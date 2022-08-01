Areas in southern Utah impacted by flooding

www.upr.org
Increased heat and monsoon moisture
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday Eve, Utah! Thursday will bring some changes to our weather as moisture starts to surge back into the Beehive State! This is due to a high pressure shifting to the southeast, allowing for more of a southwesterly flow. The moisture will make it first to southern Utah where […]
Like the rain? Another monsoonal 'moisture surge' is headed toward Utah this week
SALT LAKE CITY — Monsoonal moisture raised dewpoint levels to about 65 degrees along the Wasatch Front on Tuesday, causing National Weather Service meteorologists to make an unusual weather comparison: the East Coast's hot, humid summers. "It's not often you can use the word 'muggy' in reference to Utah...
With recent rain, burn scars raise concern for flash flooding in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Some areas of northern Utah were hit by strong rainstorms on Monday night, causing flooding concerns for those who live near a burn scar. A burn scar is an area of land that’s been burned by a previous wildfire. The National Weather Service says...
More August rain may ease drought conditions temporarily
More rain is on the way, enough to ease ongoing drought conditions. That’s especially true for Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and much of Colorado. Arizona state climatologist Erinanne Saffell said the rain gives a boost to plants and helps reduce the risk of wildfire, but won’t make much of a dent in the decades-long water supply-demand imbalance along the Colorado River.
Trench could help Utah better prepare for earthquakes
Scientists have dug a pair of trenches in a field near I-215, giving them a rare look at the West Valley fault line.
8 trees topple on Springville house as strong storms moved across Utah
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Eight trees toppled on a house after a storm ripped through Utah Monday night. Its been a day of cleanup for residents in Springville after the powerful storm took off siding, parts of roofs and took down multiple trees and power lines. The Adamson family...
Last boats pulled from the Great Salt Lake marina
The last boats have been pulled from the Great Salt Lake Marina. FOX 13 News documented cranes lifting the remaining boats out on Wednesday. It is a result of the Great Salt Lake
Flash flooding concerns tonight
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Showers and thunderstorms are expected through tonight in central and northern Utah. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for portions of central and northern Utah. These areas include Central Mountains, Eastern Juab/Millard Counties, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, Tooele, and Rush Valleys, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80, and Western Uinta Mountains. […]
Parts of southern Utah hit with flooding again
Southern Utah, especially areas in and near Cedar City and Moab, has been experiencing floods Sunday and could continue to do so.
Week of wet weather and warmth
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! The weekend was dotted with Flash Flood Warnings and Areal Flood Advisories throughout much of southern Utah as the monsoonal rain came down quick and heavy. Many of the region’s washes lived up to their names as water was often washing down everything it could find. We […]
Colorado river reporting with Alex Hager on Thursday's Access Utah
A recent report says that the Colorado River is America’s most endangered. Today we’ll talk with reporter Alex Hager. You hear his reporting from the Colorado River Reporting Project regularly on UPR. We’ll talk about federal mandates to Colorado River states to conserve water, plans to increase the water level in Lake Powell, possibilities to get additional water through desalination, and much more.
Washington County implements most restrictive water ordinances in Utah
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — The largest cities in Washington County have implemented new water ordinances to help protect water resources in what a press release called the nation’s fastest growing region. The new measures include a ban on non-functional grass for newly-constructed commercial, institutional and industrial developments, and...
Megadrought at Utah's Great Salt Lake Seen From Space in Shocking Images
The lake's water levels are now at their lowest ever recorded due to the severe drought gripping the southwestern U.S.
Washington Co. cities pass strict landscaping ordinances in drought
Cities across Washington County have passed a series of strict ordinances on landscaping and water use, hoping to save billions of gallons of water in the ongoing drought.
The best things to do in Utah in August
UTAH (ABC4) – As we embark on the new month, we prepare for summer to come to a close, as it does annually on August 31. With this in anticipation, we’re prompted to think about how we can best maximize the last few days we have left of summer. To help, ABC4 has compiled the […]
Glen Canyon Dam changes urged to address Colorado River flow
Keeping the Colorado River flowing. Environmental groups are sounding the alarm about a problem upstream.
Restrictions on golf courses, non-functional grass among Washington County strict water rules
ST. GEORGE, Utah — With an eye on saving 11 billion gallons of water over the next decade, officials in Washington County have adopted what they call Utah’s most restrictive water ordinances designed to help avoid a water shortage. For example, the county’s largest cities will no longer...
How Southern Nevada's recent storms have affected Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thursday's downpour, which ranged anywhere from three-tenths of an inch at Harry Reid International Airport to more than 1 inch on the Las Vegas Strip, is certainly welcome. But what about the bigger picture: do monsoons have an impact on Lake Mead, a principal source...
Monsoon thunderstorms still targeting southern Nevada
Blue skies and oh, so muggy to start our Monday. We’ll be on the lookout for thunderstorms again on this first day of August and some of those storms could bring very heavy rain this afternoon and evening. There are flood watches posted for areas of southern Nevada until late tonight. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW […]
Utah board approves 'historic' $190M in secondary water meter grants. Here's why that matters
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Board of Water Resources on Thursday approved $190 million in grants toward dozens of projects that will add about 114,000 meters, helping cover more than half of the remaining unmetered secondary water connections in the state in the coming years. The list of...
