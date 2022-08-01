Bucks students to perform ‘Alien8’ at Bucks County Playhouse

lowerbuckstimes.com
Members of the Jackson 5 to Perform Their Only Fall Show at the Xcite Center at Bensalem’s Parx Casino
The Jacksons will perform their only fall show in Bucks County.Image via Parx Casino. Several surviving members of the Jackson 5 are set to perform at Bensalem’s Parx Casino next month. Chloe Rabinowitz wrote about the upcoming show for Broadway World Pennsylvania.
Bacon Brothers In Ocean City & Philadelphia Story About Their Father
The Bacon Brothers (Kevin and Michael) have made the Ocean City, New Jersey Music Pier a regular stop each and every summer. They performed last evening, Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Yes, Kevin is that Kevin Bacon, the accomplished movie and television star with countless acting credits. However, make no mistake...
Beloved Great Valley High School Grad Remembered as Always Striving to Make a Difference
Liv2BeKing golfing participants.Image via Pete Bannan, Daily Local News. Alivia ‘Liv’ Juliana, a Malvern native and Great Valley High School graduate, was an inspiration to all who knew her, writes Neil Geoghegan for the Daily Local News.
Musikfest 2022: Lineup, dates, hours, parking, maps and more | Everything to know about Bethlehem’s big festival
Musikfest is back for its 39th year. The annual 10-and-a-half-day extravaganza bills itself as the country’s largest free music festival and can draw more than 1 million people to our little town of Bethlehem (population: 76,000). There are hundreds of scheduled performances, almost all of them free. The only...
Doylestown Native Working on a Series About the Infamous Bucks County Gang
An actor sitting outside of the cave the infamous Doan Gang allegedly used as a hideout.Image via Nur B. Adam, Bucks County Courier Times. A Bucks County filmmaker is currently working on a series covering the exploits and history of the Doan Gang, a group of British spies who committed crimes throughout Bucks County during the Revolutionary War. Sarah Siock wrote about the upcoming film project for the Bucks County Courier Times.
Diving for charity: Pa. man attempts new skydiving record at Perkasie airport
Skydive Philadelphia Instructor Chris Howard hopes to break the current Pennsylvania state record for most skydives made by one person in 24 hours.
thevalleyledger.com
WHAT’S NEW AT MUSIKFEST 2022: NEW PLATZ, VENDORS, INTERACTIVE ART AND MORE
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Returning for its 39th year, the nation’s largest free music festival, Musikfest 2022 keeps it fresh with new additional locations, experiences, bands and of course food!. NEW LOCATIONS. Making its return to Payrow Plaza after a decade, Musikfest will offer the Northside of Bethlehem an...
Newtown Native Recognized by Ne-Yo for Latest Song About Her Late Father
A Newtown native is being recognized by some big names in the music industry for her latest song, which touches on the recent passing of her father. JD Mullane wrote about the Bucks County songwriter in the Bucks County Courier Times. Capri Wagner, a graduate of Council Rock High School...
billypenn.com
Rittenhouse Square has 160 new benches with a built-in center bar. Is it an accessibility feature, or hostile architecture?
The crowds that flock to Rittenhouse Square will find brand new benches lining the Center City park. They’re larger to account for the square’s growing popularity, per the group that paid for them, but still have a central armrest, a feature that’s been called out as “hostile architecture.”
lehighvalleystyle.com
Introducing Lehigh Valley Style's 2022 Influential Women of the Year
In February, Lehigh Valley Style introduced five Influential Men of the Year. Now, the ladies are getting a well-deserved turn in the spotlight. Meet five women who are making waves in the community in their own ways—advocacy, outreach, healing and hope. The Lehigh Valley is a better place because of them.
Date Set For 14th Annual Beer and Wine Fest in Yardley, PA
Here's something to look forward to. The 14th Annual Yardley Beer and Wine Fest is on for this fall, according to the Yardley Business Association website. Save the date and tell your friends. The popular Bucks County festival is going to be happening on Saturday, October 15th (2022) from 12pm - 4pm. I love having fun outside in the fall.
This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ
For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
Council Rock to recognize Eid as school holiday in 2023-24
For the past few months, rising Council Rock South junior Iman Azeez has been on a mission. The Bristol Township school board voted earlier this year to approve the addition of Eid al-Fitr — the large-scale celebration that marks the end of Ramadan — as an official holiday on the school calendar. In an effort to have the Council Rock School District follow suit, Azeez created a petition on Change.org, which garnered over 400 signatures.
aroundambler.com
The Brady Bunch’s Barry Williams dined at Fireside in Ambler
Barry Williams, who played Greg Brady in The Brady Bunch, had dinner at Fireside Bar & Grille on August 1st. We looked up his schedule and he was in the area to appear at the Kayden’s Korner Golf Gala at LuLu Country Club in Glenside.
Bucks County mom helps organize Just Between Friends consignment sale
A new pop-up consignment sale is coming to Bucks County this week. The sale is a four-day event which features items primarily for families and young children donated from the area.
Discover Soupy Island in West Deptford
The history of Soupy Island is what makes Soupy Island one of those special places to go with kids in South Jersey. It was a place for children to go during the Great Depression. Kids could still have fun while everything else was going on, ride some rides, and get a free bowl of soup. The same stands true today. While the rides may be gone, Children can come to Soupy Island to get some free family fun (swimming, playgrounds & more), free snacks, and a free lunch of a bowl of soup and milk.
Popular Lehigh Valley Brunch Spot Abruptly Shutters
A popular brunch spot has abruptly closed its doors after five years in the Lehigh Valley. Alfie’s Kitchen on Sullivan’s Trail in Easton made the announcement on its Facebook page on Thursday, August 4. “We are so grateful to have met so many amazing people during our five...
Pennsbury Basketball Team, Community Raising Funds for Former Team Member Battling Cancer
Joey Monaghan is currently fighting cancer. His former high school is helping to raise funds for his treatment. Members of the Pennsbury Falcons basketball team, along with other community members, are helping to raise funds for a former player’s cancer treatment. Melissa Hanejko wrote about the charitable feats for the Bucks County Courier Times.
thetrek.co
The State Nobody Warns You About
You’ve climbed out of Palmerton, and that high gets you through the next few miles. New Jersey and New York are so close! You dreamily drool over thoughts of pizza, ice cream, and amazing deli sandwiches. Your inner child comes alive at the thought of spending the evening with your fellow hiker trash at the Drive In. Getting that photo in Times Square of you and your pack distracts you as you make your way towards Delaware Water Gap. The idea of the next two states has become a Candyland board game of adventure in your head.
Inspirational Sister of Saint Joseph — Former Teacher and Newspaper Editor — Passes in Flourtown
Sister Kathleen Leary passed earlier this summer at St. Joseph Villa, a Catholic senior living community in Flourtown. Catholic Philly chronicled her life. Sister Kathleen was 88 but left her mark throughout the Phila. region. She taught both elementary and high school before joining the staff of The Catholic Standard...
