ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Tamsin Egerton, Jessica Plummer, Bebe Cave Join ‘Tell That To The Winter Sea,’ Kaleidoscope to Distribute Feature (EXCLUSIVE)

By K.J. Yossman
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oi61W_0h0TSW2k00

Click here to read the full article.

Tamsin Egerton (“The Look of Love”), Jessica Plummer (“The Girl Before”) and Bebe Cave (“Tale of Tales”) have been cast in British indie feature “Tell That To The Winter Sea,” Variety can exclusively confirm.

Variety can also reveal that the film, which is written by Greta Bellamacina and Jaclyn Bethany, has been snapped up by Kaleidoscope Film Distribution , who will distribute in the U.K. and rep international sales.

Emmy award winner Bethany (“The Falling World”) also directs.

“Tell That To The Winter Sea” stars Bellamacina (“This England”) and “Peaky Blinders'” Amber Anderson as friends and former lovers Jo and Scarlet who reunite in a remote country house the weekend of Jo’s wedding.

Egerton, Plummer and Cave will play some of the all-female cast who descend on the country house ahead of the nuptials.

Josette Simon (“Anatomy of a Scandal”) also stars as Kat, a dancer in a prestigious dance company who plays a “key role” in the story.

The film, which has a dance narrative, explores “the complexity of female friendship.” It is choreographed by Sadie Wilking while Jemima McWilliams is the casting director.

“Tell That to the Winter Sea” is set to begin production in September on location in Kent, U.K.

Sulk Youth Films in the U.K. and BKE Productions and Valmora Productions in the U.S. are producing the project. Luca Severi Production Group in Italy are co-producing.

Ellipsis Pictures’ PK Fellowes will exec produce alongside C.C. Kellogg, Giovanni Labadessa and Luca Severi. Robert Montgomery produces for Sulk Youth and Kellogg for Valmora.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Easter Sunday’ Star Tia Carrere Recalls Being Rejected From Roles for Being Too ‘Ethnic’

Click here to read the full article. It’s been 20 years since actress Tia Carrere walked the red carpet for a starring role. That was for Disney’s “Lilo and Stitch,” in which she voiced Nani Peleka. Tonight, she gets to do it for Universal’s “Easter Sunday.” Carrere plays Tita Teresa in Jo Koy’s film about a family coming together on Easter Sunday, which features an all-Filipino cast. She calls playing Koy’s aunt in the film a “dream role.” After four decades in the industry, Carrere, who starred in “Waynes World,” “True Lies” and “Rising Sun,” has nonetheless faced her fair share...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

‘First Kill’ Showrunner Speaks Out After Series Canceled: Netflix Failed to Market ‘Compelling Elements’

Click here to read the full article. “First Kill” showrunner Felicia D. Henderson held Netflix accountable while talking to The Daily Beast about the streamer’s decision to cancel her lesbian teenage vampire series after only one season. Netflix announced the cancellation on Aug. 2, nearly two months after the eight-episode first season debuted. Sources told Variety that Netflix axed the series because its low viewership didn’t warrant the price tag of making a second season. “When I got the call to tell me they weren’t renewing the show because the completion rate wasn’t high enough, of course, I was very disappointed,”...
TV SERIES
Variety

Selena Gomez to Reboot 1980s Comedy ‘Working Girl’

Click here to read the full article. 20th Century Studios is looking to revive “Working Girl” with the help of Selena Gomez. Gomez is in final negotiations to produce a reboot of “Working Girl,” the Mike Nichols-directed comedy starring Sigourney Weaver, Melanie Griffith and Harrison Ford. Ilana Pena, who created the Disney+ series “Diary of a Future President,” is adapting the screenplay for the film, which is eyeing a release on Hulu. A director has not been announced. Casting has not been set, and it’s unclear if Gomez will star in the “Working Girl” remake in addition to serving as a producer. The...
MOVIES
Variety

Lady Gaga Confirms ‘Joker 2’ Role Opposite Joaquin Phoenix in New Musical Teaser

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga confirmed her casting in “Joker 2” by posting a musical teaser to social media. The sequel, officially titled “Joker: Folie à Deux,” will star Gaga opposite Joaquin Phoenix, returning to the role of Joker after winning the Oscar for best actor thanks to his performance in the 2019 first installment. The teaser is set to “Cheek to Cheek,” which Gaga has famously covered in her music career alongside Tony Bennett. Variety reported in June that Gaga was circling the role of Harley Quinn in the upcoming “Joker” sequel, which is set to...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tamsin Egerton
Person
Jessica Plummer
Person
Bebe Cave
Variety

Why Warner Bros. Killed ‘Batgirl’: Inside the Decision Not to Release the DC Movie

Click here to read the full article. The death of “Batgirl” on Tuesday sent immediate shockwaves through Hollywood. The film — with a $75 million budget that grew to $90 million due to COVID-related overages — had finished shooting months ago and was in test screenings as directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (“Bad Boys for Life,” “Ms. Marvel”) worked through the post-production process. Star Leslie Grace (“In the Heights”) had given multiple interviews expressing her enthusiasm for landing the title role and working with co-stars Michael Keaton (as Batman), J.K. Simmons (as her character’s father, Commissioner Gordon) and Brendan...
MOVIES
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Variety

‘The View’ Names Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin as Co-Hosts for Season 26

Click here to read the full article. “The View” is adding two new co-hosts: former Trump staffer, Alyssa Farah Griffin, as well as longtime contributor to the show, Ana Navarro, who Variety has learned has signed a multi-year deal as a permanent co-host, though she won’t appear every day on the show. Both women are Republicans and will add conservative commentary to the daytime talk show, though their political brands are vastly different, despite their same party affiliation. Navarro and Farah Griffin will join moderator Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines, resulting in six co-hosts for Season 26. Navarro —...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#British#Bke Productions#Valmora Productions
Variety

Is Tom Cruise Exiting ‘Mission: Impossible’ After ‘Dead Reckoning’? Director Says Don’t Believe Every Report

Click here to read the full article. Will Tom Cruise be leaving the “Mission: Impossible” franchise following the release of the upcoming “Dead Reckoning” entries? Sources have said that the seventh and eighth “Mission: Impossible” movies (being released as “Dead Reckoning – Part 1” and “Dead Reckoning – Part  2”) are designed as “a sendoff for Cruise’s Ethan Hunt character,” but director Christopher McQuarrie said on the “Light the Fuse” podcast that you can’t believe everything you read. However, the director wouldn’t confirm or deny the speculation. Asked if the “Dead Reckoning” movies will be the end of Cruise’s tenure with...
MOVIES
Variety

Nichelle Nichols Remembered: ‘The Wrath of Kahn’ Director Nicholas Meyer on ‘Star Trek’ Trailblazer’s Legacy

Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols, the trailblazing star of “Star Trek” who died on Saturday at age 89, was a model of unruffled professionalism as Lieutenant Uhura, never breaking a sweat as she manned the communications desk of the Starship Enterprise. But for Nicholas Meyer, the director and screenwriter of “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Kahn” and “Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country,” his favorite on-screen memory of Nichols’ is a rare moment where Uhura is at a loss for words. In the sixth installment, our heroes are trying to infiltrate Klingon airspace without the use...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Outlander’ Prequel Series Gets Official Title, First Plot Details at Starz

Click here to read the full article. The “Outlander” prequel series at Starz is officially moving forward. The show, which Variety exclusively reported was in the works back in February, will be titled “Outlander: Blood of My Blood.” It will focus on the love story between Jamie Fraser’s parents. Diana Gabaldon, the author of the novel series on which “Outlander” is based, will serve as a consulting producer on the series. This is the first official word from Starz on the series and its development. As previously reported, “Outlander” executive producer and showrunner Matthew B. Roberts is attached to write and executive produce...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Jennette McCurdy’s Provocative Book ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’ Is Already a No. 1 Bestseller

Click here to read the full article. Considering its darkly provocative title, it makes sense that Jennette McCurdy’s upcoming book “I’m Glad My Mom Died” made headlines when it was first announced. And now, since becoming available to pre-order on Amazon, it’s already become a No. 1 bestseller. It comes out Aug. 9. In the book of essays, the actor best known for her role in “ICarly,” delves into her tumultuous years as a child actor on the set of the Nickelodeon show, particularly surrounding her strained relationship with her controlling mom Debra McCurdy who died in 2013. The cover features...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

