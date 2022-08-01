ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Luke Donald named Ryder Cup captain for Europe

By Chelena Goldman
 3 days ago
Luke Donald has replaced Henrik Stenson as Ryder Cup captain. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Englishman 44, has played on four Ryder Cup teams and served as a vice-captain in 2018 and at the start of the 2021-22 season.

Donald's appointment to the captaincy comes on the heels of Swedish golf pro Henrik Stenson being stripped of the honor when he chose to defect from the PGA and DP World Tours to play in the LIV Golf Invitational last month.

Prior to being named captain, Donald made headlines for taking a shot at Stenson for his decision to go up for the captaincy and then defect to the Saudi Arabia-funded breakaway league.

"If I got this captaincy I would live up to my word and see it through," Donald said, via Golf week. "Let me put it that way. I wouldn’t be doing a Henrik."

However, Donald did say after being named captain on Monday that the "door is still open" for European players to be on his Ryder Cup team — if the powers that be determine that they can participate.

