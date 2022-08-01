ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Heard Accuses Johnny Depp Of Having Erectile Dysfunction: Unsealed Court Documents

By Ryan Naumann
 3 days ago
A trove of unreleased text messages, emails, and court documents have been unsealed as part of the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp court battle, Radar has learned.

Over the weekend, the Virginia court, where the exes faced off last month, unsealed 6,000 pages of documents submitted by the parties before the trial.

The documents revealed the evidence both sides wanted to introduce into the case but weren’t not allowed to by the judge.

In one filing unsealed, Heard and her team argued that “Mr. Depp’s erectile dysfunction is relevant to Mr. Depp’s use of a bottle to rape” her.

During the trial, Heard told the jury about an incident that happened at a rental home during their stay in Australia . She said Depp had been on a bender and took a copious amount of drugs.

She described how he went on a rampage around the home which ended with her being assaulted. She said he held her down on a table with his hand while he took a bottle and sexually assaulted her .

In the unsealed filing, Heard’s lawyer wrote, “Though Mr. Depp would rather not disclose his erectile dysfunction condition, such condition absolutely is relevant to sexual violence, including Mr. Depp’s anger and use of a bottle to rape Amber Heard.”

“Mr. Depp’s erectile dysfunction makes it more probable that Mr. Depp would be angry or agitated in encounters with Amber Heard, and that he would resort to a bottle. This relevance is not substantially outweighed by the danger of unfair prejudice.”

The actress tried to submit a list of medicines that Depp took into evidence which included Nexium, Cialis and Valtrex. Depp argued Heard only wanted to use the evidence to embarrass him. The judge ended up not allowing it during the trial.

Another topic Heard was prevented from bringing up to the jury was her belief Depp’s injury photos and videos had inconsistent metadate. Her team said the evidence could have been easily manipulated.

Her team demanded the court force Depp’s team to turn over the original photos but the request was shot down.

Heard hired a forensic expert who she wanted to testify in court about the inconsistencies. The expert was to tell the jury they had discovered, “anomalies that call into question the authenticity of the multimedia documents.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the jury ended up awarding Depp $15 million in the case and Heard $2 million in her countersuit. The court lowered the Depp judgment down to $10.3 million which leaves her debt down to $8.3 million.

The Aquaman star has started the process of appealing the verdict.

