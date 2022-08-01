Dillard's fires employee accused of using racial slur at customer in now viral video

www.chron.com
Dillard’s Department Store Fires Employee Caught in Viral Video Calling Black Man ‘F—Ing N—’
A Black shopper in North Texas gracefully confronted an old white Dillard’s department store employee after the worker called him and his 10-year-old son “f—ing n——.”. In a video that has garnered almost three million views, the Black dad identified as Muhammad Karim, says he...
City of Berwyn fires employee who admitted to yelling racial slur at contractor
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Berwyn city employee who admitted to yelling a racial slur at a man was fired, the city announced.While disciplinary actions are typically confidential, the city said on Monday it was disclosing the termination of the employee, identified as Sarah Lopez, for making the comment while performing her duties as a city blight officer. The firing came after a full investigation in accordance with the due process rights given to city employees under a collective bargaining agreement, the city said.Phillip Robbin, who was hired to remove a tree from a property in Berwyn told CBS 2's Marissa...
White Driver Allegedly Posted Video of Himself Trying to Strike Black Children with Car, Using Racial Slur
Authorities in Mississippi are considering hate crime charges against a 49-year-old man who police believe posted a video online in which he threatens to run down Black children with his vehicle as he drives down a Ripley street, Ripley Police Chief Scott White said to a group of local residents in a recorded video.
Dillard’s Clerk Fired For Using N-Word In Viral Video
A Dillard’s employee in Dallas has been fired after he allegedly yelled the N-word at a Black father who showed graceful restraint to the worker in a video that went viral. In a video posted to Instagram, the Black man is heard saying, “My 10-year-old son heard you call me ‘a fucking n*****,’ I want you to know this is unacceptable.”
HipHopDX.com
Chris Brown Reacts To Dallas Airport Shooting Suspect Claiming She's His Wife
Dallas, TX – Chris Brown is trying to figure out why he has so many stalkers these days. C Breezy took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday (July 26) to address the creepy individuals messing with his personal life. “I don’t know what’s in my fucking music, but I...
Cincinnati police officer and former reality TV figure caught on camera using racist slur
A Cincinnati police officer, once featured on a reality show about women in law enforcement, was taken off the streets after she was recorded on her own body camera using a racist slur, officials said Monday. Officer Rose Valentino, who regularly appeared in the 2011 TLC series "Police Women of...
Watch: Video shows Taco Bell employee pouring scalding water on two customers in Dallas
NBC News obtained an edited compilation of surveillance video from the plaintiffs' attorneys of an incident at a Taco Bell in Dallas. The footage captured the moment a Taco Bell employee poured scalding hot water on two customers in Texas, according to a lawsuit.July 23, 2022.
Mississippi Man Calls Black Teens Racial Slur Before Trying to Run Them Over in Vehicle
A Mississippi man has been charged with nine counts of simple assault -attempt by physical menace to create fear – after a video showed him allegedly attempting to run over nine Black teenagers riding bicycles, and calling them a racial slur. As Tippah News reports, the incident took place...
Walmart hit with lawsuit, accused of firing a Florida mom who claims managers harassed her and denied lactation accommodations
A Florida woman alleges she was forced to pump breast milk in front of male coworkers. Her request for accommodations were denied by Walmart, according to the lawsuit. Another woman filed a similar suit against Walmart in February.
Texas Official Admits Beloved Black Principal Was Fired for Being Against Racism
A member of a school board in Texas has said the quiet part out loud, admitting that a beloved Black high school principal who shared his stance on racism in the wake of George Floyd’s death was pushed out of the job for being a “total activist.”. Dr....
Mother of man who allegedly shot McDonald's worker over cold fries goes after victim
A man accused of shooting a Brooklyn McDonald's employee Monday over cold fries was charged with attempted murder Tuesday, authorities said.
Texas Dad Allegedly Lured Teen Daughters with Promise to Take Them to Restaurant Before Murdering Them
Testimony has begun in the trial of a Texas taxicab driver, charged with murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008. Yaser Abdel Said had spent a dozen years on the run before his capture by the FBI in Justin, Texas, nearly two years ago. Said, 65, had spent six years...
Mississippi Police Chief Fired After Racist Rant Leaks, Boasts About Having Killed 13
Disgraced former Lexington Police Department Chief Sam Dobbins was fired from his position on Wednesday after an audio recording was leaked, laced in racist and homophobic slurs. Dobbins boasted about having killed 13 people in the line of duty, and even admitted to shooting a Black man 119 times, reports USA Today.
WATCH: Chuck E. Cheese character facing racial discrimination allegations
A New Jersey mother made claims of racial discrimination at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant on Twitter on Sunday.
Chuck E. Cheese Accused of Racism After Seemingly Ignoring Little Girl (VIDEO)
On Twitter, a frustrated mother shared a video of her Black daughter seemingly being ignored by the titular mascot at a local Chuck E. Cheese in an instance of alleged racial discrimination. Twitter user Natyana Muhammad, who posts under the handle @belllahijabi, shared a video of her 2-year-old daughter waiting...
Berwyn school board member resigns after admitting to yelling racial slur at contractor
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Berwyn South School District Board member who admitted to yelling a racial slur at a man while on the job has resigned. Her resignation came less than 24 hours after CBS 2's Marissa Pearlman's report on the man's call for justice. Plus, a Berwyn alderman...
White driver allegedly posts a video appearing to show him speeding toward Black teen cyclists and using a racial slur
A Mississippi man was arrested after a video circulated on social media appearing to show him recording himself driving and threatening to hit nine Black children on bicycles, saying “50 points!” and a racial slur as he sped toward the youngsters. Mark Hall, 49, was arrested Tuesday and...
Mississippi Man Arrested After Viral Video Shows Driver Using Racial Slur and Laughing About ‘Points’ as He Aims His Car for 9 Black Youths Riding Bikes
A Mississippi man has been arrested and charged in connection with a viral video that shows a shocking combination of anti-Black bigotry and attempted violence. Mark Hall, 49, has been charged with nine counts of misdemeanor simple assault – attempt by physical menace to create fear after allegedly driving his vehicle through a group of nine Black children who were riding their bicycles down the street.
A cop shot an unarmed Black man in the neck for allegedly stealing laundry detergent
The family of Roderick Brooks is demanding answers from Texas authorities after Brooks was shot and killed by a Houston-area police officer in what officials claim was an act of self-defense. Brooks, 47, was killed earlier this month by Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy Garrett Hardin, who chased the unarmed...
2 men arrested Sesame Place anti-racist protest after a video went viral of a character appearing to ignore Black children
Two people were arrested at an anti-racist protest at a Sesame Street theme park in Philadelphia. Police allege that the two unidentified men swore in front of children and blocked the road. Sesame Place has been criticized after a video went viral of one of the characters appeared to ignore...
