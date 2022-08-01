Rob's First Alert Forecast - Monday, Aug. 1

www.wctv.tv
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCTV
Rob’s Thursday Noon Forecast: Aug. 4, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details. Early sun today, with some showers developing in the afternoon and evening. Not everyone gets the rain today, similar to yesterday. Low to mid 90s,...
WCTV
NOAA: Above-normal hurricane season still anticipated
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The rest of the Atlantic hurricane season will likely still be above-average, lead hurricane season outlook forecaster Matthew Rosencrans announced Thursday morning. In an updated forecast, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in a conference call that the Atlantic basin will have 14-20 named storms...
WCTV
Human remains found in woods off Mahan Drive in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Human remains have been discovered in a wooded area off Mahan Drive in Leon County. Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol came across the discovery late Thursday afternoon while searching the area following reports of gunfire,” said FHP Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office was then called in to assume the investigation.
WCTV
Crawfordville shoppers line up ahead of new Publix opening
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of people lined up to be the first shoppers at the newly opened Publix just off Highway 319 in Crawfordville. The parking lot was full, the inside of the store was packed and Wakulla residents say they’re happy to finally have a Publix in their neighborhood.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCTV
Tallahassee local businesses make Florida’s ‘Top 10′ list
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several local businesses in Tallahassee earning “Top 10″ honors for their size coming from “Florida Trend Magazine.”. Tallahassee had two of the best large businesses, two of the best medium businesses and six of the best small businesses in the state. The rankings break down by number of employees working for the company.
WCTV
UPDATE: New details surface about deadly crash on Hwy. 27 in Decatur Co.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New details are being revealed about the cause of the deadly crash on Highway 27 in Decatur County last month. Georgia State Patrol said a box truck pulled out in front of a gas tanker causing the crash and explosion. The fatal accident involved a young Tallahassee father, who was driving the tanker.
WCTV
Two arrested with counterfeit cash in Gadsden County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people were arrested in Gadsden County Tuesday in connection with the attempted use of nearly $400 worth of counterfeit bills, according to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a woman, later identified as Diamond Williams, tried to buy a gift card at a...
WCTV
FAMU will spend $14 million to expand student housing
Latonya Lodman says when she came to work at the Gadsden County Jail, she was harassed by her supervisor, Robert Barkley, on a daily basis. Mike's Evening First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Aug.3. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. By Charles Roop. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCTV
FAMU announced extra statue and campus security due to graduate pictures
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - To the highest of the seven hills. Florida A&M University announced today that their campus has new signage indicating extra surveillance including at the CASS Building where the rattler statue is found. This comes after the University started an investigation to look into a FAMU graduate...
WCTV
Tallahasee family in need after young father dies in fiery crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A young Tallahassee father was killed in a fiery crash on Highway 27 in Decatur County last month. Now his family is waiting in limbo to get financial assistance to make ends meet. A death certificate is needed to file for bereavement support. However, it is...
WCTV
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
Woman shares story of forced sterilization as post-Roe concerns continue. Exclusive: Marietta woman diagnosed with monkeypox talks about her recovery. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on...
WCTV
FAMU OC Joseph Henry brings SEC Experience to the Highest of Seven Hills
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There’s a lot to be excited about ahead of this football season if you’re a FAMU Rattler fan. Not least of which, the Rattlers are featuring a new Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach. That would be Joseph Henry who brings a wealth of experience to this program.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCTV
Man indicted in TPD Officer’s murder
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County grand jury has just indicted Tyrone Cleveland in the murder of TPD Officer Christopher Fariello. Fariello was killed in the line of duty on June 8th during a police pursuit. The grand jury returned a six-count indictment against Cleveland Thursday afternoon, State Attorney...
WCTV
New Faces, Different Places: Tyrone McGriff hopes to “Restore the Roar” to Leon
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s day two of fall camp at Leon High School. The sun beaming off the turf of Bobby Benson Field is about the only thing more intense than Tyrone McGriff. His tone isn’t angry, but it is urgent trying to teach the Lions a new way of doing things.
WCTV
Volunteers working to beautify Home Front Veterans Community
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Armed with paintbrushes and smiles, volunteers are working to make an apartment complex for disabled veterans into a home they can be proud of. They’ve finished painting one of two buildings at Home Front Veterans Community, which houses about 50 disabled veterans who were previously homeless.
WCTV
‘Shoes 4 School’ giving out shoes to students ahead of school year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local organization is helping kids start the school year off right with a brand new pair of shoes. Sunday is the ‘Shoes 4 School’ event at the Civic Center and Pastor Quincy Griffin from the Family Worship and Praise Center Church, along with other volunteers, will be providing shoes to 4,000 students from around the county.
WCTV
TLH mayor files complaint against opponent for engaging with ‘dark money’ political groups
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The mayor of Tallahassee filed a formal election complaint against his opponent on the Leon County Commission. Mayor John Dailey said County Commissioner used “shady and improper” tactics in coordination with “dark money” political groups. At a press conference in front of...
Comments / 0