ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Seneca, NY

A West Seneca man was arraigned on second-degree murder charges Monday morning.

By Imani Clement
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ad0Ma_0h0TX4Ga00

A West Seneca man was arraigned on second-degree murder charges Monday morning.

24-year-old Jairus J. Kedzierski of West Seneca was arraigned in the West Seneca Town Court on one count of murder in the second degree.

On Friday, July 29, Kedzierski allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times at approximately 1:40 p.m on Edson Street in West Seneca.

The victim, a 29-year-old man, was transported to Erie County Medical Center after the incident where he was pronounced dead. Police later identified the victim as 29-year-old Maurice Kidd of Buffalo.

Kedzierski is scheduled to return for a felony hearing on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 5 p.m. He was remanded without bail.

If Kedzierski is convicted of the murder charge he will face a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Seneca, NY
West Seneca, NY
Crime & Safety
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man indicted on gun charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was indicted on Thursday afternoon on possession of a “ghost gun.” It is alleged that on May 21 just after 2 a.m., a Buffalo Police Department detective was investigating a shooting on Pearl St. and saw the 25-year-old Nicky Lofton of Buffalo running in an alleyway near the […]
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Degree Murder#Edson#Violent Crime
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Police investigating Tuesday night shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday night. Police say that officers responded to a call just before 8 p.m. Tuesday at Bailey Ave. and Davidson Ave. Detectives say a 21-year-old male was hit by gunfire while inside of a vehicle. He was transported to Erie […]
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2 On Your Side

Town of Tonawanda man facing manslaughter charge following fight

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Town of Tonawanda man has been arraigned on charges for the death of a 19-year-old during an April 20 fight. Michael Atkinson, 22, of Town of Tonawanda was arraigned on Monday on an indictment charging him with one count of manslaughter in the first degree (class “B” violent felony) and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (class “C” violent felony).
TONAWANDA, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo man pleads guilty to causing toddler's death

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man on Monday admitted to causing injuries that led to the death of his girlfriend's 17-month-old daughter. Robert Dumas, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree. The Erie County District Attorney's Office said Dumas repeatedly assaulted Simone Calhoun at a home on Hirschbeck Avenue in Buffalo in September, 2020.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy