Ma$e Responds To Fivio Foreign's Claim About $5000 Advance

www.hotnewhiphop.com
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Irv Gotti Recalls When He Learned Ashanti Was Dating Nelly
The romance between Nelly and Ashanti not only came as a surprise to their fans but to Irv Gotti, as well. The Murder Inc boss is revisiting that time in his life, taking things way back to the early 2000s during his appearance on Drink Champs. Gotti and his hitmaking artist and good friend Ja Rule reunited on the platform to relive the highs and lows of the era, and Irv spoke candidly about once being in love with his other former artist, Ashanti.
hotnewhiphop.com
Mase Says He's Joining Death Row Records: "We 'Gon Get The 2Pac Thing Rekindled"
Ma$e has forged his way back into the mainstream mix, and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. After deeming himself "Diddy 2.0" last week following reports that he swindled fellow New York rapper Fivio Foreign into signing a shady $5000 record deal, the Harlem legend took to social media to reveal more interesting news. While sitting in the backseat of his car, casually cruising through Los Angeles traffic and enjoying a donut, Ma$e shared this news with this Tik Tok followers:
hotnewhiphop.com
Blueface & Chrisean Rock Get Into Physical Altercation, He Accuses Her Of Cheating
Their antics often cause them to go viral on social media, but the latest update from Blueface and Chrisean Rock has the public concerned. The volatile couple has often emerged on social media with videos and messages that give users pause as their fights and arguments boil over, but this time, the rapper and his reality star girlfriend were reportedly captured physically assaulting one another on Hollywood Blvd. The clip quickly circulated online causing both Blueface and Rock to receive backlash, and now the rapper has returned to call out his lady friend.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lady Leshurr Asks Cardi B To Cut Her A Check Over 2015 Song
Although Beyoncé has been taking hits in recent weeks over samples and lyrics on her latest release Renaissance, a rapper is calling out Cardi B. The world was introduced to Cardi during her stint on Love & Hip Hop New York as a stripper-turned-rapper who was looking for her big break. During those early days, Cardi established herself as a social media personality and was trying to emerge as the next big Rap artist. She dropped mixtapes and hopped on other artists' beats, including Lady Leshurr who is now looking for her cut.
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Chris Brown Calls Boosie Badazz A "GOAT"
The "Greatest Of All Time" conversation can never be overplayed. From Ice Cube and Biggie to Jay-Z and Eminem to Kanye, Kendrick, and beyond, talking about who deserves a spot in the pantheon of hip-hop is always a fun conversation... and a highly debatable one. Legendary R&B superstar Chris Brown recently took to Instagram to proclaim Boosie Badazz's GOAT status, calling the Louisiana icon "the realest ever."
hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj Says Store Clerk Mistook Her For Trina
There have been complaints among Hip Hop fans that as the years go on, artists seem to be looking more and more alike. Even with similarities in style or presentation, one would be hard-pressed to confuse Nicki Minaj and Trina, but according to the "Seeing Green" emcee, that is exactly what she experienced during a casual shopping trip. In a video, Minaj details what allegedly occurred to her earlier today (August 3) with an enthusiastic fan...sort of.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj Responds To Woman Whose Pic Was Used By Fake Ex-Assistant Troll Account
The internet lit up this week after a person who claimed to have worked for Nicki Minaj jumped online and spread "tea" about the rapper. The social media accounts were created under the name "Kate Miller" and used a headshot photo of a white, blonde woman, but the person behind the accounts made it clear that their name was an alias and the photo was of someone they pulled from the internet. Today (August 3), the real woman behind the picture surfaced on Twitter after being bombarded with messages from around the world.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA Youngboy's "The Last Slimeto" Is Officially Turned In To Atlantic Records
The anticipation surrounding NBA Youngboy's next studio album, The Last Slimeto is high. He came into 2022 strong with the release of projects like Colors and Better Than You with DaBaby but he's remained rather lowkey since. Over the past few weeks, he's ramped up the rollout with a string of singles as fans anticipated the release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B Responds After She's Roped Into Nicki Minaj's Fake Ex-Assistant Controversy
Nicki Minaj found herself in the middle of controversy this week after a fake page claiming to be her ex-assistant made some heinous accusations against the rapper. The fake page that used the identity of Kate Miller alleged Nicki owed millions to the IRS and fell out with some of her biggest collaborators like Beyoncé, Normani, and Ariana Grande. Nicki later denied any of this was true.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fivio Foreign Teases Track That Samples Mase's Classic "Tell Me What You Want"
