Run The Jewels is playing in Pa. this week: Here’s how to get tickets

9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Nationals vs. Phillies prediction, betting odds for MLB on Thursday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Washington Nationals in MLB at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. ET. The...
Rite Aid to sell former headquarters
Rite Aid, the long-time East Pennsboro Township-based pharmaceutical company that recently moved its headquarters to Philadelphia has put its former headquarters up for sale. “We are marketing the Camp Hill office for sale and working with a broker,” Terri Hickey, Rite Aid’s director of public relations said in an e-mail.
‘Today is an exciting day’: Penn National Gaming has a new name
Penn National Gaming has a new name – Penn Entertainment Inc. The Berks County company that owns Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in East Hanover Township; Hollywood Casino York in Springettsbury Township, York County; and Hollywood Casino Morgantown in Caernarvon Township, Berks County, announced the name change on Thursday.
Pa. man on Facebook Live confessed to shooting at ex-girlfriend: police
A Lehigh Valley man’s seemingly mistaken Facebook Live broadcast recorded him holding a gun as he confessed to shooting at a former girlfriend, and the recording was still visible hours after his arrest. Joseph Shankweiler Jr., 39, of Northampton, is facing two criminal cases from events on Sunday: attempted...
Philly’s firefighters union wants unvaccinated members to get 8 hours OT pay for COVID tests
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia firefighters union recently encouraged its hundreds of unvaccinated members to file for eight hours of overtime pay each time they are required to complete weekly at-home COVID-19 tests before going to work, according to a union memo obtained by The Inquirer. The Fire Department last...
Family of teen who drowned at N.J. waterfront sues city
The family of a 17-year-old who drowned while swimming in Perth Amboy two years ago has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, claiming the waterfront was dangerous at the time and city officials did nothing to protect swimmers. John Robert Vazquez, of Perth Amboy, suffered “fatal drowning injuries” on July 9,...
Fourth child dies from York County tractor crash: officials
A fourth child has died following a crash that involved 12 people in a wagon in York County last week, officials confirmed Thursday. The crash occurred when a farm tractor was pulling an “open trailer” modified to be like a wagon and overturned on July 29 in Lower Chanceford Township. 12 people were in the trailer portion of the vehicle during the crash.
