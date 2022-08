It’s only moving a few brightly-coloured shirts around on a screen every week but the popularity of Fantasy Premier League has rocketed in the last few years, with millions of managers taking part worldwide every season.The likes of Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne are becoming just as popular for their fantasy points-scoring as they are for their displays on the pitch, while the Premier League’s official game has helped to spread the league’s popularity around the globe.Does it matter in the grand scheme of things? No, but it does offer us all another way to enjoy the weekend's top-flight...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO