DUI suspect in deadly Walnut Creek crash released on bail

www.ktvu.com
Banbadjournalists
3d ago
Wow. She has no right to be free right now. No right at all. In these cases bail should not be allowed. Hopefully she’s thrown in prison for years to think about her stupidity ignorance or alcoholism issues
Reply
16
Robert McIntyre
3d ago
why was she given bail. She is a hazard to other pedestrians
Reply(1)
16
ME ;-)
3d ago
The perp…that woman should not be allowed out on bail. It’s not in dispute that she killed Ms Leon while driving drunk.She should be jailed for a very long time…really is murder!!!Very frustrating that a young mother is dead and the drunk who killed her is free!!!!!!!!!!!!
Reply(1)
2
Related
KTVU FOX 2
2 arrested in connection with July fatal shooting in McLaren Park
SAN FRANCISCO - Two men in their 30s have been arrested for a fatal shooting in San Francisco's McLaren Park last month, police said Thursday. The homicide happened shortly after noon on July 25 in the area of Mansell Street and John F. Shelly Drive, where officers found the male victim, who succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
KTVU FOX 2
Police pursuit on Peninsula reveals catalytic converter heist
SAN MATEO, Calif. - A police pursuit on the Peninsula ended with one suspected catalytic converter thief in custody. San Mateo police were called out to Third Avenue about 3 a.m. on Thursday. After patrolling the area for a while, they spotted the suspect vehicle, a Toyota Sienna. When police...
2 sought in armed Rolex robbery in San Leandro
SAN LEANDRO – Two suspects are being sought after a man was robbed at gunpoint of his Rolex watch in San Leandro on Tuesday afternoon.San Leandro police said officers were called to the 15100 block of Crosby Street shortly before 3 p.m.Police said the victim, identified as a man in his 50s, was arriving home from Oakland. After exiting his vehicle, the suspects confronted the victim, holding firearms and demanding his Rolex watch.Fearing for his life, the victim gave them the watch, police said.The suspects were last seen driving away in what police described as a newer model green Chevrolet...
KTVU FOX 2
Pellet gun victim's father grateful SJPD arrested suspect
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Thursday, Santa Clara County prosecutors and San Jose police revealed more details in the arrest of a man charged in multiple pellet gun attacks in the South Bay. Officials said Nicholas Montoya, 38, targeted is victims in what they called domestic terrorism. "What he did was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man killed in Fairfield motorcycle accident
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A Dixon man was killed Wednesday night in a motorcycle accident. According to the Fairfield Police Department, it happened around 10 p.m. on Daniel Court. Police say the 42-year-old motorcyclist from Dixon was speeding on Matthew Drive near Daniel Court when he lost control, hit a...
turlockcitynews.com
Man Arrested After Stolen Laptop Discovered During Traffic Stop
At about 1:42 am Wednesday morning, a Turlock Police officer near Walmart, 2111 Fulkerth Road, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with the vehicle’s driver, Sean Olson, 43, of San Jose, who admitted to having...
KTVU FOX 2
UPDATE: police arrest man for homicide in case of mysterious car fire
San Jose police say they have arrested a suspect in connection to a mysterious car fire that killed one man early Sunday morning. Officers say they arrested 50-year-old San Jose resident Martin Cabrera for homicide. Police say they located Cabrera at a nearby homeless encampment on the day of the crime.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco police review video footage in the deadly shooting on Muni Bus
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police said they are reviewing surveillance video in a Muni bus shooting that left one dead and another injured. The alleged gunfire broke out on a bus headed to Fisherman's Wharf on Wednesday afternoon. Officers said they found two victims when they arrived, and one died of their injuries.
Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash
(BCN) — San Leandro police are investigating a traffic collision that killed a man riding a motorcycle Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to a 4:12 p.m. report of the collision in the area of Washington Avenue and Castro Street, where they found a 25-year-old man with significant injuries. Officers determined that the man was not wearing […]
Catalytic converter theft leads to shooting in Pacifica; suspects sought
PACIFICA – At least three people are being sought following a catalytic converter and shooting in a Pacifica neighborhood early Wednesday morning.Officers were called to the 600 block of Edgemar Avenue around 4:45 a.m.According to police, a resident saw two suspects attempting to steal a catalytic vehicle from a vehicle parked on the street.Police said the resident armed himself with a BB gun and confronted the suspects. During the confrontation, one of the suspects fired several shots, which struck the front of a home.The two suspects fled the scene in a waiting SUV nearby, possibly driven by a third suspect. The suspect vehicle was last seen heading towards Manor Drive.No injuries were reported in the shooting.Police describe the suspects as males in their 30s, who were speaking to each other in Spanish. The SUV is described as a dark-colored Ford midsize or a similar vehicle.Detectives checked the surrounding neighborhood for evidence and surveillance cameras, which may have captured the vehicle.Anyone who may have information about Wednesday morning's incident is asked to call Pacifica Police at 650-738-7314. Tips can also be given anonymously by calling the department's "Silent Witness Tip Line" at 650-359-4444.
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood Police Nab Suspect in Burglary where Four Guns Were Stolen
On July 28 at around 3:00 AM, Brentwood Police officers were called to a business at the 5400 block of Lone Tree Way for a report of a burglary in progress. While officers were responding, they received updates that the suspect had managed to steal three or four guns, and had just fled the store.
Video: Richmond cop fired, charged with assault for beating traffic suspect
A former Richmond Police Department Officer is facing a felony assault charge, and he is now out of a job, according to a press release from the Contra Costa County Attorney's Office.
L.A. Weekly
Pablo Sanchez Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 4 [Hercules, CA]
Traffic Accident near Christie Road Left One Fatality. The incident occurred around 1:49 a.m. when a motorcycle crashed along eastbound Highway 4 near the Christie Road exit, and rolled down an embankment. According to reports, the rider was ejected from his motorcycle and sustained fatal injuries. Later, the coroner’s office...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Pedestrian Accident Fatality on Dougherty Road in Alameda County
Officials in Alameda County reported a fatal pedestrian crash on Dougherty Road on the night of Sunday, July 31, 2022. The incident took place around 10:00 p.m. on the 6200 block of Dougherty Road near Dublin Boulevard and Interstate 580. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash on Dougherty Road. The...
davisvanguard.org
Man Convicted in Jury Trial of Multiple Counts of Drunk Driving and Related Charges
WOODLAND, CA – A man was convicted here in Yolo County Superior Court Wednesday after a two-day-plus jury trial on two misdemeanor charges for allegedly driving under the influence and drunk driving, along with two enhancements for excessive blood alcohol content and refusal to be tested for a DUI.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspected serial pellet gun shooter charged with assault with a deadly weapon, causing great bodily injury
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Police arrested a man on Tuesday suspected of a series of shootings from a pellet gun at seemingly random victims, which are being classified as assaults with a deadly weapon and assaults causing great bodily injury, San Jose police said on Wednesday. Nicholas Montoya, 38, of...
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on SF bus Wednesday
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting on a San Francisco bus Wednesday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed. Officers responded to Velasco Avenue and Santos Street, near the border of Daly City, at 3:20 p.m. for the incident. They provided medical aid to the victims, […]
3 suspects related to Union City shooting taken into custody
Police are investigating a shooting near the area of Eighth and H Streets, according to a tweet from the Union City Police Department (UCPD).
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County
The California Highway Patrol reported that a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash on SR-4 in the early morning of Saturday, July 30, 2022. The collision occurred around 1:50 a.m. on eastbound State Route 4 at John Muir Parkway in the Hercules area, according to CHP traffic officers. Details...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Pedestrian Accident on Pine Street in Contra Costa County
A fatality was reported after a car vs. pedestrian crash on Pine Street in the Walnut Creek area on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The incident took place around 1:50 a.m. at Pine Street and North Main Street, according to the Walnut Creek Police Department. Details on the Pedestrian Crash Fatality...
Comments / 18