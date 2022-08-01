1 treated after cottage fire in Little Compton

LITTLE COMPTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A cottage in Little Compton was destroyed in a fire overnight.

Little Compton Fire Chief Richard Petrin said the fire started at the Baileys Ledge Road property around 2 a.m. Monday.

Three people were inside the home and one received medical treatment on scene, according to Petrin. One of the occupants attempted to put out the fire before first responders arrived.

Petrin said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

