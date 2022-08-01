Mapping Black California Unveils Statewide Database of Black-led organizations

Related
Black Voice News
The Black Voice News has given voice to the voiceless and shined a light on systemic inequities and disparities since 1972. With a focus on advocacy, solutions-oriented and data-driven reporting, the Black Voice has addressed issues from disparities in health, education and wealth to police violence, social justice, and civil rights battles. And for over four decades the dedicated team of journalists and community reporters have commented on and chronicled some of the most important stories impacting the lives of Black Californians, and given “voice” to the community while expanding its scope of civic involvement. A property of Voice Media Ventures, The Black Voice News is legally adjudicated in the County of Riverside and is published by Brown Publishing Co. LLC.https://blackvoicenews.com/
