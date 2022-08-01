10-year-old dead after falling at the Garden of the Gods

www.magic951.com
Two killed in pedestrian-train collision
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people were killed Wednesday when they were hit by a train in Washington County. It happened at about 12:40 a.m. in the Richview area. The Washington County Coroner’s Office says a male in his twenties or thirties and a female in her late teens to early twenties were hit by an Amtrak train.
wevv.com
Two dead following shooting near food mart on Lodge Avenue in Evansville
Two people are dead after a Wednesday night shooting in Evansville, Indiana. The call came in shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday for a shooting at the food mart on Lodge Avenue near Pollack Avenue. Our 44News crew at the scene confirmed at least one person is dead following the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Funeral arrangements announced for 10-year-old girl who died after falling at Garden of the Gods
JACKSON COUNTY, IL — A 10-year-old girl from Indiana died after she fell while hiking with her family at Garden of the Gods Recreation Area near Herod, Illinois. The girl has been identified as 10-year-old Everly Kate Montgomery of Odon, Indiana, The Southern Illinoisan reported Monday, citing the Jackson County coroner.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, IL — Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl reported missing in Carbondale, Illinois. The Carbondale Police Department says Shariah N. Davis was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Monday in the 1400 block of West Walnut Street. The 16-year-old girl is described as standing 5 feet, 8...
Evansville Motel Catches Fire Overnight
Evansville firefighters were called to the Arrowhead Motel on Fares Avenue about 1 o’clock this morning. There as a report indicating a guest smelled smoke in one of the rooms. Fire investigators learned two rooms were involved, though no cause was discussed. Guests in the affected rooms were given...
KFVS12
Ill. man charged, accused of assaulting Cape Girardeau woman and shooting at her dog
Polls close at 7 p.m. for the Missouri Primary Election. Senator Dale Fowler tested positive for COVID-19. Voters headed to the polls in Missouri for the primary election. An escaped inmate wanted by the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office and Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office is back in custody. Woman...
wevv.com
Child dies after falling off cliff at Garden of the Gods
HARRISBURG, IL (WSIL) -- A 10-year-old girl died at the Garden of the Gods after falling off a cliff. The incident happened Friday at the Devil's Smoke Stack, where the girl fell 100 feet. She was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. She died the next day.
wsiu.org
UPDATE: Two people hit by a train in Washington Co. identified
The Washington County Coroner's has identified two people hit by an Amtrak train early Wednesday morning. 28-year-old Curtis Braswell of Marble Hill, Missouri and 21-year-old Della Blewett of Mt. Vernon were both pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner's office says it appears both were in the railroad tracks just...
Hand sanitizer, face masks, COVID-19 test kits to be given away Wednesday in Benton
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency will be giving away hand sanitizer, face masks, and at-home COVID test kits Wednesday. Like the food giveaways during the pandemic, workers will load the supplies into your vehicle. All you have to do is show up at the Franklin County EMA Operations Building, located at 407 East Washington in Benton. The event runs from from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
kbsi23.com
Tamms man faces charges after shooting in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Tamms, Ill. man faces three felony charges after Cape Girardeau police say he pushed his was into a home and then shot at a dog in the front yard. Brandon T. Jeffers of Tamms, Ill. is charged with burglary in the 1st degree,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection to 2020 death of Saline County man whose remains were found in Gallatin County
SALINE COUNTY, IL — An Eldorado, Illinois, woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection to the 2020 death of a man whose body was found in Gallatin County. The victim, 32-year-old Chase Mitchell of Eldorado, which is in Saline County, was reported missing by his family in May of 2020. His body was found in early June of that year in rural Gallatin County. Illinois State Police arrested Toria Emerson that same month, as well as Troy Gwaltney and Richard Emerson, alleging that the three Eldorado residents moved Mitchell's body to Gallatin County to intentionally conceal his death.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight storms cause road closures in the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Storms from Monday night and Tuesday morning are causing several road closures. In Evansville, dispatch tells Eyewitness News Morgan Avenue is closed between Welworth Avenue and Theater Drive. Also closed is the intersection of Newburgh Road and Fuquay. Vann Avenue is also closed Tuesday morning between Lincoln and Bellemeade with several […]
KFVS12
Traffic moving slowly after 4-vehicle crash on I-55 near 91 mile marker
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Traffic is moving slowly after a crash on Interstate 55 near the 91 mile marker. It happened on Tuesday afternoon, August 2. Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury said approximately four vehicles, including one semi, were involved in the crash. He said no injuries were reported.
Police say man abandoned SUV after possible hit and run
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department believes a man left on foot after allegedly hitting a bicyclist and a tree early Saturday morning. Officers say they were dispatched to Schneider Heating and Air on W Franklin Street around 3:05 a.m. According to an EPD report, a caller told police that a vehicle possibly […]
NBC Chicago
Downstate Illinois Police Issue ‘Fake News' Warning Over Viral Headline About Cannibalistic Morgue Assistant
A downstate Illinois police department was forced to post a unique warning on their Facebook page after a satirical news story about a cannibalistic morgue assistant went viral, sparking concerns among residents. Sheriff’s deputies in Williamson County, located in far southern Illinois, posted a warning on their Facebook page about...
What’s left of the camper recovered from Ohio River
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — After spending most of the day drifting down the Ohio River, the notorious camper that caught the interest of thousands of Tri-Staters has been recovered. Uniontown Water Rescue says they worked alongside Henderson City County Rescue to get the camper out of waters — at least what was left of it. […]
westkentuckystar.com
Exotic cat on the loose in Marshall County
An exotic African Serval cat is on the loose in Marshall County. The 44-pound pet cat, named Tafari, escaped last Thursday from its home on Boone Hill Road between Sharpe and Palma. The cat was spotted in the Sharpe area. The owner says it's not aggressive, but anyone that sees...
westkentuckystar.com
Eddyville man jailed after crash ends in DUI charge
A single-vehicle accident just south of Eddyville on Saturday ended in a man's arrest. Deputies responded to KY 274, where they learned 59-year-old David C. Bergman of Eddyville had lost control of his vehicle and overturned. Authorities said Bergman refused treatment, and was charged with driving under the influence and...
Video shows mysterious Ohio River camper disappear
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — So many questions have surrounded the camper that was left stranded on a sandbar in the Ohio River. Who put it there? Why did they leave it? Will someone come and get it? Although some of these questions haven’t been answered, we do know that the camper is no longer on […]
KFVS12
Carbondale church invests in solar panels
Woman shares story of forced sterilization as post-Roe concerns continue. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Old Town Cape youth entrepreneurship grants. Updated: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT.
