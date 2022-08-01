IDOT announces roadwork on I-57 in Marion County

www.x95radio.com
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – AUGUST 4TH, 2022
MT. VERNON, IL — On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 60-year-old David Keele of Mt. Vernon was arrested Wednesday by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for Violation of Bail...
Centralia woman charged with fentanyl distribution
MARION COUNTY — A 21-year-old Centralia woman was formally charged Wednesday in Marion County Court with multiple drug-related offenses. Mariah McCray was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Marion County Jail. McCray was charged in court Wednesday with Class 1 felony manufacture with the intent to deliver fentanyl and Class 4 felony possession of a controlled substance, as well as misdemeanor driving while license suspended.
Two people killed when struck by train in Richview
RICHVIEW — The Washington County Coroner’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man and woman struck by an Amtrak train early Wednesday morning. According to the Washington County Coroner’s Office, they were dispatched to Richview around 12:38 a.m. Wednesday for two subjects who had been struck by an Amtrak train.
