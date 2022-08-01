Steuben County woman arrested after kids ingest edible marijuana

13wham.com
Related
Two arrested on narcotics charges in Bath
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man and a woman have been arrested after an investigation led to narcotics being seized, according to the Bath Police Department. Morgan Abeel, 18, and Liberty Ferris, 22, both of Bath N.Y. were arrested after an investigation into a Fight and Criminal Contempt case on July 30, 2022. According to […]
13 WHAM
Duo charged after police find cocaine during Thruway traffic stop
Junius, N.Y. — Two men from out of state face federal charges after New York State Police found approximately 645 grams of cocaine during a traffic stop Tuesday. Police stopped an eastbound car with Massachusetts plates on the New York State Thruway near Exit 41 in Seneca County. A trooper noticed a strong odor of marijuana while approaching the vehicle. A search revealed about $18,000 in cash, along with a gift-wrapped package containing cocaine.
13 WHAM
Man faces several charges after domestic incident in Livingston County
York, N.Y. — An Allegany County man is accused of punching another male and shoving a female into a shower during a domestic dispute in Livingston County. Deputies responded to Flats Road in York around 8 p.m. Tuesday. An investigation found that Tony Gaddy, 20, of Canaseraga, punched another male in the face and injured him. Gaddy also allegedly damaged a wall inside the home after shoving a female into it.
Ontario County Woman Accused of Tampering With Juror During Her Trial
Police have arrested an Ontario County woman after she allegedly tampered with a juror during her trial at the Ontario County Courthouse. While being on trial for intimidating a victim or witness on June 29th, 56-year-old Sheryl Cerroni, of Manchester, is accused of tampering with a juror as she was walking into the courthouse. The incident was quickly handled by court staff and police and resulted in the replacement of the juror so the trial would not be impacted.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UPDATE: Missing Wayne County Vulnerable Adult Found
UPDATE – William Lamb has been found. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports Lamb was located and is safe at around 3:30p. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a missing vulnerable adult. 75-year-old William Lamb left his home in Clyde to go to...
Police end search for missing 75-year-old Wayne County man
Investigators say to avoid approaching the man if he is found, as may be in possession of a firearm licensed to him.
Murder charges for suspect who killed Rochester man outside Lyell Ave. bar
Investigators believe Scott ran after Taylor, caught up to him, and fatally shot him in the chest.
Multiple charged after 40-person fight in Owego
OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – Multiple people were charged after a 40-person fight in Owego last week, police said. Owego Police and the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to North Avenue near Main Street for a disturbance on Monday, July 25 around 9:00 p.m. Officers found about forty people “involved in a large argument and fighting” […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
14850.com
Man in critical condition after jumping onto moving tractor trailer, says Sheriff’s Office
A man who “appeared to be intoxicated” and was the subject of two calls to Tompkins County Dispatch on Wednesday afternoon is in critical condition on Thursday after reportedly jumping onto a moving tractor trailer on Route 13 and trying to break the window of the truck’s cab, according to the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office.
Tioga County man arrested for string of burglaries along Route 6
Mansfield, Pa. — A Tioga County man who was kicked out of a homeless shelter is accused of going back and stealing items, as well as burglarizing nearby residences and businesses along Route 6. Patrick A. Huey, 49, of Mansfield, was arraigned on July 26 on 37 charges of felony burglary, criminal trespass, misdemeanor theft charges, and summaries of criminal mischief. The string of burglaries began on April 11 when...
4-year-old safe after kidnapping attempt in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police said a 4-year-old was safely recovered Wednesday after a kidnapping on Norton Street. According to investigators, the child was in a car near the Norton and North Goodman Street intersection when the vehicle was stolen. Police said the car was found a few streets away, with the child still […]
NewsChannel 36
Truck Hauling Cardboard Catches Fire in Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, NY (WENY) -- Fire crews worked to put out a fire in a trash compactor truck early Thursday morning in Chemung County. The fire was reported around 7:30AM on Thursday, as the dump truck was headed south on Route 13, headed towards Interstate 86. Fire crews with Town and Country, Horseheads Fire and Elmira Heights responded to put out the flames in the truck's compactor, which was made difficult due to the cardboard that had been compressed inside.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13 WHAM
Lyell Ave. homicide suspect arrested
Rochester, N.Y. — A man faces charges for a fatal shooting on the city's west side last month. According to police, Joseph K. Scott, 32, shot and killed Derek Taylor, 36, at the corner of Lyell Avenue and Whitney Street around 1:40 a.m. July 24. Investigators learned Taylor had...
Urbana teen arrested for strong-arm motel robbery
ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – An Urbana teen has been arrested after a strong-arm robbery at a motel, during which one person was injured, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Morgan Abeel, 18, was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on July 30 after an investigation into the robbery. The arrest report said that Abeel allegedly […]
WHEC TV-10
State police say Greece man had stolen handgun and drugs
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Greece man is facing weapons, drugs, and stolen property charges. New York State Police pulled over 23-year-old Tareek Grice Jr. on Lake Avenue in Rochester on Monday. Police said Grice did not have a valid driver's license, had crack cocaine, and had a loaded handgun with him.
Two Steuben County Men Charged in Scheme Involving $20,000
Two Hammondsport men face charges for a crime that State Police say involves 20-THOUSAND dollars in cash. 27-year-old Thomas Hoaglin is accused of reporting to Troopers that someone had broken into his house on July 19th and stole the money. An investigation revealed that a third party had given Hoaglin the cash to hold onto. Hoaglin then allegedly gave that money to 24-year-old Dylan Walker so that he could claim to police that the money was stolen from his home.
WHEC TV-10
Manchester woman arrested for juror tampering
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Manchester woman was arrested on Friday for tampering with a juror. According to Canandaigua Police, it is alleged that on June 29, 2022, while on trial at the Ontario County Court House, Sheryl J. Cerroni, 56, intimidated a juror as she was walking into the courthouse.
Painted Post Home Depot employee arrested for falsifying business records
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – A Home Depot employee in Painted Post has been arrested for falsifying records and theft after police said she pocketed money from returns. Rachel Mattison, 29, of Addison, was arrested by New York State Police out of Painted Post on August 2, 2022. According to NYSP, Mattison allegedly worked as […]
Four Rochester natives arrested, led police on chase across two WNY counties
One woman is being charged with a felony, and three men with outstanding warrants were arrested in Orleans County after leading police on a chase from Lockport.
Wayland woman arrested for unlawful eviction
WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — A Wayland woman was arrested earlier this week after she allegedly shut off the utilities for a rental property, according to State Police in Wayland. Shelia McIntosh, 40, was arrested on August 1, 2022. According to Police, she was arrested for shutting off the utilities to a rental property owned by […]
Comments / 0