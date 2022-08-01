See Ashley Benson and G-Eazy Star in First Trailer for Steamy Pandemic Slasher 18 & Over

people.com
Related
Sydney Sweeney Wears Nothing But An Off-The-Shoulder Robe In Gorgeous Photo
Euphoria star Syndey Sweeney is heating up her Instagram page! The 24-year-old actress took to her feed on August 1 to share a jaw-dropping photo of herself posing in nothing but a white robe, which she let hang around her chest and kept closed with just her hand. She leaned against distressed blue wallpaper that featured a floral design and looked away from the camera. Syndey’s gorgeous blonde hair was blown out and she wore simple makeup matched with a nude lip. She simply captioned the stunning snapshot with flower, bird, and butterfly emojis and a yellow heart.
Hilary Duff Goes Barefoot in Sweats With Meghan Trainor & Ashley Tisdale for Girls’ Trip
Click here to read the full article. Hilary Duff joined several women over the weekend for a girls’ trip. The “How I Met Your Father” actress posted to her Instagram on Sunday with an array of photos and videos from her weekend. She joined several other women, including Ashley Tisdale and Meghan Trainor for a mom’s weekend away spent north of San Diego, Calif. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) In a group shot, the women all dressed comfortably and most wore matching white sweatpants and hoodies. Duff opted for the white sweats, but she added...
People
Salma Hayek Teases Channing Tatum's Lap Dance in Third 'Magic Mike' Movie
Salma Hayek is counting her blessings. There are a dozen of them, to be exact. The 55-year-old actress, who recently wrapped filming Magic Mike's Last Dance, the third installment of Channing Tatum's franchise about bumping-and-grinding beefcakes, reflects on the experience in the new issue of PEOPLE. "Look, I'm not going...
Selena Gomez Celebrates 30 in a Strappy, Cutout Swimsuit
Selena Gomez is living Jenna Rink's childhood dream come true. After celebrating her 30th birthday on July 22 — her sequined A-line dress with the feathered trim was gorgeous — Gomez aptly gave off flirty and thriving vibes while wearing a Solkissed Sabrina one-piece swimsuit on TikTok. The video, posted on Aug. 2, features the "Only Murders in the Building" star hydrating her skin with a facial mist as she playfully mouths along to audio that says, "What part of my face says, 'Talk to me'? None, absolutely none."
RELATED PEOPLE
Maddie Ziegler and Eddie Benjamin Share a Kiss While Making Their Red Carpet Debut
Maddie Ziegler and boyfriend Eddie Benjamin are showing off their love. On Monday, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Hollywood premiere of Bullet Train. The twosome even shared a sweet smooch at the star-studded event. Ziegler, 19, wore a cutout black gown, completing the look with bustier...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Malia Obama looks just like her parents at a spa day in Los Angeles
Malia Obama knows how to practice self-care. The 24-year-old was spotted heading out to a spa day in Los Angeles last week, and she looked like the perfect mix of her dad Barack Obama and mom Michelle Obama. The former First Daughter looked effortlessly cool in a...
Tyler Perry on Why He Keeps Son Aman, 7, Out of the Spotlight: 'to Have as Normal a Life as He Can'
Tyler Perry is opening up about why he keeps his 7-year-old son, Aman, out of the limelight. In the August/September cover story of AARP The Magazine, the 52-year-old filmmaker revealed why he believes his personal relationships should remain private. "Because these people are not famous. My son's not famous," he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elisabeth Hasselbeck Literally Threw in the Towel During Her Return to 'The View'
Elisabeth Hasselbeck was armed with, of all things, a dish towel during her much-anticipated return to The View on Wednesday. Fans always expect the conversation to get heated during the long-running panel show's signature "Hot Topics" segment, and the latest episode was no exception. Amid a back-and-forth about abortion, the...
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
Jon Bon Jovi's Son Jesse Bongiovi Engaged to Girlfriend Jesse Light
Congratulations are in order for Jon Bon Jovi's eldest son Jesse Bongiovi, who popped the question to his girlfriend of four years, Jesse Light, over the weekend. Hampton Water co-founder, 27, revealed the happy news in an Instagram post on Monday, sharing a gallery of photos of him proposing to Light, a reality TV producer.
'Wakanda Forever,' the long-awaited sequel to 'Black Panther,' hits theaters in November. Here's everything we know so far.
We breakdown everything that's known about the "Black Panther" sequel and how it's moving forward without Chadwick Boseman.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kylie Jenner Says Stormi 'Doesn't Let Me Dress Her Anymore' as She Looks Back at Her Cute Outfits
Kylie Jenner is feeling bittersweet as her little girl grows up. Late Monday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, shared different photos on her Instagram Story featuring some of her favorite outfits daughter Stormi Webster, 4, has worn over the years. In one slide, Jenner explained the emotional reason behind posting the throwback photos.
Sophie Monk releases new video for sultry single Nice To Meet You during Beauty and the Geek
Sophie Monk fans got to see a new film clip for her single, Nice To Meet You, on Monday night. The pop star-turned-TV queen, 41, allowed her song to be used on Beauty and the Geek during a challenge. During the episode, the beauties and geeks were tasked with creating...
Priyanka Chopra reveals she ‘lost’ the gown she wore when she won Miss World 2000
Priyanka Chopra no longer has the dress she wore when she won the Miss World beauty pageant in 2006, she has revealed.The model and actor wore a strapless bejewelled gown when she clinched the pageant title at the age of 18.After winning Miss World, Chopra went on to become a Bollywood star and is one of India’s highest-paid actresses.But the Quantico star admitted she no longer has the gown that saw her through the launch of her career.In an interview with People, Chopra said she “lost” the dress during one of her “many travels”.“I was always a nomad. I...
Gina Neely Is a Grandmother! Daughter Gives Birth to First Baby: 'My Heart Is About to Explode'
The former Food Network star's daughter Spenser Lewis-Neely gave birth to her first child, a son named Noah, Neely revealed on Instagram Tuesday. "Noah is HERE!!!!! 6 lbs. 4 oz. My heart is about to explode! 💙💙💙💙," the proud grandmother, 57, captioned a celebratory selfie from the hospital, in which she is holding a blue balloon.
Mark Hamill Works Jack in the Box Drive-Thru After Getting Fired as a Teen: 'I Had So Much Fun'
Mark Hamill just fulfilled a life-long career goal of working the drive-thru at Jack in the Box. Not only is the fast food chain re-launching their classic spicy chicken strips and French toast sticks, but they're also "bringing back Mark Hamill for a limited time!" the actor tells PEOPLE, referring to his new comeback campaign with the brand.
Michael Bublé and Kids Help Wife Luisana in Baby Bump Art Tradition Ahead of Baby No. 4
Michael Bublé's family is sharing a sweet tradition in the weeks before they become a family of six. On Monday, Bublé's wife, Luisana Lopilato, 34, shared photos from an art project with her whole family. The group worked together to make a cast of her pregnant belly, which she revealed is an ongoing tradition in a caption written in both English and Spanish.
Prey Reviews Are In, And The Critics Can’t Stop Talking About Amber Midthunder, Star Of The New Predator Movie
Reviews are in for Prey, a prequel in the Predator franchise, and the critics are all talking about star Amber Midthunder.
Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti voted Love Island winners
Turkish actor and Italian business owner, both 27, share £50,000 prize after poll among viewers
Comments / 0