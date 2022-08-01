Former councilmember, Scott Sherman, calls for justice regarding the People’s Ordinance

www.kusi.com
kusi.com
Supervisor Nathan Fletcher takes small business tour after leading lockdowns
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Supervisor Nathan Fletcher was the lead advocate of lockdowns throughout the coronavirus pandemic, which caused many businesses to shut down for good. The video above, from 6/29/2020, show Fletcher demanding businesses that don’t serve food must shut down, in the name of public health. Just one of the many ant-business policies he put in place in the name of “public health.”
kusi.com
Supervisor Desmond: SANDAG has no real plan to remove unpopular mileage tax
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In December 2021, SANDAG passed its regional transportation plan. But in order to get enough votes, SANDAG officials were forced to withdrawal the most controversial part, the mileage tax. The mileage tax would tax San Diegans for every mile they drive, which obviously is very unpopular among residents.
City of San Diego reaches settlement with broker sued over hotel transactions
The other hotel at issue is in Kearny Mesa, and the City Attorney's Office alleges Neil earned commissions on both hotel deals that exceeded the $250,000 limit set forth in the agreement.
Voiceof San Diego
Illegal Commune in Foreclosed Escondido Home Evicted, Residents Now Homeless
A group of previously homeless and low-income residents who lived illegally in a foreclosed Escondido home, turning it into a community that other residents decried as an eyesore, was evicted last month when a court ruled they had no legal right to live there, leaving many facing homelessness once again.
kusi.com
Borrego Springs residents continue fighting potential placement of SVP Douglas Badger into neighborhood
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County officials and Borrego Springs residents are preparing for Friday’s proposed placement hearing of sexually violent predator Douglas Badger. Wednesday’s meeting was their last chance to block Badger’s placement in their community. Badger would be the second convicted sexually violent...
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Under Oath, Ex-COO Reveals She Leaked 101 Ash Review
The city’s former top unelected official testified under oath that she leaked a purportedly confidential legal analysis of the 101 Ash St. transaction to a candidate for city attorney in 2020. Former Chief Operating Officer Kris Michell was subpoenaed to sit for a deposition on July 21 following a...
Fees spike $1,000 a month in local retirement community
Residents face a new $1K monthly charge if they have two people in one unit. The community says it's a fee change, not rent increase.
fox40jackson.com
San Diego schools try untested radical agenda to push for mediocrity
San Diego Unified schools are facing a crisis of intentionally designed mediocrity. The desire to slash honors courses and upend traditional grading stems from the same bad philosophy animating its top leaders. Their vision is captured by Marcia Gentry, director of the Gifted Education Resource Institute at Purdue, who claims that a...
kusi.com
Ammar Campa-Najjar says if elected he will focus on creating new jobs, industries, and house options in Chula Vista
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Midterm Elections are just a few months away and eyes are focused on the Chula Vista Mayoral Race. On “Good Morning San Diego” KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Ammar Campa-Najjar, Candidate for Chula Vista Mayor, about new developments to his campaign.
DeMaio Group Submits 1.4 Million Signatures for Anti-Tax Ballot Measure
Former San Diego City Councilman Carl DeMaio’s Reform California organization submitted 1.4 million signatures Tuesday for a state ballot measure to make it harder to raise taxes and fees. The measure, which if it qualifies would likely be on the 2024 ballot, would require voter approval of all new...
Phys.org
San Diego to ban natural gas in new homes and businesses as part of climate fight
San Diego leaders have declared a war on natural gas to dramatically shrink the city's carbon footprint and reach net-zero emission by 2035. The City Council voted unanimously this week to approve a dramatically overhauled climate action plan that calls for banning the fossil fuel in new construction while also electrifying nearly all existing buildings over the next 12 years.
City approves 'Build Better SD' to make infrastructure improvements faster
"There is no doubt that many communities across our city suffer from outdated policies that enable underinvestment in infrastructure," said City Council President pro Tem Monica Montgomery Steppe.
San Diego area mayors meet to discuss ways to combat the homeless crisis
Mayors from across the San Diego region met Monday morning to brainstorm ways to combat the homeless crisis in the area.
Coast News
Voter-approved Camino Del Mar project moves forward
DEL MAR — Developers of a mixed-use project on Camino Del Mar can proceed with pursuing permits and beginning construction after the Del Mar City Council ratified development and regulatory housing agreements for the project this week. The planned project at 941 Camino Del Mar, a blighted vacant lot...
sdvoice.info
Ebony Pearls and AKA Epsilon Xi Omega Chapter Welcome SDUSD’s New Superintendent, Dr. Lamont Jackson
The Ebony Pearls Foundation of San Diego Inc. and San Diego’s Epsilon Xi Omega Chapter. of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc held a Welcome Reception congratulating the newly appointed superintendent of the San Diego Unified School District, Dr. Lamont Jackson. The free event was held last Friday, July 7 at the UCSD Market and Park campus. The well attended event included community leaders, Mayor Todd Gloria, and the National Pan Hellenic Council of San Diego NPHC.
Residents oppose proposed bathroom at Carmel Mission Park
A group of neighbors is pushing back against the city's plan to install a new comfort station at Carmel Mission Park in Carmel Valley.
Engadget
San Diego joins other cities in restricting cops' use of surveillance technology
San Diego is joining the ranks of cities clamping down on surveillance technology. The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the City Council has given a final greenlight to an ordinance requiring approval for tech that can identify and track individuals, such as body and streetlight cameras. Municipal government workers will have to outline the intended uses of a surveillance system, while a new privacy advisory board and residents will be asked for input. Councillors will also conduct yearly reviews of in-use systems.
kusi.com
California tenants may see a 10% rent increase due to Tenant Protection Act
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Housing prices in San Diego are already incredibly high compared to other cities but now rent could be increased by up to 10%!. A law passed in 2019 was kicked back into effect on Monday. The “California Tenant Protection Act” limits annual rent increases to no more than 5% plus the inflation rate *or* 10% whichever is lower.
kusi.com
Reform California vies for one million signatures to qualify the California Taxpayer Protection Act for public vote
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Here in California residents pay some of the highest tax rates in the nation but an effort by Reform California is trying to change that with a proposed ballot initiative. Reform California is proposing a statewide ballot initiative called the California Taxpayer Protection Act that...
Judge rules Millete children's court-appointed guardian can decide if they meet with San Diego District Attorney
SAN DIEGO — New information regarding the criminal case against Larry Millete came out during a probate hearing downtown Wednesday, August 3. Guardian ad litem Kelley James told Judge Julia Kelety that the San Diego District Attorney's Office would like to speak with the Millete children regarding the criminal case against their father.
