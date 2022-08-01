2023 GMC Sierra 1500 MultiPro Tailgate Under Constraint

gmauthority.com
GM Releases 2022 Chevy Malibu Emission Recall For Turbocharged 1.5L Engine
GM has started a voluntary production emission recall for certain examples of the 2022 model year Chevy Malibu mid-size sedan over an issue related to the engine control module and factory high-pressure fuel pump. The problem: this voluntary emissions recall applies to certain 2022 Chevy Malibu models with the turbocharged...
2023 GMC Canyon Teased Ahead Of August 11th Reveal
GM has released what will likely be the final official teaser image of the next-generation 2023 GMC Canyon before the mid-size pickup truck makes its official debut on August 11th. This teaser image provides a glimpse of the new 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X model with the exclusive First Edition package....
Restored 1957 Chevy Nomad To Cross Auction Block
The Chevy Nomad began life as a 1954 General Motors Motorama show car. The two-door sport wagon had front and rear styling lifted directly from the Corvette, including the oval grille with thirteen chrome teeth, chrome mesh stone guards on the headlights, a forward-sloping B-pillar, and tail lights with mini jet fins. Five copies were built for the show circuit, and three are still extant.
Chevy Silverado Discount Reaches $3,250 In August 2022
In August 2022, a Chevy Silverado discount offers up to $3,250 on select configurations of the 2022 Silverado 1500 Limited and up to $1,500 on select configurations of the refreshed 2022 Silverado 1500. The Bow Tie brand also offers low-interest financing on both models, while the Chevy Open Road sales...
2023 Chevy Colorado WT: The Workhorse
The third-generation Chevy Colorado pickup has arrived for the 2023 model year, ushering in a long list of changes and updates. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the base 2023 Chevy Colorado WT (Work Truck) with the following GM Authority trim level spotlight. For those who may be...
GMC Sierra Discount Reaches $2,550 In August 2022
In August 2022, a GMC Sierra discount continues offering up to $2,550 on select configurations of the 2022 Sierra 1500 Limited, and up to $1,500 on select configurations of the refreshed 2022 Sierra 1500. The Professional Grade brand also offers interest-free financing on 2022 Sierra 1500 Limited and Sierra 1500...
2023 Chevy Colorado LT: The Mid-Range Truck
General Motors has pulled the sheets on the all-new 2023 Chevy Colorado, introducing the midsize pickup’s third generation. The 2023 Chevy Colorado ushers in a variety of changes and updates, and now, we’re taking a closer look at the mid-range 2023 Chevy Colorado LT trim level. Among the...
2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Gets New Vehicle Wrap
The 2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing introduces a few important changes compared to the initial 2022 model year, including the addition of a new vehicle wrap, GM Authority has learned. According to GM Authority sources, the 2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing will include this new vehicle wrap as standard. The vehicle wrap...
GM Issues GMC Hummer EV Satisfaction Program For Corroding High Voltage Connector
GM has begun a Customer Satisfaction Program for certain GMC Hummer EV models to address an issue related to the pickup truck’s high-voltage connector for the battery pack. The problem: in affected vehicles, the high-voltage connector may corrode and allow water to leak into the vehicle’s high-voltage battery pack. If this condition occurs, a malfunction indicator light (MIL) will appear on the vehicle’s driver information to display to alert the operator of the issue.
2023 GMC Sierra HD Configurator Now Live
The online configurator for the 2032 GMC Sierra HD is live on the automaker’s website, allowing users to select their preferred options and features for the full-size heavy-duty pickup and view a complete pricing summary. The 2023 GMC Sierra HD configurator allows users to select their preferred body style...
GM To Double Super Cruise Road Network
GM has announced an expansion of its Super Cruise road network, effectively doubling the amount of roadway that the hands-free driving technology is compatible with in the United States and Canada. GM added 70,000 miles of roadway to the semi-autonomous Super Cruise system’s memory back in 2019, making it compatible...
Custom 2022 Cadillac Escalade By Larte Design Boasts Carbon Fiber Parts: Video
A Russian tuning company called Larte Design has unveiled a new widebody kit for the current Cadillac Escalade that dramatically transforms the exterior styling of the full-size SUV, giving it a sportier and more aggressive appearance. Larte Design’s “Esthete” widebody kit for the Cadillac Escalade includes a custom carbon fiber...
2023 Corvette Z06 Order Banks Now Open
Fans of the eighth-generation Chevy Corvette C8 will be happy to learn that order banks for the new 2023 Corvette Z06 are now open. As it turns out, order banks for the go-faster 2023 Corvette Z06 have been open since July 28th, as GM Authority reported previously. A total of three trim levels are available, listed from bottom to top as 1LZ, 2LZ, and 3LZ, with all three trims available in either a Coupe or Convertible body style. Pricing starts at $106,395 for the 1LZ Coupe, while the range-topping 3LZ Convertible starts at $127,245. Check out previous GM Authority coverage for additional 2023 Corvette Z06 pricing information.
Callaway Launches Refreshed Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra SC602 Supercharger Package
The refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 and refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 already include a wealth of updates and changes over the pre-refresh Limited models and 2021 model year, but for those customers eager to bless their pickup with some serious under-hood performance, Callaway Cars is now offering its new SC602 Supercharger package.
Fully Restored 1970 Chevy K10 Drips With Class: Video
Back in the day, pickup trucks were little more than tools to be used to complete a job, but now, they can be much, much more. Such is the case with this fully restored 1970 Chevy K10, which is now dripping with class and style, as seen in the following feature video.
Costco Offers $1,000 Chevrolet Silverado HD Rebate
Incentive spending at GM has fallen to historic lows this year amid low inventory levels and extremely high demand for almost all models – especially full-size trucks and SUVs. For this reason, it’s been virtually impossible to come by a good deal on a new Chevy Silverado 1500 or Chevy Silverado HD this year, however the Costco Auto Club is now stepping up with an enticing $1,000 cashback offer on the full-size pickup.
Chevy Open Road Sales Event Extended Through August
GM has extended the Chevy Open Road sales event through to the end of August, allowing customers to take advantage of discounts and financing deals on a wide variety of Bowtie-badged products for one more month. Just as in July, the main draw with the Chevy Open Road sales event...
2022 Chevy Traverse Heated Seat Retrofits Now Under Way
GM Authority learned in early January that heated front seats (RPO code KA1), ventilated front seats (RPO KU9) and heated rear outboard seats (RPO KA6) would be under a temporary constraint on certain 2022 Chevy Traverse models. Now, GM has begun to retrofit vehicles affected by this change with heated/ventilated seats as part of a customer satisfaction program.
Chevy Malibu Gets ‘Poor’ Rating In Latest IIHS Side Crash Test
The Chevy Malibu received an overall rating of ‘Poor’ in a recent side impact crash test conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, losing out to key rivals like the Honda Accord, Toyota Camry and Nissan Altima. The IIHS evaluated seven different midsize vehicles using its updated...
Small Cadillac Electric Crossover Spied On The Road
GM Authority reported in March that GM was developing a new small electric Cadillac crossover model that would undercut the Cadillac Lyriq in the automaker’s burgeoning EV product protfolio. Now our spies have captured the first photos of this future small Cadillac EV undergoing testing on public roads in Michigan, giving us a better idea of what to expect from the future XT4-sized offering.
