed her status as double champion, Amanda Nunes may be headed toward facing yet another familiar face. UFC 277 this past weekend saw “The Lioness” playing with her prey just as she predicted, thrashing now-former bantamweight titleist Julianna Pena from pillar to post over the course of their main event rematch. Nearly finishing Pena on three separate occasions in round two, Nunes went on to dominate the later half of the fight with her grappling and violent ground and pound, slicing the forehead of “The Venezuelan Vixen.”
UFC
MMA Fighting

MSG pushes back on Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. ticket sales controversy

Madison Square Garden is pushing back at the claim that the Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. fight card was cancelled due to poor ticket sales. This past weekend, the boxing event that was scheduled to be headlined by Paul and Rahman this Saturday at Madison Square Garden was cancelled. Paul’s promotion, Most Valuable Promotions, alleged Rahman was having issues with his weight cut and that the fight was nixed for “health and safety” concerns. Following UFC 277, UFC President Dana White stated his belief that the cancellation had more to do with a poor gate and Paul’s relationship with a former UFC employee than anything else.
UFC
MiddleEasy

MiddleEasy

Denver, CO
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.

 https://middleeasy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy