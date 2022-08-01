ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillard's fires employee accused of using racial slur at customer in now viral video

By Madalyn Mendoza
Houston Chronicle
 3 days ago
CBS Chicago

City of Berwyn fires employee who admitted to yelling racial slur at contractor

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Berwyn city employee who admitted to yelling a racial slur at a man was fired, the city announced.While disciplinary actions are typically confidential, the city said on Monday it was disclosing the termination of the employee, identified as Sarah Lopez, for making the comment while performing her duties as a city blight officer. The firing came after a full investigation in accordance with the due process rights given to city employees under a collective bargaining agreement, the city said.Phillip Robbin, who was hired to remove a tree from a property in Berwyn told CBS 2's Marissa...
BET

Dillard’s Clerk Fired For Using N-Word In Viral Video

A Dillard’s employee in Dallas has been fired after he allegedly yelled the N-word at a Black father who showed graceful restraint to the worker in a video that went viral. In a video posted to Instagram, the Black man is heard saying, “My 10-year-old son heard you call me ‘a fucking n*****,’ I want you to know this is unacceptable.”
Law & Crime

Mississippi Man Arrested After Viral Video Shows Driver Using Racial Slur and Laughing About ‘Points’ as He Aims His Car for 9 Black Youths Riding Bikes

A Mississippi man has been arrested and charged in connection with a viral video that shows a shocking combination of anti-Black bigotry and attempted violence. Mark Hall, 49, has been charged with nine counts of misdemeanor simple assault – attempt by physical menace to create fear after allegedly driving his vehicle through a group of nine Black children who were riding their bicycles down the street.

