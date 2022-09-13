ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

These 37 Products Will Make Your Day Better

Some gadgets and items can support you in your efforts to look on the bright side of life. Whether it's because they throw a motivational quote at you, help to make your work more efficient, or because they offer a chance to introduce some playfulness to your day. This article has the 37 Amazon products that will make your day better.
How to choose the right air purifier for you

If you suffer from seasonal allergies or have a constantly shedding pet, you may already be familiar with the positive benefits of an air purifier. Yet, with continued concern over air pollution, the threat of longer and more intense wildfire seasons and the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for cleaner air in our homes has increased, and with it the demand for home air purifiers.
CNN

TikTok Said To Buy These Things And I'm So Glad I Did

The online shopping world can be challenging, but it’s about to get a lot easier with the latest and hottest items on TikTok that will make you want to shop! Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking to shop for the ideal gift for friends or family, these 35 products are sure to please. Scroll down now to see all of the hottest TikTok trends.
TheDailyBeast

Moon Juice’s Latest Drop Harnesses the Power of Buzzy Glutathione

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.When it comes to skincare, vitamin C is the gold standard treatment for targeting pigmentation, fading acne scars, and brightening a dull complexion. And while vitamin C serums are nothing new in the skincare sphere, Moon Juice’s newest launch, G-Pack (the brand’s first new skincare launch since 2018), is infused with a shelf-stable vitamin C, ferulic acid, and the latest buzzy antioxidant in the wellness space, glutathione. The G-Pack powder is formulated to be mixed into your favorite serum, making it easy to integrate...
Vice

‘Splatoon 3’ Refines a Great Idea But Fails to Innovate

Splatoon has always been an odd series—a competitive, third-person shooter produced by Nintendo, which stars children who can turn into squids and octopi. Upon the first game’s release, it felt like a real experiment by Nintendo. It was putting the full weight of its company behind a gyroscope aiming third person shooter, designed to be played on the bulkiest controller-handheld hybrid in the history of console gaming. It, in spite of everything, was a huge success.
CNBC

Tech stocks crushed in market selloff

The six largest U.S. tech companies lost more than $500 billion Tuesday after an unexpectedly high August inflation report sent tech stocks tumbling. The Nasdaq Composite sank 5.16% to end the day at 11,633.5, steeper than any day since June 2020. The six largest U.S. tech companies lost more than...
CNN

CNN

