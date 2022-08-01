ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, GA

West Georgia college professor accused of shooting incoming freshman

By Brayden Dean
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02F91X_0h0TPJhu00


A University of West Georgia professor has been accused of fatally shooting incoming freshman Anna Jones.

Richard Sigman was charged with possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, and murder after a Saturday confrontation ended with Jones's death. Sigman shot into the parked vehicle of Jones after an argument with another man, according to authorities.

TRUMP LAWYERS PREPARING FOR POSSIBLE CHARGES FROM DOJ: REPORT

“The University of West Georgia has learned of the loss of one of its students, Anna Jones, who passed away following an off-campus incident earlier today. UWG has terminated the employment of Richard Sigman and continues to work with the city of Carrollton Police Department, which leads this ongoing investigation. On behalf of the university, we wish to convey our deepest condolences to Anna’s family and many friends,” the University of West Georgia said in a statement , according to CBS 46.

Sigman was arguing with an unknown man who was with Jones outside a pizzeria in Carrollton, Georgia, Saturday night when he threatened the man with a gun, prompting the man to call security for help, police said. Security approached Sigman and ordered him to leave the premises, but Sigman walked toward the parking lot, where he fired into the vehicle Jones was sitting in, officials said.

Jones's friends drove her to the hospital, where she died of her wounds.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Jones, a recent graduate of Mount Zion High School, was planning on attending the University of West Georgia in the fall.

Representatives for the university and the local police department did not respond to the Washington Examiner's requests for comment.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 46

Atlanta Police detective stops assault in broad daylight

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta Police Department detective stopped a broad daylight assault near Pryor Street and Trinity Avenue SW around 9 a.m. Aug. 1. The investigator was working on a different case when she noticed two men fighting. She detained both men and began an investigation. She found...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carrollton, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Carrollton, GA
msm.edu

Morehouse School of Medicine President and CEO Valerie Montgomery Rice, MD, Honored by Cobb/NMA Health Institute with Lifetime Achievement Award

Award presented at 2022 National Medical Association Convention and Scientific Assembly in Atlanta. ATLANTA – August 2, 2022 – The W. Montague Cobb/National Medical Association (NMA) Health Institute unanimously selected Morehouse School of Medicine President and CEO Valerie Montgomery Rice, MD, FACOG, as the 2022 recipient of the W. Montague Cobb Lifetime Achievement Award. The award was presented to Dr. Montgomery Rice on July 30, 2022, during the Opening Honors and Awards event at the National Medical Association Convention and Scientific Assembly at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA.
ATLANTA, GA
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
223K+
Followers
68K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy