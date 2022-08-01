No Backlash Since Holden Brand Was Dropped, Says GMSV

gmauthority.com
Related
This Little-Known Corvette From 1988 Is Faster Than A Brand New Tesla
Renowned American tuner and engineering specialist Callaway Cars has an exciting history built on a passion for speed. The company was established in 1977 by Ely Reeves Callaway III (son of Ely Callaway Jr., founder of Callaway Golf) in Old Lyme, Connecticut. Callaway started by making turbocharger upgrade kits for European brands like BMW, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Porsche.
GM Has Its 'Hermès' Car to Take on Rolls-Royce
General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report finally seems to have a vehicle that will propel it back into the ranks of manufacturers of premiere high-end luxury vehicles to compete with the likes of Rolls-Royce and Bentley. It is the club of manufacturers of the artisanal vehicles, one...
gmauthority.com
Burnt Down C8 Corvette In Spain Wasn’t An E-Ray, GM Says
Late last week, GM Authority published photos of a C8 Corvette test vehicle that had burned down while undergoing testing in Spain. Rumors alleged the vehicle involved was a prototype for the upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray hybrid model, however GM has now disputed that claim. Chevrolet spokesperson, Trevor Thompkins, reached...
GM Sets Date for Its Mercedes-Benz Killer
General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report continues to play hide and seek with its rivals. The veteran carmaker has decided to gradually reveal a vehicle that is supposed to restore Cadillac, its premium brand, to its place in the select club of luxury cars. The objective of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Is No One Buying Toyota Pickup Trucks?
Toyota pickup trucks are not having a great year. Toyota has not redesigned its Tacoma pickup in over seven years and sales of the aging midsize truck are slumping. The automaker did re-engineer its full-size Tundra truck for the 2022 model year, spurring a short sales boom. But by Q2 of 2022, it appears the Tundra’s sales are falling off–just like every other full-size truck.
Jeep Is Leaving China Before It's Too Late
Stellantis-owned Jeep has taken the decision to shut its only factory in China over increasing political concerns, said CEO Carlos Tavares. This follows an announcement that the SUV maker would be terminating its 12-year-long partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), a state-owned company that produced Jeeps for the Chinese market.
The Net Worth Of Jay Leno And The Value Of His Car Collection
American television host and comedian Jay Leno is one of the greatest collectors of automobiles. His garage houses over 180 cars and 160 motorcycles, which has kept increasing as he does not sell any of his vehicles. The Jay Leno’s Garage host has only been known to have sold one of his cars, a Tesla Model S, in about thirty years. The car was once responsible for his daily transit. In fact, when Jay auctioned off his Tesla, he took the new owners on an exclusive tour of his garage, showing off some of the many exotic automobiles he owned.
2024 Chevy Corvette Test Mule Devoured By Fire [UPDATE]
[UPDATE 2] Added video of the incident sent to Motor1.com by CarPix. [UPDATE] Chevrolet has issued a statement regarding the fiery incident. In an e-mail to Motor1.com, Trevor Thompkins, Senior Manager, Chevrolet Passenger Cars, Performance and Motorsports Communications at General Motors, said:. "A Corvette development vehicle undergoing extreme testing by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Business Insider
Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license
The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
Tim Allen’s Custom Cadillac DeVille Goes Up for Auction
Tim Allen may be known for his “Tool Time” moments on “Home Improvement,” but off-screen, he’s actually a car guy. In fact, one of his former rides is going up for auction. As it turns out, when he’s not acting, Allen is an avid collector...
Texas Shop Builds The Silverado High Country Shorty Chevy Won't
It's a well-known fact that Americans like pickup trucks. On average, the number of pickup truck sales stretches into the millions each year. So it's hard to believe that Chevy doesn't let you build a single cab short-bed jam-packed with the most luxurious features you want. Until you get to Hersa Motors, that is.
gmauthority.com
1966 Chevy Chevelle And 1969 Chevy Nova Face Off In Bow Tie Drag Race: Video
We’re headed back to the muscle car golden age with the following drag racing video, where we find a pair of Bow Tie-brand classics going head-to-head in a matchup between a 1966 Chevy Chevelle and 1969 Chevy Nova. Once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube...
Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi
Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW. The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
Dodge will make the next-gen of its muscle cars electric-powered
Dodge will make an electric-powered version of its Challenger and Charger models. There should be more information about Dodge's electric plans in the coming weeks. Challenger has become the best-selling muscle car in the U.S. in 2020. After seeing all kinds of electric vehicles, now we are to see American...
17 Hidden Auto Costs Your Dealer Will Never Tell You About
Getting a new car is awesome. But buying a new car is stressful, expensive and filled with traps set by skilled salespeople who -- even the most honest among them -- are trying to get as much of your...
Why Do Some Semi Truck Trailers Have Fins?
Ever noticed fins sticking out of a semi truck trailer? Here's the reason they were once very popular. The post Why Do Some Semi Truck Trailers Have Fins? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Flying car 'Switchblade' with foldable wings and a retractable tail gets FAA approval
It can fit inside your garage.
Are Pickup Trucks Actually Allowed To Have Yellow Lights on Their Roofs?
Have you noticed trucks with amber-colored marker lights? Here's when they're allowed and when they're illegal. The post Are Pickup Trucks Actually Allowed To Have Yellow Lights on Their Roofs? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
See All of the 2023 Chevy Colorado's Paint Colors
We all have to wait a few more months before Chevrolet puts its all-new 2023 Colorado pickup on sale, but already the truck's paint colors and other details have surfaced on Chevy's website. While falling short of a full-on configurator—the site lacks a formal builder where one can run through the new Colorado's Work Truck, LT, Z71, Trail Boss, and ZR2 trim levels, their options, and pricing—there is a little widget where you can check out the Chevy's eight available paint colors. We've gathered them here for your paint-addled pleasure, but take note: Without detailed trim level information, it isn't yet clear which of these paint colors will be available on which Colorado trim levels. The truck Chevrolet uses as a model is the top-dog, off-road-kitted Colorado ZR2, a version we suspect will offer the full gamut of paint choices. Lesser trims may do without the funkier colors.
gmauthority.com
Restored 1957 Chevy Nomad To Cross Auction Block
The Chevy Nomad began life as a 1954 General Motors Motorama show car. The two-door sport wagon had front and rear styling lifted directly from the Corvette, including the oval grille with thirteen chrome teeth, chrome mesh stone guards on the headlights, a forward-sloping B-pillar, and tail lights with mini jet fins. Five copies were built for the show circuit, and three are still extant.
Comments / 0