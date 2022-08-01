Here’s what passed in marathon all-night legislative session

commonwealthmagazine.org
Related
wgbh.org
No tax breaks for Massachusetts residents, and few seem to care
It's a measure of how insulated most Massachusetts' legislators are from the whiplash of public opinion that they can in early July essentially promise a modest one-time $250 rebate to middle-income taxpayers and have no to little fear of repercussions when they fail to deliver. Here we are less than...
commonwealthmagazine.org
3 Democrats make the case for being Maura Healey’s No. 2
JIM BRAUDE BEGAN Tuesday evening’s GBH debate among the three Democrats running for lieutenant governor by asking a standard opening question to candidates: Why are you running for this office?. But in the case of the state’s lieutenant governor, what he really meant was, why in the world are...
WCVB
Candidates for Massachusetts governor blast Legislature for not passing tax relief package
BOSTON — The candidates in this year's race for Massachusetts governor are blasting state lawmakers over a tax relief package that was left on the table at the end of the current legislative session. Attorney General Maura Healey, the lone Democratic candidate on the primary ballot with an active...
wamc.org
Massachusetts legislature approves marijuana law reforms
The Massachusetts legislature has made some significant changes to the law governing the state’s burgeoning multi-billion dollar marijuana industry. A bill approved Monday in the hours before the end of formal sessions targets local fees demanded of marijuana businesses, creates a fund to help people who were victims of the war on drugs break into the legitimate cannabis industry, and advances the licensing of so-called “cannabis cafes.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts tax relief: Baker sidesteps accusations from House Speaker over lack of communication
Gov. Charlie Baker waved aside accusations Wednesday lobbed by House Speaker Ron Mariano that his administration remained mum on an obscure state statute that upended $1 billion in tax relief to Bay Staters earlier this week on Beacon Hill. Baker, a Republican, insinuated that lawmakers should not have been caught...
Those $250 rebates? Mass. lawmakers have put them on the shelf (for now).
“We wanted to make sure to be fiscally prudent that we know what we’re getting into." Massachusetts residents hoping their state lawmakers could give them a bit of respite from the ballooning cost of living will have to wait a bit longer — that is, if relief comes at all.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Public lands preservation legislation comes up short
LAWMAKERS WERE UNABLE to find agreement on a bill aimed at maintaining open spaces across Massachusetts in a marathon final formal session Sunday into Monday, but one top negotiator said he remains hopeful the measure can still pass in the coming months. Sen. Sal DiDomenico, one of the leads on...
wgbh.org
Massachusetts' high housing costs are pushing out workers
It’s not hard to find people who want to live and work in Massachusetts. Social media sites are filled with threads from people who are excited about job opportunities, schools and health care in the state. The problem, some people say, is affording to live here. The average fair...
RELATED PEOPLE
$250 stimulus checks ditched for tax rebate in Massachusetts
Lawmakers in Massachusetts have ditched plans for a $250 stimulus check to residents in favor of tax rebates as a way to relieve citizens of rising costs due to inflation.
No Tax Rebate Checks for Struggling Massachusetts Taxpayers
The Massachusetts Legislative session ended on Monday morning without lawmakers voting on tax relief for beleaguered taxpayers who would argue they could use a break about now. Legislators pulled an all-nighter Sunday into Monday before gaveling the session to a close. Lawmakers are back in the district campaigning for re-election,...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Tax cap giveback appears not as big as forecasted
STATE OFFICIALS said on Thursday that tax revenues grew by more than 20 percent in the most recently completed fiscal year, but that growth will nevertheless yield a tax cap credit that is probably more than $600 million less than what the Baker administration estimated last week. The tax cap...
Can You Conduct Your Own Home Funeral in the State of Massachusetts?
Not to sound morbid but I'm interested in Massachusetts funeral and burial laws. I'm not sure why I have this fascination. It could be because my father passed away when I was 13 or maybe because I'm a big fan of horror movies. Whatever the reason, I must have been a funeral director or an undertaker in another life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Abortion in Massachusetts: After having an abortion in the ‘80s, she vowed to never be faced with that choice again
This story is part of a series inviting those who have gotten abortions in Massachusetts to share their experiences in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Others who wish to participate can email HMorrison@masslive.com. __________
Tax relief in Massachusetts: Lieutenant governor hopefuls want Beacon Hill to address botched bill but keep obscure tax cap in place
The three Democrats running for lieutenant governor — two of whom are already elected officials on Beacon Hill — decried the Massachusetts Legislature’s botched handling of tax relief during a GBH News primary debate Tuesday without taking culpability in the matter that nixed the immediate possibility of financial aid, including $250 stimulus checks.
commonwealthmagazine.org
In AG debate, Dems play their hands
SHANNON LISS-RIORDAN is the only practicing lawyer who has won settlements for working people. Andrea Campbell brings a “lived experience” to the issues that her rivals don’t and now has the backing of outgoing AG and gubernatorial front-runner Maura Healey. Quentin Palfrey is the endorsed candidate of the Democratic Party and stands on the progressive side of a list of issues that separate him from Campbell.
Number of officers not recertified climbs to 15
Eight more Massachusetts police officers did not earn recertification from the state's police oversight panel, pushing the total number of those rejected to 15 out of more than 8,800 who have or are expected to submit paperwork.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Attorney General Healey urges appeals court involving transgender boy suing concerning bathroom use
BOSTON — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey today joined a coalition of 15 attorneys general in filing a brief in support of a 13-year-old transgender boy who is suing his school district for banning him from using the boys’ bathrooms. According to the announcement, the boy is from...
CNET
Massachusetts Tax Rebate Checks: Who Is Eligible and How Much Will They Get?
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's plan to send $250 checks to middle-income residents this fall has failed, but taxpayers will still probably get a tax rebate from the state. Separate bills were making headway in both houses but failed to pass before Sunday's deadline. However, last week legislators on Beacon Hill suddenly remembered a 35-year-old voter referendum that could mean nearly $3 billion in surplus taxes must be returned to taxpayers this fall.
wgbh.org
Massachusetts education officials sound alarm over college enrollment plunge
Massachusetts is seeing what education officials describe as an “alarming drop” in the percentage of high school graduates going to college. New data released by the state Wednesday show the overall rate of Massachusetts high school graduates who immediately enroll in college has plunged nearly 10 percentage points over the past five years. It's now barely 60%, down from nearly 70% in 2017.
This Massachusetts Funeral Law May Have You Scratching Your Head
As you have probably read in past articles, Massachusetts is home to some strange laws. Sure, we are a progressive state but we still have some laws on the books that are beyond outdated and others that make you say huh?. A few of the laws we mentioned in the...
Comments / 0