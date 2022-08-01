ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

With Colorado set to miss 2024 deadline to reduce ozone pollution, critics call for more urgent action

By Noelle Phillips
burlington-record.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.burlington-record.com

Comments / 4

Homelander
3d ago

Hahaha I still see a lot of libs driving gas vehicles. I guess their actions didn't match their virtue.

Reply
3
Related
Colorado Newsline

Initial results show Tina Peters gains no ground as Colorado recount concludes

No change in El Paso County. No change in Denver County. No change in Arapahoe County. By evening on the last day before a Thursday deadline for election officials in Colorado’s 64 counties to complete a recount of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters’ primary election loss in June, the Republican candidate for Colorado secretary of […] The post Initial results show Tina Peters gains no ground as Colorado recount concludes appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
City
Denver, CO
City
Broomfield, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ozone Pollution
pagosadailypost.com

Colorado’s Newest Wildlife Overpass and Underpass Completed on Highway 160

The Colorado Department of Transportation recently completed the state’s newest wildlife overpass and underpass on U.S. Highway 160 between Durango and Pagosa Springs in southwest Colorado. The wildlife mitigation project will enhance safety for this section of the highway by promoting safer travel for motorists, enhancing the safer movement of wildlife, and reducing wildlife-vehicle collisions.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
KKTV

WATCH: Update on TABOR checks going out to Colorado taxpayers

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis provided an update on “Colorado Cash Back” on Tuesday. You can watch a replay from the 11 Breaking News Center at the top of this article. Starting this week, the first round of physical checks were mailed out to Colorado taxpayers...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Sturgis rally spurs added DUI enforcement in Colorado

Colorado State Patrol and other law enforcement will be conducting increased DUI enforcement from Friday through Aug. 14, coinciding with the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation. Last year's Sturgis rally had an attendance of more than 550,000, event organizers said. Many of those motorcyclists travel from and through Colorado on their way to the Black Hills of South Dakota. So far in 2022, 82 motorcycle fatalities have been reported in Colorado compared to 78 this time last year, CDOT said in its news release Thursday. In total there have been 140 deaths involving impaired drivers in Colorado this year, which is a 3% increase over last year. The latest DUI enforcement period in July resulted in 127 arrests across 71 agencies. Colorado Springs police had the highest number of arrests with 24, followed by Denver with 15 and Lakewood with 10.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Recount is over; Tina Peters' primary loss stands

DENVER — A recount confirmed what Colorado already knew: Tina Peters lost in the Republican Secretary of State primary race. All 64 counties finished their recount by the deadline, Aug. 4. The Colorado Secretary of State's Office released official numbers Thursday afternoon. Peters gained 13 votes in the recount...
ELBERT COUNTY, CO
5280.com

Governor Polis Has Said He Wants to Battle Climate Change. Colorado Environmentalists Don’t Believe Him

On January 13, some 200 people gathered outside the state Capitol in Denver, beating drums, chanting, and waving signs. A poster declaring “Your inaction burns our state” rested on the steps; eight red-robed demonstrators with huge clocks over their faces held letters that spelled “Out Of Time”; and a 12-foot-tall canvas bore flame-colored scraps of fabric reading “We Are On Fire Polis.” Inside, Governor Jared Polis was delivering his annual State of the State address.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Governor Polis renames TABOR refunds in election year maneuver: 'A rose is a rose'

Gov. Jared Polis is defending his branding of TABOR refunds as Colorado Cash Back."A rose is a rose," Polis said at a press conference Wednesday where he announced the checks were in mail. Polis is using TABOR refunds to his benefit in an election year even though he's railed against TABOR for years and pushed to pass Proposition CC, which would have eliminated the spending caps, right after he was elected governor. "The press is calling it Colorado Cash Back," Polis said at the event, where the press called him out for his duplicity. "You're caught up on accounting procedures when...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy