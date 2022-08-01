ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

A soccer player was arrested on the field after sucker-punching a woman ref over minor foul call

By Cork Gaines
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jjltJ_0h0TSBkj00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Nfr2_0h0TSBkj00
The referee is seen on the ground after being punched from behind.

Twitter/Cesar Luis Merlo

  • A footballer in Buenos Aires was arrested after he sucker-punched a woman referee from behind.
  • The attack came after the player was called for a foul and one of his teammates was issued a yellow card.
  • The referee went to a hospital and wants the player suspended for life.

A soccer match was suspended and a player was arrested after a brutal attack on a female referee.

Cristian Tirone of the third-division Club Deportivo Garmense in Argentina was arrested on the field after he attacked the referee from behind.

The official appeared to call a foul on Tirone, who argued the call vehemently. As he was being pulled away by teammates, the referee issued a yellow card to one of Tirone's teammates for dissent.

That was when Tirone broke free, rushed the referee from behind, and threw a punch towards her head, knocking her down. After being pushed away by the assistant refs, police came on the field and arrested the player.

According to Twitter, the caption on this video reads: "Cowardly attack on a female referee of a soccer player in the reserve match Independencia against Garmense, corresponding to the Tres Arroyos League. The victim is Dalma Cortadi and the perpetrator, Cristian Tirone."

The game was suspended after the attack, and Cortadi was taken to a hospital, according to La Nacion .

She later told the Olé News (via La Nacion) that she was kept under observation at the hospital for a blow to the head and scrapes and bruises on her arms.

"This situation harms me at work since it makes me unable to work," Cortadi told Olé, according to Google translate. "Now I must be strong. The blows left me sore ... You have to kick him out forever. He should never be in any club. He is a violent person. He must also be in his daily life. I saw it on the video: a normal person does not do what this man did. No person deserves this. We don't go to the [matches] to be beaten. I hope he pays for what he did."

The club issued a statement after the attack:

"Given the events that occurred this Sunday during the Third Division football match that was played in the city of Adolfo Gonzales Chaves between Garmense and Independencia, during which a player from Garmense physically attacked the woman who officiated as referee, the Club expresses its energetic repudiation of this action that is at odds with the spirit that is intended to instill with the practice of this sport. The Institution expresses its solidarity with the official who was attacked, expresses its apologies, makes itself available to her and commits to continue working to eradicate violence in all its forms and train athletes with values such as: discipline, camaraderie, commitment and, above all, respect and tolerance. -- Board of Directors and Football Sub-Commission."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 11

Related
The Spun

Look: Horrifying Scene At Soccer Game In South America

Over the weekend, a horrifying scene unfolded at a soccer game between Garmense and Independencia of the Tres Arroyos Regional League. After receiving a yellow card, a male player lost his composure and attacked a female referee. Several players tried to stop this ugly incident from unfolding, but they were...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refs#Cesar#Police#Violent Crime#The Tres Arroyos League#Clmerlo#La Nacion
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Two men arrested for capital murder in the slaying of former NFL football player Du’Vonta Lampkin

The family of Du’Vonta Lampkin may finally get some closure. Two people were arrested for the killing of former University of Oklahoma football standout Du’Vonta Lampkin. According to reports, Antwan Franklin, 22, and Erick Garcia, 24, were booked into the Dallas County jail on July 8, with bail set at $500,000 for Franklin and $750,000 for Garcia. Each faces a charge of capital murder in the death of 25-year-old Du’Vonta Lampkin, and it is unclear whether they have attorneys.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
E! News

Rapper Trina’s Teenage Niece Killed in Miami Shooting

Trina's family is mourning the loss of her 17-year-old niece, Toni Chester. According to CBS Miami and Miami Police, the teen, also known as "Suga," was shot and killed July 20 outside of an apartment complex. Family members and friends of Toni's told the outlet that she'd just left a nearby corner store when she was killed. While police didn't mention Toni by name, family members confirmed to CBS it was her who died.
MIAMI, FL
BBC

Burnley father charged with murdering seven-week-old baby son

A man has been charged with murder over the death of his seven-week-old son. Abel-Jax Mailey died two days after being found unresponsive at a property on Piccadilly Road, Burnley, on 28 November 2021, Lancashire Police said. A post-mortem examination, along with further tests, found Abel-Jax died of a head...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Argentina
The Independent

CCTV shows final moments of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte playing in street before fatal stabbing

Police have released CCTV footage of Lilia Valutyte playing in the street moments before she was fatally stabbed in Boston, Lincolnshire.The nine-year-old can be seen playing with a hula hoop alongside her younger sister just ten minutes before the shocking attack last Thursday (28 July).Police officers and paramedics rushed to the scene in a desperate bid to save her.A 22-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Lilia and appeared in court earlier this week.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dev Patel speaks with police in Adelaide after trying to break up fightPolice say man arrested over fatal stabbing of nine-year-oldMurder investigation launched after nine-year-old girl dies from suspected stab wound
PUBLIC SAFETY
Larry Brown Sports

Terrell Owens captures video of heated argument with woman involving police

Terrell Owens was involved in a tense confrontation with a neighbor on Wednesday night, and the Hall of Famer captured some of the exchange on video. Owens streamed the incident on Instagram live. The video shows the former wide receiver in an argument with a woman on a bicycle who accused him of driving recklessly. The woman, whom Owens referred to as “Karen” numerous times, said Owens nearly hit her with his car. She claimed T.O. then got out of his car and tried to intimidate her after she yelled at him. At one point in the video, the woman can be heard telling Owens, “You’re a black man approaching a white woman!”
NFL
BBC

Autistic man punched in unprovoked attack

Police are hunting two suspects who punched an autistic man in an "unprovoked attack" in Nottinghamshire. Officers said the victim was walking through Coronation Park in Eastwood when the assault occurred between 17:00 and 18:30 BST on 9 July. The man was punched to the face and body, causing bruising.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Officer charged with dangerous driving after boy seriously hurt

A Greater Manchester Police officer has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a crash that left a teenage boy with a "life-changing injury". He was struck by a police vehicle in December 2020, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said. Sarah De Meulemeester, 25, based...
TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS
Daily Mail

Hunt for the bird basher of Lyme Regis: Middle-aged man in Jim Beam T-shirt who killed seagull with a cricket bat is sought by cops after brutal attack that left young beachgoers 'distressed'

Police are searching for an angry tourist who attacked a seagull with a cricket bat near the seaside in Dorset. According to reports, a man swung the cricket bat at the bird on Marine Parade in Lyme Regis on Sunday July 17, causing it to sustain a broken wing. Dorset...
PUBLIC SAFETY
mmanews.com

Watch: Armed Thief Gets Gym Karma After Threatening Fighter

A released armed thief got his comeuppance recently after taking his thuggery to a Californian gym and challenging a “much smaller man.”. In the past weeks and months, we’ve seen a whole host of karma handed out in training facilities, usually surrounding online trolls attempting to back up their keyboard toughness inside the ring.
FAIRFIELD, CA
Insider

Insider

515K+
Followers
31K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy