Charleston, WV

Finalists chosen for WVa School Service Personnel of Year

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Ten finalists have been chosen for the West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year award.

The School Service Personnel of the Year and Teacher of the Year will be announced Sept. 13 at a ceremony in Charleston. Teacher of the Year finalists were announced previously.

The finalists, representing regions from around the state, are special education aide Michelle Clark of Harrisville Elementary School, receptionist Susan Clark of Warm Springs Middle School in Morgan County, head of maintenance Jeff Coleman of John Marshall High School in Marshall County, secretary Marketta Crum of Beale Elementary School in Mason County, secretary Wendy Dodson of Jefferson County Schools, and preschool aide Melissa Fuller of Huff Consolidated Elementary and Middle School in Wyoming County.

The others are special education aide Jessica Grose of Hodgesville Elementary School in Upshur County, kindergarten aide Glenna Johnston of Peterson-Central Elementary School in Lewis County, finance secretary Kaare Mejias of Martinsburg North Middle School and school bus operator Hannah Rexrode of Mineral County Schools.

WBOY 12 News

Farmers markets to visit in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — National Farmers Market week is being celebrated by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture starting Monday, Aug. 8. Buying locally is better for the environment, helps the local community and, honestly, just tastes better. According to WVDA, over the last four years, the number of farmers’ markets in West Virginia has […]
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Gov. Justice announces over $3.3 million in Weatherization Assistance Program grants to improve energy efficiency of homes across West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice approved over $3.3 million in Weatherization Assistance Program grant funding for 12 agencies across the state working to reduce energy costs for low-income families by improving the energy efficiency of their homes. The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) was created in 1976 to increase the energy efficiency of dwellings owned or occupied by low-income persons, especially low-income persons who are particularly vulnerable, such as the elderly, people with disabilities, families with children, high residential energy users, and households with a high energy burden. The West Virginia Development Office administers the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WDTV

Workforce issues becoming a problem in WV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There are many labor jobs available, but not enough people to fill them. Sherman Sapp use to be a plumber, that was until he retired last year. He says there are many problems in the workforce with not enough staff and too many jobs. “Most businesses...
ECONOMY
wvpublic.org

Biden Administration Invests In W.Va. Communities Struggling With Water Infrastructure

The Biden Administration is providing technical assistance to two West Virginia counties lacking basic water services. The assistance will help communities identify infrastructure needs and apply for federal dollars. The Environmental Protection Agency will use new and existing programs to help disadvantaged communities in Raleigh and McDowell Counties. The Closing...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
