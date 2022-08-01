ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Starstruck Completes New Dolby Atmos For Music Mix Room With T S500

By Hummingbird Media 1
Live Design
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.livedesignonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
knowtechie.com

How to connect Harman Kardon Speakers To TV?

Harman Kardon is a well-known name in the world of audio equipment. The company produces a wide range of products, including speakers, soundbars, headphones, and car audio systems. A Harmon Kardon Speaker or soundbar is a great addition to any TV and can greatly improve the audio quality of your...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best-Sounding Mini Wireless Speakers

Click here to read the full article. From the road to the shower, every music fan needs one of the best mini speakers on hand for on-the-go jamming. Hauling heavy wired speakers everywhere you want to go just isn’t realistic, and even trying to travel with some of today’s best Bluetooth speakers won’t always cut it. But fortunately a few well-known brands from Sony to JBL have found a way to fit in a mix of serious tech and quality sound into these compact pieces of gear — all at a budget-friendly price. Today’s best mini speakers offer louder sound than...
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

The 7 Best DJ Mixers

Whether a superstar DJ, bedroom DJ, or complete noob, a decent mixer is a vital piece of equipment. Although not exclusive to the genre, DJ mixers are used essentially with electronic music. If you love techno, hip-hop, house, or EDM, harmonious mixing is key to the DJ's set. In simple...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Is the PlayStation 5 a good 4K Blu-ray player?

If you’ve got a Sony PlayStation 5 do you really need one of the best 4K Blu-ray players too? If you've got the version of the console with a disc drive, then common sense would seem to suggest you don’t, since it's perfectly capable of playing 4K Blu-rays.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nashville, TN
TechRadar

I love this app's spatial audio 8D soundscapes, except for one horrifying one

Want to kick back and relax as someone rustles up a virtual feast just for you, with all of the juicy scrunches, scrapes and snips that this might entail (peeling potatoes, sharpening knives, firing up the hob, chomping on a bit of leftover veg), while you pour yourself a nice (albeit also virtual) glass of wine? How about walking through London's Borough Market, dodging traffic as traders on either side of the road try to sell you their wares?
CELL PHONES
Creative Bloq

Get a stunning 70-inch LG TV for under $650

With the ever-growing popularity of streaming services, high-end gaming consoles and 4K movies, owning a 4K smart TV is a must-have if you're wanting to make the most out of the entertainment options available. We've managed to find the perfect TV that ticks all of those boxes, and it's even had a great price cut. Best Buy is currently selling the LG 70-inch UP8070 UHD Smart TV on sale from $799.99 down to just $649.99. (opens in new tab)
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy