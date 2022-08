At the end of the trading day, September corn came in down 8¢ and December corn is down 9¢. August soybean futures are down 42¢ while November soybeans are down 60¢. Wheat futures also remain lower, with CBOT wheat down 8¢, KC wheat down 9¢, and Minneapolis wheat down 8¢.

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO