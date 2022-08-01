Walmart awards grant to Hamilton Haven

swark.today
swark.today
ROC Enterprises receives $40K donation from Tyson Foods of Hope
HOPE, AR. – There were smiles all around as ROC Enterprises of Rainbow of Challenges, Inc. received a donation check of $40,000 from Tyson Foods of Hope. The informal presentation was held in the meeting room at the Melon Patch restaurant in downtown Hope and was the result of a co-op between ROC handling the recycling duties of the many cardboard boxes that amass at the Tyson plant located north of Hope.
swark.today
Hempstead County Farm Bureau celebrates National Watermelon Day
On Wednesday, May 3, several of the Hempstead County Farm Bureau Board of Directors, Women’s Committee members, and office staff brought approximately 160 watermelons to serve and give away to the employees of Arkansas Farm Bureau. This venture occurred to celebrate National Watermelon Day! They also brought promotional pamphlets and info about the Hope Watermelon Festival with them to even further promote Hope, our festival, and our sweet delicious melons!
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas residents react to the latest on recreational marijuana
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, “Responsible Growth Arkansas” presented almost 200,000 signatures to the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners. The board denied Responsible Growth’s recreational marijuana name and ballot title due to a description that omits the state’s current THC limits. The group began collecting...
swark.today
Hope’s observance of National Night Out draws many to Fair Park
It was hard not to notice the set up of tents, tables, ice chests and even a wheel of fortune near the Fair Park pool this evening, as area companies and the city and county police departments took up the chance to get to know Hope residents, especially children, on a late summer evening. Naturally, many also took advantage of free swimming.
swark.today
Prescott’s first National Night Out a big hit with local residents
The Prescott Police Department (PPD) hosted its first National Night Out at the Nevada County Fairgrounds last night and many members of the community turned up to show their support. National Night Out is a nationwide campaign that takes place annually and serves to build partnerships between the community and local law enforcement. The event was organized by PPD Sergeant Casey Autry, and he said National Night Out is something he and fellow officers have wanted to participate in for some time. “This is chance for the community to come out and meet us and just have a good time,” Autry said. “We are trying to reach out to the community and build positive relationships. Plus, we want these kids to know they can come to us when they need help.”
KNOE TV8
El Dorado builds a future with education
On Point Global victims to receive $102M in refunds - clipped version. Jo Ann Deal from the BBB in the studio talks scam victims receiving refunds. KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 23 hours ago. KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Summer Spectacular Team Penning...
Arkansas woman fifth suspect to plead guilty in $11.5M federal fraud case
A woman has pleaded guilty for her part in a USDA fraud.
swark.today
Patsy Brown
Patsy Brown, age 66, of Nashville, Arkansas passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, AR. Service information to follow. Honored Service Provider – McFadden & Hitchye Funeral Enterprises www.mandhfuneral.com.
KTBS
Texarkana area has more gun dealers than mental health providers
TEXARKANA, Texas - As lawmakers continue to debate gun control in the United States, one of the focal points includes improving access to mental health care. Recent data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms shows Texas has significantly more gun dealers than mental health providers. In Bowie County,...
Drivers Are Sick AND Tired With Your Bull-Corn In Texarkana
Texarkana drivers. I have said a mouthful, but what one traffic violation do you notice Txarkana drivers doing the most?. So last week I asked ya'll on our Facebook page what traffic violation you noticed the 'wonderful drivers' in Texarkana committing, and the answers were not too surprising. Here are...
swark.today
HPD Arrests: July 15 – August 1, 2022
On July 15, 2022 at approximately 7:50am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Jennifer Parks, 46, Camden, AR. Ms. Perks was arrested and charged with 4 counts of forgery in the 2nd degree. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Perks was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County man held in North Dakota
A Magnolia man has been arrested in Crosby, ND, on a Columbia County bench warrant. Lawrence Randall McWilliams is held by the Divide County, ND, Sheriff’s Office. A warrant was issued for McWilliams, 36, in February after he failed to appear for a scheduled court date. He was taken into custody on Saturday.
ktoy1047.com
Body found in Hope pond identified
The body was found Monday in a pond off of Highway 29 North in Hope. Police have identified the man as 55-year-old Christopher Chancellor. Chancellor was originally from Texarkana but had been living in the Hope area for several months at the time of his death.
texarkanafyi.com
Best Salsa in the Ark-La-Tex Competition in Texarkana on August 6
It is time for the 12th annual “Best Salsa in the Ark-La-Tex Contest” this Saturday, August 6 in downtown Texarkana. Vendors from all around the region will present their salsa for judging and you get to have a say in which is “THE BEST”!. Get your...
Here Are The Top 5 Schools In The Texarkana Area
With school for most students starting in the next couple of weeks, I found a website that tells you all the information you need to know to get your child enrolled in the best school in Texarkana. The website Great Schools has a complete listing of all of the schools...
ktoy1047.com
Body found floating in Hope pond
The man’s body was discovered around 7:30 a.m. near the Arkansas Department of Transportation building by an ArDOT employee. Hope police and Arkansas State police responded to the scene and believe that a vehicle found nearby may be connected to the incident. While the identity of the man has...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 case count down in South Arkansas
Active cases of the COVID-19 virus were down in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties, while rising slightly Monday in Lafayette County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no additional COVID-19 deaths in the area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,885. Total Active Cases:...
swark.today
Deborah “Debbie” Cox
Mrs. Deborah “Debbie” Cox, age 66 of Hope, Arkansas passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 in Texarkana, Texas. Debbie was born on February 24, 1956, to Bernice and Mary Avis Stroud McKamie. She was a homemaker and attended Tabernacle Baptist Church of Hope. She enjoyed fishing, spending time with family and outdoor activities. She is preceded by her parents and brother Charles McKamie.
KSLA
87-year-old man kills himself when authorities come to execute search warrant
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — An 87-year-old man is dead, killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound as authorities were trying to execute a search warrant as part of a felony investigation. It happened late the afternoon of Thursday, Aug. 4 at a residence in the 3700 block of Galleria Oaks...
Arkansas man allegedly uses two-year-old son as human shield
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 1, 2022, at 4 PM, El Dorado Police stopped a vehicle for speeding in the area of Champagnolle Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers made contact with the driver at which time the driver sped away […]
