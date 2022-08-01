ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groves, TX

Troy Frances Touchet

kogt.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kogt.com

Comments / 0

Related
kogt.com

Douglas Wayne Harvey

Douglas Wayne Harvey, 48 of Buna passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022. Born in Beaumont, Texas on June 10, 1974, he was energetic, full of life, and what most would call a gentle giant. He spent his school days playing football and soccer, where he learned discipline and made lifelong friendships. His love for football never ceased; he went on to coach his son’s little league team and may easily be the biggest Texas Longhorn fan you’d ever meet. After high school, Doug went straight to work at Huntsman Corp. where he made his career of 30 years.
BUNA, TX
kogt.com

Freddie C. Howard

Freddie Charles Howard, 79, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on August 1, 2022, in Orange, Texas. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 6, 2022, at St. Henry Catholic Church in Bridge City, Texas. Officiating the Mass will be Reverend Michael Strother. Burial will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches, Texas.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
kogt.com

Ryan “Ryan-o” Mark English

Ryan Mark English, 38, of Orange, passed away on July 31, 2022, in Houston, Texas, surrounded by loved ones. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Memorial services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Claybar Funeral...
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

Audrey Ann Bertrand

Audrey Ann Bertrand, age 77of Orange, Texas, passed away at her home on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Services to honor Audrey’s life will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Dorman Funeral Home with Reverend Jay Thomas of MacArthur Heights of Orange officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Family and friends will gather for a visitation from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Dorman Funeral Home.
ORANGE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Troy, TX
City
Bridge City, TX
City
Groves, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Port Arthur, TX
Bridge City, TX
Obituaries
kogt.com

Sophisticats Go Camping

The Sophisticats of Orangefield High School have been working hard this summer to prepare for the upcoming football season. The military officers attended the Centex Dance Officer Camp in Waco and came home with many awards. The officer awards include Ruby Sweepstakes, most admired and All American officers of camp day two, best overall creative choreography award, and All American officers of the week.
ORANGEFIELD, TX
kogt.com

Double D Game Room Cited

On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division performed a Game Room compliance check at the Double Diamond Game Room located at 5320 N. Main in Vidor. Once inside, law enforcement noticed the game room was out of compliance with several portions of...
VIDOR, TX
kogt.com

BCPD Bringing Experience

Bridge City ISD has three new police officers this year to patrol the district and between the three they have a combined 110 years of experience. Chief Cliff Hargrave, a BC graduate, is joining us after 37 years of experience where he has worked for the OC Sheriff’s Dept., Orange Police Dept., US Marshals, and is a former Captain over patrol, narcotics, and criminal investigations.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
kogt.com

Stolen Skid Steer Located

One Friday, July 29th, 2022 Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division went to 408 Waddell St in Vidor after receiving information there was possibly a stolen ATV on the property. Detectives searched the property and did not locate the ATV, but did locate a Kubota skid steer. The skid steer was parked behind a portable building and appeared to have been done in an attempt to conceal its location.
VIDOR, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Claybar Funeral Home
kogt.com

Orangefield Water Passes Test

Effective August 2 the boil water notice in Orangefield has been rescinded. The Orangefield Water Supply Company said samples sent to the Sabine River Authority tested negative, making the water safe to drink. Customers had been on notice since a company ruptured a main water line July 29.
ORANGEFIELD, TX
kogt.com

Cards Open Season Sept. 1

BEAUMONT, Texas – Approximately 110 student-athletes reported to the Lamar University campus Tuesday afternoon for the start of preseason workouts. The 2022 campaign, which officially opens Thursday, Sept. 1st at Abilene Christian, marks the third season under head coach Blane Morgan. Morgan’s squad enters the season with a lot...
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Four New Pages Added To Book

Drop by the Stark Museum of Art this summer to visit our special exhibition Welcome to Color: Stark Cultural Venues Coloring Book and pick up your FREE copy of the coloring book! The exhibition features original contour line drawings inspired by the unique locations and collections at the Stark Museum of Art, The W.H. Stark House, Stark Park, Lutcher Theater, and Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center. Coloring books are available while supplies last. The exhibition is on view until October 1, 2022. Free Welcome to Stark Cultural Venues coloring books are available at the Welcome Desk of the Stark Museum of Art while supplies last.
ORANGE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy