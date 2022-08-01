www.wbiw.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbiw.com
Obituary: Jack A. Silvers
Jack A. Silvers, 71, of Bedford, passed away at 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 31th at St. Francis Hospital in Greenwood, IN. Born July 4, 1951, in Lawrence Co., he was the son of Frank Orville and Eva Catherine (Bell) Silvers. He married Marsha L. Horner on July 21, 1973, and she survives. He was a stone breaker and quarry worker in Lawrence and Monroe Counties. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving with the 101 st Airborne Division during the Vietnam War.
wbiw.com
Thomas “Tom” Caraway
Tom Caraway, 78, of Bedford, passed away on August 1, 2022, at St. Vincent Dunn Hospital. Born July 1, 1944, in Bedford, he was the son of Othel and Phyllis (Brown) Caraway. He married Dora Basinger on August 26, 1967, and she preceded him in death on November 24, 2006.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Timothy J. Arvin
Timothy J. Arvin, 69, of Bedford, passed away at 10:25 a.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at his home. He was born October 29, 1952, in Washington, Indiana to the late Joseph and Marie (Craney) Arvin. Tim married Martha “Marti” Wade on May 27, 1978, and she survives. Tim was an Army National Guard veteran and served his country for six years during the Vietnam era. He retired from General Motors as a Tool and Die maker after 31 years of employment. He was a member of the St. Vincent Catholic Church in Bedford, Knights of Columbus, American Legion Post 33, Bedford Boat Club and United Auto Workers Union 440. Tim enjoyed antique tractor shows, especially the White River Valley Antique Show. He also liked to work on cars.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Wayne Kidd
Wayne Kidd, 67, of Bedford, went home to be with the Lord peacefully at his residence on Monday, August 1, 2022. He was born in Wayne County Kentucky July 28, 1955, to his loving parents Hulen D. Kidd and Myra Estelle (Morrow)Kidd Rush. His wife of 32 years, Tammy (Stone) Kidd, survives him.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbiw.com
Obituary: Mary Lee Lux
Mary Lee Lux, 80, of Bedford, passed away at 3:36 p.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022, at I.U. Health Bloomington Hospital. Born August 2, 1941, in Memphis, TN, she was the daughter of Clifford Gray Clark and Geneva Christine Taylor. She married Daniel Lux on May 17, 1974, and he survives. She was a homemaker and member of the Hillside Church of Christ in Bloomington.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Paul Eugene Allen
Paul Eugene Allen, 73, of Oolitic, passed away at 11:03 a.m on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Bliss Place in Bedford. Born June 18, 1949, in Monroe Co., he was the son of Estil and Anna (Smoot) Allen. He was an explosives handler at NWSC Crane. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired as a Master Sergeant from the Indiana National Guard.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Laveda Chastain
Laveda Chastain, 97, of Williams, passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2022, at Stonebridge Health Campus. Born March 20, 1925, in Martin Co., she was the daughter of Lester and Stella (Taylor) Bridges. She married John. (Chub) Chastain on December 26, 1946, and he preceded her in death. She had...
wbiw.com
Kern, Knight, Webb, and Weyer were announced as the winners of the 2022 Bedford Young Professionals
BEDFORD – Bedford Young Professionals is excited to announce the winners of the 2022 Under 40 Young Professionals 4 Under 40 Awards!. The following are deserving young professionals, ages 21-40, who live or work in Lawrence County and make our community a better place to live. The winners were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbiw.com
John Lowery Municipal hours to change for the remainder of the swimming season
BEDFORD – With schools back in session, John Lowery Municipal pool will only be open on weekends for the remainder of the season before closing on September 6th. Saturday August 6th & Sunday, August 7th: 12-6 p.m. Saturday August 13th & Sunday, August 14th: 12-6 p.m. Saturday, August 20th...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Martha Ann (Fox) Krenke Allen
Martha Ann (Fox) Krenke Allen, 64, of Bedford, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at her residence. Born July 14, 1958, in Lawrence County, she was the daughter of Charles “Tom” and Margaret (Taylor) Fox. Martha was a Mitchell High School graduate. She worked as a manager at...
wbiw.com
Maumee Scout Reservation celebrating 50th anniversary
MAUMEE – Scouts and former Scouts from across Indiana will converge Friday through Sunday on Maumee Scout Reservation, located in the Hoosier National Forest, to celebrate 50 years of Scouting on the beloved property. Participants will relive memories of camp activities, take camp tours, conduct a campfire program, and...
wbiw.com
Indiana Landmarks and City of Bedford selling Krenke-Goff Building
BEDFORD – Located in Bedford’s Courthouse Square Historic District, the Krenke-Goff Building offers more than 10,000 square feet of potential. The building is listed at $159,900. After saving the structure from demolition and stabilizing it, Indiana Landmarks and the City of Bedford are partnering to sell the building.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbiw.com
Obituary: Stacy Renee Wright
Stacy Renee Wright, 44, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Born April 10, 1978, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Dr. Ross S. and Barbara (Hildreth) Wright. Stacy enjoyed hiking, refinishing furniture, being outdoors, and her dog, Journey. Surviving are her parents, a sister, Erin Wright...
wbiw.com
Registration is now open for the 21st Annual Open Arms Christian Ministries “Fore Kids” David Keister Memorial Golf Scramble
BEDFORD – Registration is now open for the 21st Annual Open Arms Christian Ministries “Fore Kids” David Keister Memorial Golf Scramble. The event will be Saturday, Sept. 24 at Stone Crest Golf Community near Bedford. This majestic 27-hole course, built in 1990, is situated on 540 acres...
wbiw.com
Police Log: August 3, 2022
2:43 p.m. Austin Hinton, 24, Bedford, battery, two counts of resisting arrest, reckless driving, property damage, disorderly conduct. 2:28 a.m. Officers made extra patrols in the 410 block of N Street. Incidents – August 2. 12:43 a.m. Traffic stop at Brock Lane and 29th Street. 12:59 a.m. Report of...
Knox Co. DCS investigating death of ‘small child’
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials with the Department of Children’s Services and other organizations are investigating the death of a small child in Vincennes. According to Vincennes Police, officers responded to the 500 block of Hart Street at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The initial call was due to a reported medical incident. Police said the “small […]
wbiw.com
Springville Community Academy announce construction of “Hornet Highway”
SPRINGVILLE – Construction for the “Hornet Highway” for Springville Community Academy is currently underway in anticipation of their first school year. During their regular meeting on Thursday, July 28th, the SCA School Board approved up to $15,000 to create the roadway, for families to drop their children off and pick them up for school on the north side of the building.
wgclradio.com
WGCL News – A longtime Monroe County judge is dead
A longtime Monroe County judge is dead following a four-car accident in Marion County. Marc Kellams served in Monroe Circuit Court for nearly 40 years before retiring in 2018. He also taught at the Maurer School of Law. Kellams was a 1978 graduate of the law school. His undergraduate degree,...
wbiw.com
Indiana Department of Education announces NLCS and Mitchell Community School are Employability Skills Grant recipients
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today awarded 58 schools across 40 counties with $10 million in Employability Skills Innovation and Implementation Grant funding. The grant will help students develop in-demand employability skills that prepare them to meet the ever-changing needs of today’s workforce. A complete...
vincennespbs.org
Stabbing investigation in Odon
Not many details released yet, but there was a stabbing in Daviess County. Authorities were called out just before 10:30 Wednesday night about a man being stabbed in the chest at the Chuckles gas station and convenience store in Odon. The victim’s name was not released. Air Evac was...
Comments / 0