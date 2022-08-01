ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar City, UT

Areas in southern Utah impacted by flooding

By Utah Public Radio
upr.org
 3 days ago
ABC4

Increased heat and monsoon moisture

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday Eve, Utah! Thursday will bring some changes to our weather as moisture starts to surge back into the Beehive State! This is due to a high pressure shifting to the southeast, allowing for more of a southwesterly flow. The moisture will make it first to southern Utah where […]
UTAH STATE
upr.org

More August rain may ease drought conditions temporarily

More rain is on the way, enough to ease ongoing drought conditions. That’s especially true for Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and much of Colorado. Arizona state climatologist Erinanne Saffell said the rain gives a boost to plants and helps reduce the risk of wildfire, but won’t make much of a dent in the decades-long water supply-demand imbalance along the Colorado River.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Flash flooding concerns tonight

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Showers and thunderstorms are expected through tonight in central and northern Utah. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for portions of central and northern Utah. These areas include Central Mountains, Eastern Juab/Millard Counties, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, Tooele, and Rush Valleys, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80, and Western Uinta Mountains. […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Week of wet weather and warmth

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! The weekend was dotted with Flash Flood Warnings and Areal Flood Advisories throughout much of southern Utah as the monsoonal rain came down quick and heavy. Many of the region’s washes lived up to their names as water was often washing down everything it could find. We […]
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Colorado river reporting with Alex Hager on Thursday's Access Utah

A recent report says that the Colorado River is America’s most endangered. Today we’ll talk with reporter Alex Hager. You hear his reporting from the Colorado River Reporting Project regularly on UPR. We’ll talk about federal mandates to Colorado River states to conserve water, plans to increase the water level in Lake Powell, possibilities to get additional water through desalination, and much more.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Washington County implements most restrictive water ordinances in Utah

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — The largest cities in Washington County have implemented new water ordinances to help protect water resources in what a press release called the nation’s fastest growing region. The new measures include a ban on non-functional grass for newly-constructed commercial, institutional and industrial developments, and...
ABC4

The best things to do in Utah in August

UTAH (ABC4) – As we embark on the new month, we prepare for summer to come to a close, as it does annually on August 31. With this in anticipation, we’re prompted to think about how we can best maximize the last few days we have left of summer. To help, ABC4 has compiled the […]
UTAH STATE
Turnto10.com

How Southern Nevada's recent storms have affected Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thursday's downpour, which ranged anywhere from three-tenths of an inch at Harry Reid International Airport to more than 1 inch on the Las Vegas Strip, is certainly welcome. But what about the bigger picture: do monsoons have an impact on Lake Mead, a principal source...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Monsoon thunderstorms still targeting southern Nevada

Blue skies and oh, so muggy to start our Monday. We’ll be on the lookout for thunderstorms again on this first day of August and some of those storms could bring very heavy rain this afternoon and evening. There are flood watches posted for areas of southern Nevada until late tonight. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW […]
NEVADA STATE