The working relationship between Mase and Fivio Foreign was unknown to many but became the focal point of conversations about contracts. We've widely reported on artists speaking about their deals, often in a way that is less than favorable as they complain about feeling swindled. Prior to receiving their big breaks or viral moments that help catapult them into the spotlight, artists often sign contracts without thoroughly investigating what is being offered, and while it is unclear if Fivio read between the lines of his deal, he revealed that when he signed with Mase, he received a $5,000 advance.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent, Boosie Badazz, Meek Mill & More React To Brittney Griner's Sentence
A judge revealed the verdict of Brittney Griner's case in Russia. The WNBA star was found guilty of illegally carrying drugs after she was found with a weed pen. Russian authorities have held her in custody since her arrest six months ago. Today, she was handed down a 9-year sentence.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fake DJ Khaled Tricks Fan In Photos: "I'm Pissed"
The doppelgangers are back at it and this wave isn't slowing down anytime soon. In recent months, we've seen celebrity lookalikes take things to the next level as they have been securing major bags by pretending to be a chart-topping artist. "Perkio," or Lil Durk's lookalike, has been boasting about how much he makes per appearance, and he even landed a part in one of the rapper's music videos. For a while there, Fake Drake was jet-setting after his online popularity increased, and he even connected with Drizzy, suggesting that the two would appear on a track together.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Sleuths Speculate That Kim K's "The Incredibles" Shirt Could Be A Nod To Kanye West
The Kardashian-Jenner family has established themselves as the reigning leaders of social media in the Instagram age, frequently using the platform to not only promote their various products but also send subliminal messages about their personal lives and brand. Kim Kardashian has been using her account to encourage followers to...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lloyd Banks Names His Top 5 Rappers With The Best Punchlines In Hip Hop History
Get ready for another debate centering on "Top" list courtesy of Lloyd Banks. When it comes to lyrical prowess, Banks is no stranger to penning witty rhymes that leave his fans impressed. The accomplished New York City rapper has been promoting his latest album The Course of the Inevitable 2 which was released just weeks ago, and he recently sat down with the Jalen & Jacoby podcast for a wide-ranging, yet sports-centered interview.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rick Ross Tries To Enter Buckingham Palace, Is Redirected To A Restaurant
There's no denying Rick Ross has seen his fair share of success. He lives a life of luxury: he's buying lions and cars like it's nothing. Other rappers are taking notice– Wiz Khalifa said that Ross was a business inspiration for him. But it seems that all of this...
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Says He Doesn't Like Being Around "Crazy" Industry People
Meek Mill said he doesn't enjoy being around "crazy ass industry people" in a pair of tweets posted on Monday. The Philidelphia rapper explained that they pretend to be friends until the time comes for you to get paid. "I got money I don’t care to be around no crazy...
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncé Removes Kelis Sample On "Energy": Report
It looks like Beyoncé is doing right by Kelis after the "Milkshake" singer claimed the Lemonade singer had "no soul." Ahead of the release of Renaissance, it was revealed that Kelis' song "Milkshake" was sampled on "Energy," prompting Kelis to unleash on Bey. "My mind is blown too because...
hotnewhiphop.com
Eminem Drops "Curtain Call 2" Ft. Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Rihanna, Beyoncé, Snoop Dogg, Juice WRLD & More
Get ready for an anticipated walk down memory lane now that Eminem has delivered Curtain Call 2. The collection of greatest hits arrives 17 years after the chart-topping first installment of Eminem favorites, Curtain Call: The Hits, and with a career as expansive as Slim Shady's, we can only imagine that this is a series that will roll on indefinitely.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ma$e & Cam'ron Squash Beef
Ma$e has a lot of beef to go around. The rapper has an ongoing feud with Diddy stemming from publishing rights. He's currently under fire from people like 50 Cent for trapping Fivio Foreign in an unfair publishing deal. And for a long time, he was angry at Kanye West, saying that he was owed a "public apology."
hotnewhiphop.com
GloRilla Fires Back At Haters Criticizing Her Voice For Being Too Deep
GloRilla shared a snippet of a new song on social media, Monday, in which her voice is sounding noticeably deeper than on her previous tracks. The change was met with ample amounts of criticism online, prompting her to respond in a post on Twitter. "He got 99 problems and the...
Comments / 0