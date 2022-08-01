Galesburg launches urban agriculture pilot program

www.tspr.org
tspr.org
Keokuk school district considering solar project to lower energy costs
Keokuk Community School District wanted to know how solar energy would enhance the district’s utility service and save money. So the school board recently met with representatives from Norwalk, Iowa-based Red Lion Renewables, a renewable energy developer and financer, and Morhfeld Solar, a solar panel installer based in Fort Madison.
KWQC
Progress and growth continues in downtown Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Downtown Bettendorf is continuing to grow, heading into the 2022-2023 fiscal year. The “Downtown Bettendorf Organization” has added eight new businesses, spending more than a quarter of a million dollars on building improvements downtown, and having a record number of people living in the downtown area.
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine council to consider railroad overpass
The possibility of a railroad overpass on Dick Drake Way is one of the items to be discussed when the Council meets in regular session Thursday (August 4) in the Council Chambers at Muscatine City Hall, 215 Sycamore Street, Muscatine. A virtual meeting will be held in conjunction with the...
ourquadcities.com
WATCH HERE: Galesburg promotes the city with new videos
Community promotional videos are now available on the home page of the City of Galesburg website. The videos, created by CGI Communications, Inc., highlight the many components that shape Galesburg, including visitor attractions, history, economic development, education, and community organizations, a news release says. “We wanted to communicate to the...
ourquadcities.com
Moline hires assistant city administrator
Moline has hired former Morrison, Illinois city administrator Barry Dykhuizen as Assistant City Administrator. Dykhuizen, who also served as city manager in Guttenberg, Iowa, began work for Moline on Monday, Aug. 1. Dykhuizen holds a master’s degree in Public Service from DePaul University as well as a bachelor’s degree in...
New QC park gets a name
East Moline’s newest park has a name and it’s culturally and environmentally appropriate for our area. The Amôwa Forest Preserve is the new name for the 180 acre park located near Interstate 80 and Illinois 92. Amôwa is the Sauk word for “bee” and was chosen from over 100 names submitted by members of the […]
ourquadcities.com
Former mayor is nominee for Muscatine County Board of Supervisors
The Muscatine County Democratic Party has announced Diana Broderson will represent the party as its 2022 nominee for the position of Muscatine County Board of Supervisors – District 1. On Tuesday, Muscatine Democrats held a virtual reconvening of delegates to make the nomination, a news release says. Kelcey Brackett,...
KWQC
Wienermobile returns to Quad Cities
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile comes back to the Quad Cities. Ketchup Kaitlyn and her team are excited to announce their return. The 27ft long Wienermobile will be in Davenport for three days, Aug 4, 5, and 7. Thursday, the Wienermobile will be located at Hy-Vee on...
KWQC
Rock Island business and property owners react to proposed tax increase
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Many downtown Rock Island business and property owners support the proposed tax increase by the Rock Island Steering Committee to fund the special service area. Others think the city already has enough taxes and wants their money to go toward something other than city employee salaries.
Central Illinois Proud
Efforts to demolish historic Hale Church underway
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The first steps to demolish the historic Hale Memorial Church in Peoria’s West Bluff are underway. Thursday morning, crews started taking down the church’s bell tower. This is according to the president/CEO of the KDB Group Greg Birkland. He said demolishing the bell...
spotonillinois.com
How many Bureau County black third graders failed the 2021 state math exam?
In Bureau County, 94.7 percent of black third grade students failed the 2021 state math exam. This means 94.7 percent of black third graders are not proficient at math, which is considered a core skill for later success in life. These students struggle with quickly adding and subtracting,...
geneseorepublic.com
Who bought and sold property in Henry County last week?
Marie Fiers to Kyle Fiers, Part of the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 17 North, Range 1 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, $48,000. Rae Jackson, Catherine Zahari, Kenneth Phillips to Jordan Chandler, 119 South Park Ave., Geneseo, $172,000. Betty DeWolfe to Alejandrina...
Sioux City Journal
Davenport strikes deal with Canadian Pacific for up to $10M
Davenport could come away with as much as $10 million from Canadian Pacific as the rail company seeks to merge with Kansas City Southern, a move that's expected to triple train traffic downtown. Davenport aldermen will vote on the agreement next week. It includes $8 million for infrastructure upgrades to...
'It's up to us to create a new normal' | Rock Island-Milan school district begins new year without COVID restrictions
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island Academy returned Wednesday, August 3 for its first day of the 2022-2023 school year. The academy was the Rock Island-Milan School District's choice for a red carpet entrance welcoming the new year. School principal Tom Ryan said this is the first year...
tspr.org
Galesburg and Monmouth say no to golf carts, UTVs on city streets
A growing number of area residents want to be able to drive golf carts, UTVs, and other low-speed vehicles on city streets. In many smaller communities, it’s already allowed. But the Galesburg and Monmouth city councils on Monday both voted down ordinances that would allow it. In Galesburg, the...
KWQC
Bettendorf dermatologist settles $1.66 million healthcare fraud claim
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf dermatologist settled a fraud claim with the department of justice for $1.66 million. Eastern Iowa Dermatology, PLC, located in Bettendorf, and Dr. Manish Kumar have agreed to pay $1.66 million to resolve allegations for violations of the False Claims Act by submitting false claims to Medicare for dermatology office visits and the destruction or removal of skin tags and lesions, according to a media release.
25newsnow.com
Numerous gas station entrances blocked by law enforcement in Peoria area
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The entrances to at least four Peoria area gas stations have been blocked off by squad cars of different law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement was seen at the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska and the Shell station between Rockwood and Sterling as well as the Shell station at Main and Blackjack in front of the Par-a-Dice casino in East Peoria.
ourquadcities.com
tspr.org
17 BNSF rail cars derail outside East Galesburg
Seventeen cars of a BNSF train derailed outside of East Galesburg late Tuesday. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced around 9:30 p.m. that South State Street at the railroad crossing would be closed until further notice due to an incident with a train. A spokesperson for BNSF said there...
KWQC
Annual Quad City Balloon Fest
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival and Rhythm City Casino are proud to have the Annual Quad City Balloon Fest. On Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13, the balloon fest will be hosted onsite at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport. Gates will open at 4 pm on Friday and 3 pm on Saturday. Admission is free to all, but donations are appreciated and will benefit the Shriners Hospital for Children, according to a media release.
