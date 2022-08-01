OC Health/Food Inspections

Drop by the Stark Museum of Art this summer to visit our special exhibition Welcome to Color: Stark Cultural Venues Coloring Book and pick up your FREE copy of the coloring book! The exhibition features original contour line drawings inspired by the unique locations and collections at the Stark Museum of Art, The W.H. Stark House, Stark Park, Lutcher Theater, and Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center. Coloring books are available while supplies last. The exhibition is on view until October 1, 2022. Free Welcome to Stark Cultural Venues coloring books are available at the Welcome Desk of the Stark Museum of Art while supplies last.

ORANGE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO