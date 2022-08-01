ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Rob's First Alert Forecast - Monday, Aug. 1

By Charles Roop
WCTV
 3 days ago
www.wctv.tv

WCTV

Rob’s Thursday Noon Forecast: Aug. 4, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details. Early sun today, with some showers developing in the afternoon and evening. Not everyone gets the rain today, similar to yesterday. Low to mid 90s,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

NOAA: Above-normal hurricane season still anticipated

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The rest of the Atlantic hurricane season will likely still be above-average, lead hurricane season outlook forecaster Matthew Rosencrans announced Thursday morning. In an updated forecast, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in a conference call that the Atlantic basin will have 14-20 named storms...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Human remains found in woods off Mahan Drive in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Human remains have been discovered in a wooded area off Mahan Drive in Leon County. Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol came across the discovery late Thursday afternoon while searching the area following reports of gunfire,” said FHP Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office was then called in to assume the investigation.
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Crawfordville shoppers line up ahead of new Publix opening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of people lined up to be the first shoppers at the newly opened Publix just off Highway 319 in Crawfordville. The parking lot was full, the inside of the store was packed and Wakulla residents say they’re happy to finally have a Publix in their neighborhood.
CRAWFORDVILLE, FL
Tallahassee, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee local businesses make Florida’s ‘Top 10′ list

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several local businesses in Tallahassee earning “Top 10″ honors for their size coming from “Florida Trend Magazine.”. Tallahassee had two of the best large businesses, two of the best medium businesses and six of the best small businesses in the state. The rankings break down by number of employees working for the company.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Two arrested with counterfeit cash in Gadsden County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people were arrested in Gadsden County Tuesday in connection with the attempted use of nearly $400 worth of counterfeit bills, according to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a woman, later identified as Diamond Williams, tried to buy a gift card at a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

FAMU will spend $14 million to expand student housing

Latonya Lodman says when she came to work at the Gadsden County Jail, she was harassed by her supervisor, Robert Barkley, on a daily basis. Mike's Evening First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Aug.3. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. By Charles Roop. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details on the...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

FAMU announced extra statue and campus security due to graduate pictures

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - To the highest of the seven hills. Florida A&M University announced today that their campus has new signage indicating extra surveillance including at the CASS Building where the rattler statue is found. This comes after the University started an investigation to look into a FAMU graduate...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta

Woman shares story of forced sterilization as post-Roe concerns continue. Exclusive: Marietta woman diagnosed with monkeypox talks about her recovery. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on...
ATLANTA, GA
WCTV

Man indicted in TPD Officer’s murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County grand jury has just indicted Tyrone Cleveland in the murder of TPD Officer Christopher Fariello. Fariello was killed in the line of duty on June 8th during a police pursuit. The grand jury returned a six-count indictment against Cleveland Thursday afternoon, State Attorney...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Volunteers working to beautify Home Front Veterans Community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Armed with paintbrushes and smiles, volunteers are working to make an apartment complex for disabled veterans into a home they can be proud of. They’ve finished painting one of two buildings at Home Front Veterans Community, which houses about 50 disabled veterans who were previously homeless.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

‘Shoes 4 School’ giving out shoes to students ahead of school year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local organization is helping kids start the school year off right with a brand new pair of shoes. Sunday is the ‘Shoes 4 School’ event at the Civic Center and Pastor Quincy Griffin from the Family Worship and Praise Center Church, along with other volunteers, will be providing shoes to 4,000 students from around the county.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