Sunny Hostin Inks Multi-Year Deal to Stay at ‘The View’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Sunny Hostin is staying put at the most dramatic table on television. Hostin has inked a multiyear, multimillion-dollar deal to continue as co-host on “The View,” Variety has exclusively learned. The renewal deal will take Hostin through Season 28 of the ABC daytime show, which she currently co-hosts with Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sara Haines — all of whom will be returning next season. ABC declined to comment on Hostin’s deal. As Variety previously reported, “The View” is expected to cast former Trump staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin as a co-host next season, which begins in September,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Bullet Train’ Review: Brad Pitt Leads This Gleefully Overloaded, High-Speed Battle Royale

Click here to read the full article. The bullet train from Tokyo to Kyoto takes about two hours and 15 minutes — just the right amount of time to pull off a cartoonishly over-the-top action movie, in which half a dozen assassins shoot, stab and otherwise perforate each other’s pretty little faces in pursuit of a briefcase stuffed with cash. It’s a high-stakes game of hot potato, choreographed and executed by “Atomic Blonde” director David Leitch, in which a self-deprecating Brat Pitt wears a bucket hat and oversized specs, Brian Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson play bickering “twin” hitmen Lemon...
MOVIES
Variety

Ellen Pompeo to Star in Untitled Orphan Limited Series at Hulu, Will Scale Back ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Role

Click here to read the full article. Ellen Pompeo is set to star in a limited series inspired by real events that has been ordered at Hulu, Variety has learned. In the untitled show, a Midwestern couple adopts what they believe is an 8-year-old girl with a rare form of dwarfism. But as they begin to raise her alongside their three biological children, they slowly start to believe she may not be who she says she is. As they question her story, they’re confronted with hard questions of their own about the lengths they’re willing to go to defend themselves, falling...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Batgirl’ Directors ‘Saddened and Shocked’ After Warner Bros. Killed the Film: ‘We Still Can’t Believe It’

Click here to read the full article. “Batgirl” directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are in shock over the abrupt axing of their comic book tentpole. Warner Bros. announced Aug. 3 that it would not be releasing the $90 million “Batgirl” in theaters or on its HBO Max streamer despite the movie being fully shot and in post-production. The filmmaking duo, best known for helming “Bad Boys for Life” and episodes of “Ms. Marvel,” reacted on social media to the film’s shelving. “We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can’t believe it,” the directing duo wrote in...
MOVIES
Variety

Leslie Grace Reacts to ‘Batgirl’ Movie Being Killed: ‘Thank You for the Love and Belief’

Click here to read the full article. Leslie Grace, the star of Warner Bros.’ now-canceled “Batgirl” movie, has issued a statement following the studio’s decision to kill plans for a release of the film in theaters or on HBO Max. The comic book film would’ve marked Grace’s biggest acting role following her breakthrough performance in “In the Heights.” It would’ve also been a rare superhero film headlined by a Latina actor. “Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie ‘Batgirl,’ I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Love Island’ Finale Draws 3.4 Million Viewers for ITV

Click here to read the full article. 3.4 million viewers watched Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti crowned the winners of this year’s “Love Island.” It is the biggest finale since 2019, according to ITV, up 100,000 viewers year-on-year. A total of 3.4 million viewers watched the season 8 finale across ITV2 and ITV Hub on Monday evening. Meanwhile the full season has garnered over 250 million streams, making it the most watched series ever on ITV Hub. This year’s season is also second only to 2019’s in terms of its viewing average, averaging 2.7 million viewers across its eight weeks on air. Cülcüloğlu, an...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘FBoy Island’ Stars Tamaris, Mia and Louise Break Down Finale Twist: ‘We Never Fumble the Bag’

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: This piece contains spoilers for the finale of “FBoy Island,” now streaming on HBO Max.  Just as “FBoy Island” stars Mia Emani Jones, Louise Barnard and Tamaris Sepulveda prepared to make their final decisions, host Nikki Glaser presented the three leading ladies with a surprise third option: They could choose neither of their remaining two men, and instead keep the $100,000 for themselves.  In the end, only Tamaris chose the money, while Mia and Louise gambled with FBoy contestants Mercedes Knox and Peter Park, who both opted to split the prize money with...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

74K+
Followers
57K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy