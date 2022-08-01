Get relief from chronic back pain

www.woodtv.com
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s both hard and frustrating to suffer from chronic pain and Dr. Karen May is certified in Chronic Pain and Neuropathy and a neuropathy survivor and that’s why she founded Momentum Health Neuropathy Center. Dr. May joins us to talk about ways we can feel better.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Clark’s music therapy program is essential to the therapeutic care provided to residents with memory impairment. Studies confirm musical activity preserves cognition and memory, lowers stress levels, maintains physical health, encourages social interaction, and even reduces falls. Music therapy is an additional program offered...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As the people we love get older, there will come a time when we need to make decisions about living situations, so how do you decide? Byron Center Manor is a community serving residents in Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care. Today we have Barb Peck, along with a resident of Byron Center Manor, Betty.
I thought it was just me and my taste buds and nose, but others are talking about it too. Grand Rapids drinking water is tasting and smelling a bit funny. Why do you think? Is it safe to drink? Should we start buying bottled water? Should we run for the hills?
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — It's been more than a month now since the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, and in that time, many OB/GYN's have seen an increase in requests for sterilization procedures from women. But for one West Michigan woman, she said she's had an...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A local veteran recently got something he badly needed. A lot of people know Mike Hall as a retired, popular teacher at Mattawan High School. But before teaching local students, he served his country in Vietnam. Retirement and life hasn’t always been easy, though. He had a cancer diagnosis and injuries to his hip and back led to issues with mobility, so he now uses a walker to get around.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It seems that all we hear these days is that prices are rising but we know of a place where prices are decreasing! You can get beauty and salon products at a huge discount at Beauty Supply Liquidation! Bill joins us from Liquid Asset Partners to talk about all the great products you can find at great prices!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-John Ball Zoo is always coming up with new ways to make their Zoo more fun and exciting for your family. Meet Pumpkin, a month, and a half year old Dwarf Highland Cow, that is currently living in the Zoo’s hospital. The Zoo has a special area where they nurse and quarantine animals, so they are ready to meet the other animals. The Zoo acquired Pumpkin as a baby from a donation by the Michigan hobby farm Two Men and a Hen. Highland Cows are from Scotland originally, and you can see the long curl hair that Pumpkin has to help him stay warm during the wintertime. As many of you know, there was a contest to name Pumpkin and his name fits him well. He was born with a Dark Brown coat which now looks more like light Orange in color.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With the heat and humidity, many of us are less motivated to want to work outside in our yard or shop for plants. We have a solution – you can shop for plants, trees, mulch and other landscaping materials online while still shipping local! We sat down with our friends at Harder & Warner Landscapes & Boutique Gardens in Caledonia to see how.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Car thefts continue to rise in West Michigan. In the city of Grand Rapids alone, there are 762 car thefts to date, while the year-to-date average for car thefts is 423. In just three months, between May 1 and July 27, there were 396 thefts...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The owners of Eastown Hookah Lounge in Grand Rapids closed their doors and moved out of the building at the corner of Wealthy and Lake and Norwood Ave on July 29. After taking over the business just 14 months ago, they say shutting down was not their choice.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The Education Staff at Van Andel Institute wants to recognize all of the hard work and effort that our teachers put in to support our children. After a 2 and a half year break the Science on the Grand is back in person. Teachers from all over the Midwest come to Science on the Grand to learn new class techniques, as well as shares ones they have found effective. This event builds a sense of community among the teachers which helps them become better educators. This is a great way to give teachers some extra help and get them excited for the classroom in the fall.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As much as we love to adventure out to events we also love being at home. One of the things we’ve realized is that we need our home space to be flexible! Our home is a place of rest, a place we can work, and also entertain. At the new Design Within Reach store in Grand Rapids, you can create a home that does everything, while still having a space you can enjoy over a lifetime. You’ll find things there that are beautifully designed and built to last. We’re excited to take you inside this store, which is known and loved globally, and also has local ties, as part of the MillerKnoll Brand Collective.
NORTON SHORES (WOOD-AM) - Two treatments have been scheduled at Lake Harbor Park to treat trees that have been infested with the invasive hemlock woolly adelgid. “It only exists right now from Allegan County up to Mason County. So we really have about a five-county area and it really hugs the shoreline,” Drew Rayner, who is with the state DNR, told WOOD-TV.
Despite some false starts, the city of Grand Rapids’ biodigester is now up and running. (Aug. 3, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Earlier this summer, Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) announced it was eliminating the uniform policy that was in place for about ten years. The school board has just recently approved a new dress code on Aug. 1. "It is a big change," said Mel Atkins...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-As Summer starts to come to a close we now have had a chance to stop and look back at all the fun we had this summer at the Park Party recesses. Maranda and the Park Party Team visited the kids at Wyoming, Muskegon, Battle Creek, West Ottawa, and Kalamazoo. The children at each school were quite surprised to see that their playground had turned into a party during recess. Kids had a blast playing in bounce houses, taking pictures with princesses, enjoying ice cream from Country Fresh, and so much more. As we look back at the Park Parties this season it is important to remember what this is all about. Reaching out to our kids and giving them support, especially now, as many are still catching up on their learning during the summer.
Is it weird that I always look up weird fun facts about different cities?. Wherever I go, I end up researching weird fun facts about the city that I am traveling to. It is only right that I research weird things that Grand Rapids has accomplished. Why would I keep the knowledge away from my friends?
A Grand Rapids-based cannabis company added new members to its leadership team. Fluresh this week said it made several new leadership appointments as part of its revamped community-focused direction. The new team includes:. Brandon Kanitz, CEO. Scott Asiala, president. Shoran Williams, general counsel and chief regulatory officer. Jacob Fein, CFO.
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan is hosting Road to Restoration clinics to help drivers with suspended licenses get their driving privileges back. Last fall, the state stopped suspending licenses for non-driving-related issues such as missed court appointments and some traffic violations. The Department of State canceled infractions on the driving...
