Chicago, IL

Metallica and 'Stranger Things' star Joseph Quinn had an epic meeting at Lollapalooza

By Joe Cingrana
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41cuTz_0h0TS94W00

Although Metallica ’s massive fan-favorite “Master Of Puppets” has literally never failed to get their arena throngs jumping as soon as the song’s opening riff begins, this year during the band’s 2022 Lollapalooza set, the image of Stranger Things' Eddie Munson turned the crowd upside down.

Listen to your favorite music now -- curated for fans, by fans -- on Audacy ’s Metallica Radio , Masters Of Metal , and more!

During Metallica ’s Thursday Lollapalooza appearance in Chicago’s Grant Park, the metal masters projected behind them the epic Stranger Things scene from season 4 that featured their blistering track, when character Eddie Munson (actor Joseph Quinn ) wails on his guitar to the song amid a decisive battle. (Go get your spoilers somewhere else.) As you can see in this fan-shot footage , the crowd was thrilled to see Eddie make an appearance with the band.

It's not the first time 'Tallica have shown their appreciation for their inclusion in the series soundtrack, already expressing just how "metal" they thought the scene was, adding they were "totally blown away" by the final result. They even joined in with a TikTok challenge in honor of Quinn's scene.

The party continued backstage at Lollapalooza, where Quinn was invited to meet the band and got a chance to sit down with them to talk shop. Frontman James Hetfield , in a clip shared on Metallica's Instagram, tells Quinn he's been a fan of the show since season one, adding it's "been a bonding experience" for him and his kids to watch together.

Hetfield also told Quinn how proud the band was of the job he did with the song in the series, which Quinn admits was all he had listened to for two years in preparation, so he already felt a strong connection with the group. That was before bassist Robert Trujillo invited him to jam with them in their tuning room... We can only imagine how he felt afterward!

After drummer Lars Ulrich gives the band a four-count, Quinn rocked along with them through the metal classic, finally getting officially accepted into the fold by the group as the fifth member. "You're hired," guitarist Kirk Hammett says with a smile. "We'd like to make an announcement. Metallica is now a 5-piece, guys," Lars adds. The band then presented a wide-eyed Quinn with a truly electric guitar just like the one he used in the Netflix series. "We could sign it and f*** it all up for you," says Hetfield. Quinn's response: "Yeah, would ya mind?!"

While you're in a headbanging mood -- take a look and favorite some of Audacy's all-new stations like Metallica Radio , Masters Of Metal , IndustriALT , Don't Metal In My Affairs , Venom , Arena Rock , Wake Up and Rock , and The Roots of Rock for those who crave the early days.

Comments / 0

 

