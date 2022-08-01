OC Health/Food Inspections

kogt.com
Double D Game Room Cited
On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division performed a Game Room compliance check at the Double Diamond Game Room located at 5320 N. Main in Vidor. Once inside, law enforcement noticed the game room was out of compliance with several portions of...
Orangefield Water Passes Test
Effective August 2 the boil water notice in Orangefield has been rescinded. The Orangefield Water Supply Company said samples sent to the Sabine River Authority tested negative, making the water safe to drink. Customers had been on notice since a company ruptured a main water line July 29.
Sophisticats Go Camping
The Sophisticats of Orangefield High School have been working hard this summer to prepare for the upcoming football season. The military officers attended the Centex Dance Officer Camp in Waco and came home with many awards. The officer awards include Ruby Sweepstakes, most admired and All American officers of camp day two, best overall creative choreography award, and All American officers of the week.
Four New Pages Added To Book
Drop by the Stark Museum of Art this summer to visit our special exhibition Welcome to Color: Stark Cultural Venues Coloring Book and pick up your FREE copy of the coloring book! The exhibition features original contour line drawings inspired by the unique locations and collections at the Stark Museum of Art, The W.H. Stark House, Stark Park, Lutcher Theater, and Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center. Coloring books are available while supplies last. The exhibition is on view until October 1, 2022. Free Welcome to Stark Cultural Venues coloring books are available at the Welcome Desk of the Stark Museum of Art while supplies last.
Freddie C. Howard
Freddie Charles Howard, 79, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on August 1, 2022, in Orange, Texas. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 6, 2022, at St. Henry Catholic Church in Bridge City, Texas. Officiating the Mass will be Reverend Michael Strother. Burial will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches, Texas.
Stolen Skid Steer Located
One Friday, July 29th, 2022 Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division went to 408 Waddell St in Vidor after receiving information there was possibly a stolen ATV on the property. Detectives searched the property and did not locate the ATV, but did locate a Kubota skid steer. The skid steer was parked behind a portable building and appeared to have been done in an attempt to conceal its location.
Douglas Wayne Harvey
Douglas Wayne Harvey, 48 of Buna passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022. Born in Beaumont, Texas on June 10, 1974, he was energetic, full of life, and what most would call a gentle giant. He spent his school days playing football and soccer, where he learned discipline and made lifelong friendships. His love for football never ceased; he went on to coach his son’s little league team and may easily be the biggest Texas Longhorn fan you’d ever meet. After high school, Doug went straight to work at Huntsman Corp. where he made his career of 30 years.
Ryan “Ryan-o” Mark English
Ryan Mark English, 38, of Orange, passed away on July 31, 2022, in Houston, Texas, surrounded by loved ones. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Memorial services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Claybar Funeral...
Katie Kelley Crooks
Katie Kelley Crooks, 91, of Orange, passed away on August 1, 2022, at Focus Care in Orange. Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m., Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Marlin Marcantel of Pinehurst Pentecostal Church. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in Orange.
Audrey Ann Bertrand
Audrey Ann Bertrand, age 77of Orange, Texas, passed away at her home on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Services to honor Audrey’s life will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Dorman Funeral Home with Reverend Jay Thomas of MacArthur Heights of Orange officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Family and friends will gather for a visitation from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Dorman Funeral Home.
Driver Escapes Serious Injury
A man lost control of his pickup Wednesday night in Newton County and somehow came out better than his truck did. Constable Howie Wonders said the man, in his mid-thirties, was driving near Deweyville on County Road 4212 , just west of CR 4213, when he lost control of the truck and struck a utility pole. The driver did not suffer any serious injuries. Residents in the area were also fortunate that despite snapping the pole, no one lost power in the area.
Cards Open Season Sept. 1
BEAUMONT, Texas – Approximately 110 student-athletes reported to the Lamar University campus Tuesday afternoon for the start of preseason workouts. The 2022 campaign, which officially opens Thursday, Sept. 1st at Abilene Christian, marks the third season under head coach Blane Morgan. Morgan’s squad enters the season with a lot...
