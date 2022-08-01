Dillard's fires employee accused of using racial slur at customer in now viral video

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Berwyn city employee who admitted to yelling a racial slur at a man was fired, the city announced.While disciplinary actions are typically confidential, the city said on Monday it was disclosing the termination of the employee, identified as Sarah Lopez, for making the comment while performing her duties as a city blight officer. The firing came after a full investigation in accordance with the due process rights given to city employees under a collective bargaining agreement, the city said.Phillip Robbin, who was hired to remove a tree from a property in Berwyn told CBS 2's Marissa...

BERWYN, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO