FIRST ALERT FIRE: Meamber Fire near Fort Jones has burned 40 acres and 5% contained

New evacuation orders and warning near Happy Camp due to Yeti Complex
HAPPY CAMP, Calif. — An evacuation order has been issued for areas east of Happy Camp in zones SIS-1111 and SIS-1227. The area was placed under a warning yesterday but today residents are being told to leave due to increased fire activity. An evacuation warning has been issued for...
FIRST ALERT FIRE: 17-acre Wards Creek fire in Rogue River 100% contained
ROGUE RIVER — You may still see columns of smoke pluming upwards from Rogue River today, but the Oregon Department of Forestry announced on August 4 that firefighters on the Wards Creek Fire made excellent progress overnight and have the blaze 100% contained. The fire, which began as a...
Air quality advisory lifted for Jackson and Klamath counties
JACKSON & KLAMATH COUNTIES — Blue skies have returned to Southern Oregon following a weekend shrouded by the haze from the fires in Siskiyou County and lightning fires in Jackson County. Improved smoke conditions and a favorable weekend weather forecast have prompted the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has...
New evacuation warning issued in Siskiyou County due to fire activity
YREKA, Calif. — The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation warning due to increased fire activity west of where the Yeti and Alex Complex is burning. The new warning is for residents in Zone SIS-1111. The sheriff's office says residents should be ready to leave immediately should...
Klamath National Forest shuts down McKinney/Yeti fire area, $5-10k fine for illegal entry
SISKIYOU COUNTY — The Klamath National Forest has shut down the ranger districts where the McKinney and Yeti fires are burning, warning anyone who disobeys this order that they will be facing a fine and/or jail time. The fine can be as much as $5,000 for an individual and...
FIRST ALERT FIRE: Ashland Firefighters put out Lithia Park fire, search for arson suspect
ASHLAND — Ashland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a quarter-acre fire in Lithia Park around 11:30 pm the night of August 3. Quick action resulted in minimal damage, the agency said in a release. The fire is believed to have been caused by a person experiencing homelessness who...
Q&A: Red Cross speaks on McKinney Fire shelter operations in Weed
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Multiple Evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect for the McKinney Fire burning in Siskiyou County. As of Wednesday morning, the fire had burned 57,519 acres with no containment. Thousands of residents have been forced out of their homes. A shelter has been established for...
Northstate agencies come together to provide mutual aid for McKinney Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — The McKinney Fire has been burning in the Klamath National Forest since July 29, devastating more than 50,000 acres of land and reportedly claiming 4 lives. The severity of the blaze has resulted in an outpouring of support from all across the Northstate, with many...
Fire crews heading to small lightning fires in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY — Updated August 2 at 2:12 pm: The Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest has had reports of seven new lightning fires. Six fires have firefighting crews addressing the flames and are 1/10 of an acre or less. Two are already contained. Firefighters are currently hiking to a...
Flash flood watch issued for parts of Trinity and Siskiyou counties Tuesday
The US National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for parts of Siskiyou County and Trinity County on Tuesday. According to the NWS Medford office, the western half of Siskiyou County is impacted from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. in the area of the McKinney Fire and the Yeti Complex. Heavy rainfall could cause debris flows and flash floods.
"When they come here, they're my own," who's taken care of livestock during McKinney Fire
SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Thousands have been evacuated from Siskiyou County because of the McKinney Fire. It is not only impacting people but also animals and livestock. For livestock that need a place to go while their owners are evacuated, they come to the Siskiyou County Fairgrounds where Tom Taylor and his family will take care of them.
Evacuated residents of Siskiyou County can check on their livestock
SISKIYOU COUNTY — If you have livestock impacted by the McKinney fire or Yeti Complex, there are several options to allow you to access evacuated areas and feed/check on your animals. If you are a current holder of an Ag Pass, communicate with your Livestock Pass Coordinator. If you...
Siskiyou County fair's Junior Livestock Auction to be held at Jackson County Expo
YREKA — With the fairground serving as the basecamp for CalFire's response to the McKinney Fire, the Siskiyou Golden Fair has been canceled, leading to a new plan to hold this year's Junior Livestock Auction on Aug. 12 through the 14 at the Jackson County Expo in Central Point.
Ashland evacuation center closes for all the right reasons
Ashland, Or. — It is always a positive when an evacuation shelter has to close because it's no longer needed. This is the case for the Ashland evacuation shelter, but before they closed the shelter staff made sure everyone had a plan. “We do a really good job of...
ABC News responds to claims they unlawfully entered private property in McKinney Fire zone
REDDING, Calif. — The McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County has burned tens of thousands of acres and killed at least four people attracting media attention from across the country. Tuesday, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) issued a sharply worded public reminder about the laws that govern media access...
57-year-old missing man out of Josephine County has been found
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — UPDATED on August 3 at 9:03 am. The man has been located. The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is asking residents for assistance in finding a citizen who has been reported missing. Broken Arrow Howe was last known to be in Josephine County and has not contacted...
Trail Angels help hikers on the Pacific Crest Trail
Jackson County — One of the biggest feats for hikers is being able to say that you accomplished the Pacific Crest Trail. But hiking from Mexico to Canada takes more than just sheer will: hikers need help along the way. One of the biggest helping hands is the Trail...
How to Help: GoFundMe has launched a hub for McKinney Fire victims
REDDING, Calif. — GoFundMe wants to make donating to the McKinney Fire as easy as possible, so they have launched a centralized hub of verified fundraisers for people affected by the McKinney fire in Siskiyou County. The hub has a list of fundraisers that have been vetted and verified...
Over 1,700 cannabis plants seized in illegal grow bust
Josephine County, Ore — Yesterday, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team conducted a search and seizure at an illegal grow in the 1500 block of Lone Mountain Road of O’Brien in Josephine County. OSP found and seized 1,773 illegal cannabis plants in seven large...
