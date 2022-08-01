ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Euro 2022: Beth Mead could be honoured with freedom of Scarborough

BBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
SPORTS
BBC

Hundreds of knives surrendered in Merseyside amnesty

Hundreds of knives have been surrendered as part of an amnesty after a campaign featuring a striking sculpture made out of blades. Over the past four weeks the Knife Angel has been on show in Birkenhead Park in Wirral. The sculpture is made from more than 100,000 knives surrendered as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Time for Mikel Arteta to deliver Champions League after Arsenal’s two-year refit

It was a reminder of the standards in Arsene Wenger’s days. Not, albeit, from the season when they were Invincibles, even though it came from the most distinguished of the Invincibles. But, overshadowed by some of Mikel Arteta’s stranger antics, Thierry Henry popped up on the All Or Nothing documentary to say: “Let’s not hide from the fact this is Arsenal. You have to make top four.”Which, until his last two seasons, Wenger invariably did. But, after 20 consecutive top-four finishes, Arsenal have now come fifth, sixth or even eighth in each of the last six campaigns. They have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beth Mead
BBC

Soham murders: Ian Huntley's press interviews alerted police

Twenty years ago a community was ripped apart when Soham murderer Ian Huntley brutally killed schoolgirls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman. The hunt for their killer and clues that helped identify Huntley as the killer revolutionised policing with the introduction of a national police database. How did it happen?. What...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy