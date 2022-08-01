Wrightstown Public Works employee injured after driver rear-ends chipper

kaukaunacommunitynews.com
wiproud.com
Truck driver who drove into home fainted before crash
WINNEBAGO COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a semi who crashed into a home and killed a baby in Winnebago County fainted due to a medical condition prior to the crash. The report indicates that on July 25, at about 6 p.m., a 63-year-old semi driver from Little Chute was traveling south on i-41 in the town of Vinland when he fainted and traveled into the west ditch.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office Details Weekend Rollover Crash
The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office has released the crash reports from a weekend rollover incident. The report indicates that a vehicle was traveling east on Highway 310 when it crossed over the westbound lane and hit an embankment for a driveway of a residence about half a mile west of Johnston Drive.
WSAW
1 injured in Waupaca County ATV crash
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person was injured in an ATV crash in Waupaca County Wednesday night. The Waupaca County Communications Center received a call of a report of an ATV crash on private property near the intersection of State Hwy 96 and Marten Rd in the town of Fremont at 9 p.m. According to a press release, the ATV backed into a ditch and rolled over onto the driver, pinning him under the ATV. Witnesses were able to remove the ATV before first responders arrived. The driver, a 35-year-old Fremont man, was airlifted to ThedaCare Neenah with non-life threatening injuries.
WBAY Green Bay
Oconto Falls motorcyclist killed in crash
OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Oconto County Wednesday. The victim was identified as a 60-year-old man from Oconto Falls. His name was not released. At about 8:45 p.m., the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office was called to a two-vehicle crash on County Highway...
wearegreenbay.com
Accident in Kiel causes another accident on Highway 32/57
KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – An accident in the City of Kiel caused another driver to back into a tow truck on Wednesday along Highway 32/57. Around 3:05 p.m., the Kiel Police Department alongside the Kiel Fire and EMS were sent to a two-vehicle accident involving a passenger car and a semi-tractor trailer. Initial investigations indicate the passenger car was driving east on Highway 32/57 and came into the roundabout from the west side at a high rate of speed.
whby.com
Dump truck with bed up crashes into I-41 overpass
TOWN OF VANDENBROEK, Wis. — An Interstate 41 overpass is damaged after a dump truck with its bed up crashes into it. The truck struck the Rosehill Road bridge near Kaukauna around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday. The crash created cracks in the bridge and caused pieces of cement to fall...
wearegreenbay.com
One dead following a single-vehicle crash in Winnebago County
WINNECONNE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle rollover on US 45 southbound at the ramp to US 10 eastbound in Winnebago County. According to a release, around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, members of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office alongside several other departments responded to a report of a crash near the Town of Winneconne.
wearegreenbay.com
Witnesses remove Fremont man pinned under ATV
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was airlifted to a hospital on Wednesday after being pinned under his ATV when it rolled into a ditch on private property. According to a release, around 9 p.m. on August 3, the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an ATV accident near the intersection of State Highway 96 and Marten Road in the Town of Fremont.
wtaq.com
Semi-Truck Driver Who Struck Home, Killing Eight-Month-Old, Had Fainted Behind the Wheel
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — The semi-truck driver who drove off the interstate in Winnebago County, striking a house and leading to the death of an eight-month-old child had fainted behind the wheel. That’s according to a report released Wednesday from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. They...
wtaq.com
Outagamie County Overpass Closed Indefinitely After Wednesday Crash
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ) – An Outagamie County overpass will be closed indefinitely while bridge engineers continue to assess the damage from a vehicle strike along interstate 41 on Wednesday. The Rose Hill Road, or County Highway CC overpass, was hit by a dump truck around 11am on Wednesday, causing...
wearegreenbay.com
Menasha PD’s quick response finds and saves missing boy from falling off bridge
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Menasha police officer helped to locate and save a missing child with autism from falling off of a bridge on Wednesday. The City of Menasha Police Department was made aware that a child with autism was missing around 8 a.m. on August 3. Authorities say that the child left his home in the 300 block of Winnebago Avenue.
14-year-old arrested after stealing car in Sheboygan
The Sheboygan Police Department arrested a 14-year-old boy for stealing a car from a home on Thursday. Police are seeking two more juvenile suspects.
Fox11online.com
I-41 reopens after dump truck strikes overpass
TOWN OF VANDENBROEK (WLUK) -- I-41 has been reopened after being closed for over five and a half hours due to a dump truck striking an overpass. It happened around 11:07 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say the box of the dump truck was raising up as it was driving and it wasn't noticed and struck the overpass on Rosehill Road near Kaukauna.
seehafernews.com
Bail Set for Manitowoc Woman Following a Weekend Vehicle Crash
Bail is set at $1500 recognizance for a 45-year-old Manitowoc woman following a single vehicle crash over the weekend. Melissa A. Stever is charged with Possession of Marijuana and Fentanyl and First Offense-OWI. Police were called to the 1100 block of Richmond Avenue late Sunday afternoon and when they approached...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: I-41 crash in Outagamie County cleared
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The crash is cleared on I-41 in Outagamie County, reports the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). It reportedly happened at 4:55 p.m. and was cleared around 45 minutes later. There is no information yet on if anyone was hurt due to the crash but Local...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Man Sentenced in 2014 OWI Case
A Two Rivers man who ran over a Brillion man in 2014 has been sentenced. 29-year-old Christopher A. Scott was found guilty due to a no contest plea on a charge of Injury by Intoxicated use of a Motor Vehicle. Judge Jerilyn Dietz sentenced Scott to spend two years imprisonment...
seehafernews.com
Two Crashes Reported in the Area Yesterday
Two traffic incidents were reported from around the area yesterday (August 3rd). The first occurred as a direct result of the storm that ripped through Eastern Wisconsin yesterday. A semi-truck was turned onto its side in Calumet County. The wind gusts of upwards of 79 miles per hour caused the...
seehafernews.com
Details Released Regarding Fatal Crash Early Last Week
The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office has released some additional details surrounding the fatal crash last week Monday (July 25th) which resulted in the death of a New Holstein man. According to Deputy reports, 33-year-old Amanda Hall of Sheboygan was traveling north on County Highway A in Calumet County when...
KWQC
Caught on video: Bus driver helps lost toddler in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A bus driver with Green Bay Metro Transit helped a toddler reunite with his mom last Tuesday. “Operators are trained to be very observant and aware of their surroundings, so a lot goes into it when they’re moving down the road,” said Jake Lueptown, the operations supervisor.
Fox11online.com
13-year-old boy arrested for Manitowoc armed robbery
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Manitowoc police arrested a 13-year-old boy carrying a handgun Tuesday after an armed robbery. The department first responded to an armed robbery Monday afternoon at a business in the 700 block of N 11th Street. Officials say the suspect entered the building, demanded cash and displayed a...
