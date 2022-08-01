Euro 2022: Beth Mead could be honoured with freedom of Scarborough

www.bbc.com
Related
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
BBC
Molly Caudery: Cornish pole vaulter says Commonwealth silver medal 'felt like a dream'
Cornish pole vaulter Molly Caudery said it felt like a "dream" to win a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games, eight months after cutting her finger off in a freak accident. The 22-year-old took silver with a jump of 4.45m. Nina Kennedy of Australia won gold with 4.60m. Caudery had...
BBC
Hundreds of knives surrendered in Merseyside amnesty
Hundreds of knives have been surrendered as part of an amnesty after a campaign featuring a striking sculpture made out of blades. Over the past four weeks the Knife Angel has been on show in Birkenhead Park in Wirral. The sculpture is made from more than 100,000 knives surrendered as...
Time for Mikel Arteta to deliver Champions League after Arsenal’s two-year refit
It was a reminder of the standards in Arsene Wenger’s days. Not, albeit, from the season when they were Invincibles, even though it came from the most distinguished of the Invincibles. But, overshadowed by some of Mikel Arteta’s stranger antics, Thierry Henry popped up on the All Or Nothing documentary to say: “Let’s not hide from the fact this is Arsenal. You have to make top four.”Which, until his last two seasons, Wenger invariably did. But, after 20 consecutive top-four finishes, Arsenal have now come fifth, sixth or even eighth in each of the last six campaigns. They have...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Soham murders: Ian Huntley's press interviews alerted police
Twenty years ago a community was ripped apart when Soham murderer Ian Huntley brutally killed schoolgirls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman. The hunt for their killer and clues that helped identify Huntley as the killer revolutionised policing with the introduction of a national police database. How did it happen?. What...
Comments / 0