Templeton, MA

Former Future Hoops Players Killed In Overnight Weekend Crash In Templeton

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Scott Laverdure (left) and Nickolas Roy (right) were killed in the crash that happened in Templeton overnight Sunday Photo Credit: Facebook/The Future Basketball AAU

Two former basketball players who came up through a local club in central Massachusetts have died in an overnight weekend car crash in Templeton, authorities said.

Nick Roy and Scott Laverdure were killed in the crash that occurred in the area of 502 Baldwinville Road around 1:55 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, Templeton Police said on Facebook.

Upon arrival, officers found significant damage to a residence and declared both men dead at the scene. They were identified by their former basketball club Future Hoops.

A third person in the vehicle was also taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, police continued. The crash remains under investigation.

