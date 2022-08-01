ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Compton, RI

1 treated after cottage fire in Little Compton

By Adriana Rozas Rivera
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PLO0G_0h0TVEVX00

LITTLE COMPTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A cottage in Little Compton was destroyed in a fire overnight.

Little Compton Fire Chief Richard Petrin said the fire started at the Baileys Ledge Road property around 2 a.m. Monday.

Three people were inside the home and one received medical treatment on scene, according to Petrin. One of the occupants attempted to put out the fire before first responders arrived.

Petrin said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xNYHt_0h0TVEVX00

Be the First to Know: Get the 12 News App to receive breaking news alerts on your phone or tablet »

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Firefighters respond to house fire in Pawtucket

(WJAR) — Firefighters had help from neighbors fighting a blaze at a home in Pawtucket Wednesday night. The Pawtucket Fire Department responded around 10:30 p.m. to a home on Appleton Avenue. The department says some of the neighbors started to fight the fire with extinguishers before crews arrived, and...
PAWTUCKET, RI
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Fire damages Point Street home

On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 8:58 p.m., the Fairhaven Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 31 Point Street. The first crew arrived to find an exterior fire that extended into the attic of the two-story residence. The fire was contained to the exterior and a portion of the attic area. The fire was declared under control at 9:15 p.m. Firefighters remained on the scene performing overall operations and cleared the location at 11:33 p.m.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Compton, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Little Compton, RI
ABC6.com

Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
WARWICK, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC6.com

Police working scene outside Providence food mart

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police have taped off an area in front of a store on Chalkstone Avenue Wednesday night. Police marked off Tom’s Food Mart on Chalkstone Ave around 7 p.m. The area is taped off with shell case markers on the ground. ABC 6 News...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Crash in Lakeville leaves cars mangled

LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — A crash in Lakeville Tuesday caused significant damage to the vehicles involved. Fire officials said that the crash happened on Route 140. The cars involved eventually came to a stop nearly a quarter mile apart. The department added that a second crash happened as approaching...
LAKEVILLE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston

Two bodies found hours apart at Carson Beach

It is unclear if the two deaths are related. Massachusetts State Police are investigating the deaths of two men after their bodies were found on Carson Beach in South Boston Wednesday. State police first reported to Carson Beach at 1:30 p.m. for a report of a drowning. Boston firefighters removed...
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy