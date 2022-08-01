The Ukraine Grain Crisis Finally Has Some Good News

www.mashed.com
Winter is coming: Vladimir Putin faces his "Hitler moment"
It's nice today in Kyiv: Temperatures around 75℉ with intermittent showers throughout the day. Kharkiv will be about the same, 80 degrees with occasional rain and patches of sunshine. It's going to stay pretty warm all week in Ukraine, as a matter of fact. By the weekend, it will be close to 90 and sunny in both cities.
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Three grain ships leave Ukraine; NATO chief says Russia must not win
ISTANBUL/KYIV, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Three ships loaded with grain left Ukrainian ports on Friday under a recently concluded safe passage deal, the Turkish defenсe ministry and Reuters witnesses said.
UK says Russia's actions at Zaporizhzhia power plant likely undermine its security, safety
(Reuters) - The actions taken by Russian forces at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has likely undermined security and the safety of the plant’s normal operations, Britain said on Friday.
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Ex-CIA chief predicts Chinese President's next moves after Pelosi's Taiwan trip
Ret. Gen. David Petraeus, the former director of the Central Intelligence Agency, tells CNN’s John Avlon why Chinese President Xi Jinping may try to avoid conflict with the US and Taiwan following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to the democratic, self-governing island.
Brittney Griner 'won over' Russian prison guards and inmates, and they reassured the WNBA star as she finished her trial
Russian prison guards and inmates told Griner "everything will be OK!" ahead of her trial, where she was sentenced to nine years in prison overseas.
Kinzinger says new subpoena is 'bad news' for Trump
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who is on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, discusses a federal grand jury issuing a subpoena for former Trump White House lawyer Pat Cipollone.
Kremlin says Ukraine grain deal not a 'one-off'
Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that a Turkish-brokered deal to unblock Ukraine's grain exports from the Black Sea was not a "one-off mechanism", and that it hoped it would continue to work effectively. "This is not a one-time mechanism, but a mechanism that is designed to...
Russia ready to discuss prisoner swap with U.S., Lavrov says
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Russian said on Friday that it was ready to discuss prisoner swaps with Washington through an existing diplomatic channel, a day after basketball star Brittney Griner was handed a nine-year prison sentence for a drugs offence.
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
July 29 - Aug. 4, 2022 From Russian shelling in Ukraine to the opening of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the closing of the Women’s Euro 2022, diving in Mostar and a volcano eruption in Iceland, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by photographer Pavel Golovkin. Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
Kenya presidential wildcard vows to erase debt with 'ganja solution'
NAIROBI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Sexagenarian reggae aficionado and presidential candidate George Wajackoyah is convinced he has the right medicine for the ills troubling Kenya's voters: a dose of marijuana and some hyena testicles.
This bladed missile is believed to be behind al Qaeda leaders' killing
CNN’s Tom Foreman explains the tech behind the Hellfire R9X missile, nicknamed the “Flying Ginsu,” a secretive weapon that is believed to use kinetic energy and metal blades to eliminate a target with minimal collateral damage.
Moscow TV protester plays 'Russian roulette' with risky comeback
Marina Ovsyannikova, who denounced Russia's intervention in Ukraine during a live TV broadcast, knew that coming back to Moscow would be akin to playing a game of Russian roulette. In March, Ovsyannikova shot to prominence for interrupting a live TV broadcast to denounce President Vladimir Putin's military intervention in Ukraine.
Taiwan slams 'evil neighbour' China after missiles fly over island
TAIPEI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan condemned its "evil neighbour" on Friday after China fired multiple missiles into its surrounding waters, as many as four of which flew over the island's capital Taipei in an unprecedented escalation during live-fire exercises.
