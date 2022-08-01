West Georgia college professor accused of shooting incoming freshman



A University of West Georgia professor has been accused of fatally shooting incoming freshman Anna Jones.

Richard Sigman was charged with possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, and murder after a Saturday confrontation ended with Jones's death. Sigman shot into the parked vehicle of Jones after an argument with another man, according to authorities.

“The University of West Georgia has learned of the loss of one of its students, Anna Jones, who passed away following an off-campus incident earlier today. UWG has terminated the employment of Richard Sigman and continues to work with the city of Carrollton Police Department, which leads this ongoing investigation. On behalf of the university, we wish to convey our deepest condolences to Anna’s family and many friends,” the University of West Georgia said in a statement , according to CBS 46.

Sigman was arguing with an unknown man who was with Jones outside a pizzeria in Carrollton, Georgia, Saturday night when he threatened the man with a gun, prompting the man to call security for help, police said. Security approached Sigman and ordered him to leave the premises, but Sigman walked toward the parking lot, where he fired into the vehicle Jones was sitting in, officials said.

Jones's friends drove her to the hospital, where she died of her wounds.

Jones, a recent graduate of Mount Zion High School, was planning on attending the University of West Georgia in the fall.

Representatives for the university and the local police department did not respond to the Washington Examiner's requests for comment.