Sheriff: Fresh look solves a 2010 Wichita homicide

By Laura McMillan
 3 days ago

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said a man and woman have been arrested in connection to the death of a Wichita man in 2010.

    Kristopher Valadez (Courtesy Greenville County, South Carolina Jail)
    Candace Valadez (Courtesy Greenville County, South Carolina Jail)

The victim was 19-year-old German Clerici. His mother reported him missing in early February of 2010. She had not heard from him since the last few days of January. His car was also missing.

Several days later, Clerici’s body was found in a culvert east of Augusta in Butler County. He had been shot. His car was found in June of 2010 in the 3000 block of East 21st Street North in Wichita .

The homicide remained unsolved until Butler County Sheriff Monty Hughey had investigators take a fresh look at it last year. He says they discovered some new information, prompting more interviews and the discovery of new evidence.

Traffic delays coming to Delano District starting today

On Sunday, Butler County Sheriff’s Office investigators traveled to South Carolina. With the assistance of the Greenville County South Carolina Sheriff’s Office and the Wichita Police Department, authorities arrested Kristopher Valadez, 32, and Candace Valadez, 32. They are both former Wichita residents.

The two are currently in the Greenville County Jail. The Butler County sheriff said they are expected to be extradited to Sedgwick County to be charged in connection to the shooting of Clerici.

KSN News

KSN News

