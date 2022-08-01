Justin Bieber Performs First Show Since Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis: 'You Can't Keep This Guy Down'

people.com
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Malia Obama looks just like her parents at a spa day in Los Angeles
Malia Obama knows how to practice self-care. The 24-year-old was spotted heading out to a spa day in Los Angeles last week, and she looked like the perfect mix of her dad Barack Obama and mom Michelle Obama. The former First Daughter looked effortlessly cool in a...
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Watch Princess Charlotte Mimic Mom Kate Middleton on Her First Solo Royal Outing with Her Parents
Princess Charlotte looked like a royal pro during her first solo outing with parents Kate Middleton and Prince William. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brought along their 7-year-old daughter to a busy day at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday. After watching a swim meet, the trio headed to SportsAid House to visit a charity of which Kate has been patron since 2013.
Bindi Irwin posts emotional message announcing the death of a 'beautiful family member': 'Rest in peace angel'
Bindi Irwin shared some sad news with fans on Thursday, revealing a beloved 'family member' had died. The 24-year-old Wildlife Warrior revealed the family's 38-year-old echidna had died, with Bindi sharing a gallery of pictures of the animal. 'Saying goodbye to our beautiful family member of 38 years,' Bindi's emotional...
Tyler Perry on Why He Keeps Son Aman, 7, Out of the Spotlight: 'to Have as Normal a Life as He Can'
Tyler Perry is opening up about why he keeps his 7-year-old son, Aman, out of the limelight. In the August/September cover story of AARP The Magazine, the 52-year-old filmmaker revealed why he believes his personal relationships should remain private. "Because these people are not famous. My son's not famous," he...
Elisabeth Hasselbeck Literally Threw in the Towel During Her Return to 'The View'
Elisabeth Hasselbeck was armed with, of all things, a dish towel during her much-anticipated return to The View on Wednesday. Fans always expect the conversation to get heated during the long-running panel show's signature "Hot Topics" segment, and the latest episode was no exception. Amid a back-and-forth about abortion, the...
Jon Bon Jovi's Son Jesse Bongiovi Engaged to Girlfriend Jesse Light
Congratulations are in order for Jon Bon Jovi's eldest son Jesse Bongiovi, who popped the question to his girlfriend of four years, Jesse Light, over the weekend. Hampton Water co-founder, 27, revealed the happy news in an Instagram post on Monday, sharing a gallery of photos of him proposing to Light, a reality TV producer.
Tyler Perry Says He Paid Cicely Tyson $1 Million for Single Day of Work Because He 'Valued Her'
Tyler Perry knows Cicely Tyson's worth. The Jazzman's Blues writer/director chatted with AARP The Magazine for its August/September cover story, where he revealed he once paid Tyson, who died last year at age 96, "a million dollars" for a single day of work on his 2007 movie Why Did I Get Married?.
Mandy Moore Says She's 'So Grateful' for Time with 'Sweet' Son Gus Before He Becomes a Big Brother
Mandy Moore is cherishing her time with her son before she becomes a mother of two!. The This is Us alum, 38, shared an adorable picture of 17-month-old son August "Gus" – whom she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith – on her Instagram Story Monday, writing, "Can't stand it. So grateful for this time with my sweet boy before he becomes a big brother."
Gina Neely Is a Grandmother! Daughter Gives Birth to First Baby: 'My Heart Is About to Explode'
The former Food Network star's daughter Spenser Lewis-Neely gave birth to her first child, a son named Noah, Neely revealed on Instagram Tuesday. "Noah is HERE!!!!! 6 lbs. 4 oz. My heart is about to explode! 💙💙💙💙," the proud grandmother, 57, captioned a celebratory selfie from the hospital, in which she is holding a blue balloon.
Martha Stewart Celebrates Her 81st Birthday with Another Iconic Selfie
The lifestyle expert celebrated turning 81 on Wednesday with a glamorous "birthday selfie" posted to her Instagram feed. She appears to be fully reclined, striking her signature pursed-lips pose. The master chef celebrated with a food-filled day, writing that she took the photo before her "big bday dinner." "We had...
Kylie Jenner Says Stormi 'Doesn't Let Me Dress Her Anymore' as She Looks Back at Her Cute Outfits
Kylie Jenner is feeling bittersweet as her little girl grows up. Late Monday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, shared different photos on her Instagram Story featuring some of her favorite outfits daughter Stormi Webster, 4, has worn over the years. In one slide, Jenner explained the emotional reason behind posting the throwback photos.
Michael Bublé and Kids Help Wife Luisana in Baby Bump Art Tradition Ahead of Baby No. 4
Michael Bublé's family is sharing a sweet tradition in the weeks before they become a family of six. On Monday, Bublé's wife, Luisana Lopilato, 34, shared photos from an art project with her whole family. The group worked together to make a cast of her pregnant belly, which she revealed is an ongoing tradition in a caption written in both English and Spanish.
Wendy Williams Is 'in a Sweet Spot' Post-Talk Show as She's in 'Early Stages' of New Relationship
Wendy Williams is doing what makes her happy in both her personal and professional life. The former talk show host's rep William Selby confirms to PEOPLE that she is currently dating someone new, though the relationship with a New York Police Department officer named Henry is still in "really, really early stages."
Crystal Kung Minkoff's 'RHOBH' Costars Worry as Dorit Kemsley Claims She Admitted to Bulimia Relapse
Crystal Kung Minkoff hasn't shied away getting candid about her ongoing struggles with an eating disorder on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. On Wednesday's episode, her costars shared their concerns about her relapse at Lisa Rinna's wine tasting party for her new Rinna rosé and chardonnay line. However, Crystal, 39, wasn't there to defend herself because she had COVID-19.
Savannah Guthrie Posts Hilarious Photos of Kids Who 'Didn't Want to Take a Brother-Sister Pic'
Savannah Guthrie is keeping it real. The Today co-anchor, 50, shared a hilarious a gallery of photos of her daughter Vale, 7, and son Charles "Charley" Max, 5, on Instagram Thursday, showcasing a relatable moment between siblings. In the pictures, the two kids are enjoying the pool but neither of...
Muse’s Matt Bellamy: ‘I’ve got to an age where I’m not so titillated by disaster’
Four years ago, Matt Bellamy appeared to be abdicating his throne as the world’s most dystopian rock star. In interviews to promote Muse’s neon-bright album Simulation Theory, the singer praised the joys of turning off the news and escaping into VR gaming. Now, though, comes a crisis-minded ninth album called Will of the People, which climaxes with the bluntly titled We Are Fucking Fucked. What happened?
Kylie Jenner Teases Stormi Is a 'Spoiled Girl' as They Visit Curated Shopping Room at Harrods
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi love a good shopping spree!. The makeup mogul, 24, and her 4-year-old daughter visited luxury department store Harrods on Thursday where the pair checked out Jenner's cosmetics and skincare line and were welcomed with a curated room to go shopping. The mother-daughter duo first visited...
Maddie Ziegler and Eddie Benjamin Share a Kiss While Making Their Red Carpet Debut
Maddie Ziegler and boyfriend Eddie Benjamin are showing off their love. On Monday, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Hollywood premiere of Bullet Train. The twosome even shared a sweet smooch at the star-studded event. Ziegler, 19, wore a cutout black gown, completing the look with bustier...
