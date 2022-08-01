ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

The Ukraine Grain Crisis Finally Has Some Good News

By Hope Ngo
Mashed
Mashed
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Winter is coming: Vladimir Putin faces his "Hitler moment"

It's nice today in Kyiv: Temperatures around 75℉ with intermittent showers throughout the day. Kharkiv will be about the same, 80 degrees with occasional rain and patches of sunshine. It's going to stay pretty warm all week in Ukraine, as a matter of fact. By the weekend, it will be close to 90 and sunny in both cities.
ENVIRONMENT
Markets Insider

Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says

Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Linus Business#Business Economics#Food Crisis#Russia#Grains#Food Prices#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Exportin
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
Agriculture Online

Kremlin says Ukraine grain deal not a 'one-off'

Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that a Turkish-brokered deal to unblock Ukraine's grain exports from the Black Sea was not a "one-off mechanism", and that it hoped it would continue to work effectively. "This is not a one-time mechanism, but a mechanism that is designed to...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

July 29 - Aug. 4, 2022 From Russian shelling in Ukraine to the opening of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the closing of the Women’s Euro 2022, diving in Mostar and a volcano eruption in Iceland, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by photographer Pavel Golovkin. Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
PHOTOGRAPHY
AFP

Moscow TV protester plays 'Russian roulette' with risky comeback

Marina Ovsyannikova, who denounced Russia's intervention in Ukraine during a live TV broadcast, knew that coming back to Moscow would be akin to playing a game of Russian roulette. In March, Ovsyannikova shot to prominence for interrupting a live TV broadcast to denounce President Vladimir Putin's military intervention in Ukraine. 
PROTESTS
Mashed

Mashed

140K+
Followers
36K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy