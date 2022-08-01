No Backlash Since Holden Brand Was Dropped, Says GMSV

We all have to wait a few more months before Chevrolet puts its all-new 2023 Colorado pickup on sale, but already the truck's paint colors and other details have surfaced on Chevy's website. While falling short of a full-on configurator—the site lacks a formal builder where one can run through the new Colorado's Work Truck, LT, Z71, Trail Boss, and ZR2 trim levels, their options, and pricing—there is a little widget where you can check out the Chevy's eight available paint colors. We've gathered them here for your paint-addled pleasure, but take note: Without detailed trim level information, it isn't yet clear which of these paint colors will be available on which Colorado trim levels. The truck Chevrolet uses as a model is the top-dog, off-road-kitted Colorado ZR2, a version we suspect will offer the full gamut of paint choices. Lesser trims may do without the funkier colors.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO